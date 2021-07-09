Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

177-7 (20.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

India

44-2

India Women need 134 runs to win from 14.0 overs

England vs India

England Women vs India Women LIVE!

Text commentary and in-play clips from the first T20 international in Northampton. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

Match Details

Date
9th Jul 2021
Toss
India Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
County Ground, Northampton
Umpires
S Redfern, I D Blackwell
TV Umpire
R T Robinson
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
P K Baldwin

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S. Verma b Brunt 0
S.S. Mandhana c Ecclestone b Sciver 29
H.K. Deol Not out 12
Extras 3lb 3
Total 6.0 Overs 44 - 2
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Brunt 2 0 11 1
N.R. Sciver 1.5 0 16 0
F.R. Davies 1 0 7 0
S. Ecclestone 1 0 7 0
Full Bowling Card