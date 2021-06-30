Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

India

77-2  (16.3 ov)

India Women are 77 for 2 with 33.3 overs left

England vs India

SUMMARY
India 1st 77-2 (16.3 ov)
India Women are 77 for 2 with 33.3 overs left

India 1st Innings77-2

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.S. Mandhana b Cross 22 30 3 0 73.33
S. Verma Not out 44 54 7 0 81.48
J.I. Rodrigues c Brunt b Cross 8 15 2 0 53.33
M. Raj (c) Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 3w, 3
Total 16.3 Overs, 2 wkts 77
To Bat: 
M. Raj,
H.K. Bhullar,
D.B. Sharma,
S. Rana,
T. Bhatia,
S. Pandey,
J. Goswami
P.Y. Poonam

Fall of Wickets

  1. 56 Mandhana 11.5ov
  2. 76 Rodrigues 15.4ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 4 0 29 0 7.25
Shrubsole 5 1 16 0 3.20
S. Ecclestone 4.3 0 20 0 4.44
K.L. Cross 3 0 12 2 4.00

Match Details

Date
30th Jun 2021
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Umpires
N J Llong, R J Warren
TV Umpire
G D Lloyd
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
A Harris

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 30, 2021 3:06pm

  •  

    16.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    16.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    16.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    15.6

    Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    15.5

    Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  • 15.4

    OUT! Caught. Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, flick, mis-timed to mid off, caught by Brunt.

  •  

    15.3

    Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    15.2

    Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Back of a length, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    15.1

    Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    14.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    14.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    14.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, defending, Edged to leg gully for no runs.

  •  

    14.3

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.2

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    13.6

    Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    13.5

    Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Back of a length, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    13.2

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, Edged past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.1

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    12.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    12.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    12.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    12.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    11.6

    Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  • 11.5

    OUT! Bowled. Kate Cross to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, Steer, Edged.

  •  

    11.4

    Kate Cross to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    11.3

    Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    11.2

    Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    11.1

    Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    10.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    10.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    10.4

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    10.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    10.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    9.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    9.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    9.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    9.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    9.2

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, Steer, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    8.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    8.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    8.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    8.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    8.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Short, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    7.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pushing, Edged to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    7.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    7.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    7.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    7.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    6.6

    Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for no runs, dropped catch by Winfield-Hill.

  •  

    6.5

    Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.

  •  

    6.4

    Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    6.3

    Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Late Cut, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    6.3

    Wide Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Short, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    6.2

    Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    6.1

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, working, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

Full Commentary