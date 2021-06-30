Cricket Match
England
India
77-2 (16.3 ov)
England vs India
|India 1st
|77-2 (16.3 ov)
|India Women are 77 for 2 with 33.3 overs left
India 1st Innings77-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.S. Mandhana
|b Cross
|22
|30
|3
|0
|73.33
|S. Verma
|Not out
|44
|54
|7
|0
|81.48
|J.I. Rodrigues
|c Brunt b Cross
|8
|15
|2
|0
|53.33
|M. Raj (c)
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|16.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|77
Fall of Wickets
- 56 Mandhana 11.5ov
- 76 Rodrigues 15.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|4
|0
|29
|0
|7.25
|Shrubsole
|5
|1
|16
|0
|3.20
|S. Ecclestone
|4.3
|0
|20
|0
|4.44
|K.L. Cross
|3
|0
|12
|2
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 30th Jun 2021
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Umpires
- N J Llong, R J Warren
- TV Umpire
- G D Lloyd
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- A Harris
Live Commentary
16.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
16.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
16.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.
15.6
Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
15.5
Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
15.4
OUT! Caught. Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, flick, mis-timed to mid off, caught by Brunt.
15.3
Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
15.2
Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Back of a length, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
15.1
Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
14.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
14.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
14.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, defending, Edged to leg gully for no runs.
14.3
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
14.2
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
14.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
13.6
Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
13.5
Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Back of a length, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.
13.4
Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
13.3
Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
13.2
FOUR! Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, Edged past third man for 4 runs.
13.1
FOUR! Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
12.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
12.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
12.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
12.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.
12.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
12.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
11.6
Kate Cross to Jemimah Rodrigues. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
11.5
OUT! Bowled. Kate Cross to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, Steer, Edged.
11.4
Kate Cross to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
11.3
Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
11.2
Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
11.1
Kate Cross to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
10.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
10.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
10.4
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.
10.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
10.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.
10.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
9.6
Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
9.5
Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
9.4
Anya Shrubsole to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to gully for no runs.
9.3
Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
9.2
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
9.1
Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, Steer, Played to backward point for no runs.
8.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
8.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
8.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run.
8.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, defending, Played to gully for no runs.
8.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.
8.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Short, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
7.6
Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pushing, Edged to short third man for 1 run.
7.5
Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs.
7.4
Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
7.3
Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
7.2
Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
7.1
Anya Shrubsole to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
6.6
Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for no runs, dropped catch by Winfield-Hill.
6.5
Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.
6.4
Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
6.3
Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Late Cut, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
6.3
Wide Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Short, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
6.2
Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
6.1
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, working, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.