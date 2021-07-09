Cricket Match
England
177-7 (20.0 ov)
India
47-3
England vs India
|India 1st
|47-3 (7.0 ov)
|England 1st
|177-7 (20.0 ov)
|India Women need 131 runs to win from 13.0 overs
India 1st Innings47-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S. Verma
|b Brunt
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.S. Mandhana
|c Ecclestone b Sciver
|29
|17
|6
|0
|170.59
|H.K. Deol
|Not out
|14
|20
|1
|0
|70.00
|H.K. Bhullar (c)
|c Ecclestone b Glenn
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|D.B. Sharma
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|3lb
|3
|Total
|7.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|47
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Verma 0.2ov
- 44 Mandhana 5.6ov
- 47 Bhullar 6.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|2
|0
|11
|1
|5.50
|N.R. Sciver
|2
|0
|16
|1
|8.00
|F.R. Davies
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
|S. Ecclestone
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
|S. Glenn
|0.5
|0
|3
|1
|3.60
England 1st Innings177-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Mandhana b Poonam
|18
|22
|1
|0
|81.82
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Ghosh b Yadav
|31
|28
|3
|0
|110.71
|N.R. Sciver
|c Bhullar b Pandey
|55
|27
|8
|1
|203.70
|H.C. Knight (c)
|run out (Sharma)
|6
|10
|1
|0
|60.00
|A.E. Jones
|c Deol b Pandey
|43
|27
|4
|2
|159.26
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|s Ghosh b Pandey
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|K.H. Brunt
|run out (Rana)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|S. Ecclestone
|Not out
|9
|4
|0
|1
|225.00
|Extras
|2nb, 3w, 4b, 3lb
|12
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|177
- To Bat:
- S. Glenn,
- M.K. Villiers,
- F.R. Davies
Fall of Wickets
- 56 Wyatt 7.2ov
- 71 Beaumont 8.6ov
- 85 Knight 11.2ov
- 163 Sciver 18.2ov
- 166 Jones 18.5ov
- 166 Dunkley 18.6ov
- 177 Brunt 19.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Pandey
|4
|0
|22
|3
|5.50
|A. Reddy
|3
|0
|31
|0
|10.33
|D.B. Sharma
|4
|0
|38
|0
|9.50
|P.Y. Poonam
|4
|0
|32
|1
|8.00
|R.P. Yadav
|3
|0
|33
|1
|11.00
|S. Rana
|2
|0
|14
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Jul 2021
- Toss
- India Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- County Ground, Northampton
- Umpires
- S Redfern, I D Blackwell
- TV Umpire
- R T Robinson
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- P K Baldwin
Live Commentary
-
6.6
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Back of a length, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
6.5
OUT! Caught. Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Ecclestone.
-
6.4
Sarah Glenn to Harleen Deol. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
6.3
Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Back of a length, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.
-
6.2
Sarah Glenn to Harleen Deol. Half volley, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.1
Sarah Glenn to Harleen Deol. Yorker, driving, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
5.6
OUT! Caught. Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, caught by Ecclestone.
-
5.5
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
5.4
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, glancing, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
5.3
Natalie Sciver to Harleen Deol. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
5.2
Natalie Sciver to Harleen Deol. Short, hooking, hit body to short leg for no runs.
-
5.1
Natalie Sciver to Harleen Deol. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
4.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard to short fine leg for no runs.
-
4.5
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
4.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
4.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
4.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Harleen Deol. Full toss, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
4.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Harleen Deol. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to point for no runs.
-
3.6
Freya Davies to Harleen Deol. Yorker, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
3.5
Freya Davies to Harleen Deol. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to cover for no runs.
-
3.4
Freya Davies to Harleen Deol. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Beaumont.
-
3.3
FOUR! Freya Davies to Harleen Deol. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.2
Freya Davies to Harleen Deol. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
3.1
Freya Davies to Harleen Deol. Yorker, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
2.6
Katherine Brunt to Harleen Deol. Length ball, flick, Edged in the air uncontrolled to silly mid on for 1 run.
-
2.5
Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
2.4
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
2.3
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
2.2
Katherine Brunt to Harleen Deol. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to short third man for 1 run.
-
2.1
Katherine Brunt to Harleen Deol. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
1.6
Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pulling, Edged in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
1.5
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
1.4
Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
1.3
Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
1.2
Natalie Sciver to Harleen Deol. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
1.1
Natalie Sciver to Harleen Deol. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
0.6
Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pulling, hit pad to third man for 2 runs.
-
0.5
APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, caught by Jones, appeal made for Caught.
-
0.4
Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for no runs.
-
0.3
Katherine Brunt to Harleen Deol. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
0.2
OUT! Bowled. Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, missed.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to point for no runs.
-
19.6
OUT! Run Out. Deepti Sharma to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed back to bowler, fielded by Yadav.
-
19.5
SIX! Deepti Sharma to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
19.4
Deepti Sharma to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
19.3
Deepti Sharma to Katherine Brunt. Half volley, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
19.2
Deepti Sharma to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, flick, Edged to short extra cover for 1 run.
-
19.1
Deepti Sharma to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
18.6
OUT! Stumped. Shikha Pandey to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, cutting, missed, by Ghosh.
-
18.5
OUT! Caught. Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long off, caught by Deol.
-
18.4
Shikha Pandey to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
18.3
FREE HIT. Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
18.3
No ball Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Length ball, Leave, and it was a no ball, fielded by Ghosh.
-
18.2
OUT! Caught. Shikha Pandey to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Bhullar.
-
18.1
FOUR! Shikha Pandey to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
17.6
Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Back of a length, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.
-
17.5
Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard to mid on for 1 run.
-
17.4
Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Length ball, slog sweeping, Edged to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
17.3
SIX! Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
17.2
Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.
-
17.1
Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Back of a length, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.