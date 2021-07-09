Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
India Women need 134 runs to win from 14.0 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Jul 2021
- Toss
- India Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- County Ground, Northampton
- Umpires
- S Redfern, I D Blackwell
- TV Umpire
- R T Robinson
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- P K Baldwin
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|S. Verma
|b Brunt
|0
|S.S. Mandhana
|c Ecclestone b Sciver
|29
|H.K. Deol
|Not out
|12
|Extras
|3lb
|3
|Total
|6.0 Overs
|44 - 2
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Brunt
|2
|0
|11
|1
|N.R. Sciver
|1.5
|0
|16
|0
|F.R. Davies
|1
|0
|7
|0
|S. Ecclestone
|1
|0
|7
|0