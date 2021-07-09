Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

177-7 (20.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

India

47-3

India Women need 131 runs to win from 13.0 overs

England vs India

SUMMARY
India 1st 47-3 (7.0 ov)
England 1st 177-7 (20.0 ov)
India Women need 131 runs to win from 13.0 overs

India 1st Innings47-3

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S. Verma b Brunt 0 2 0 0 0.00
S.S. Mandhana c Ecclestone b Sciver 29 17 6 0 170.59
H.K. Deol Not out 14 20 1 0 70.00
H.K. Bhullar (c) c Ecclestone b Glenn 1 2 0 0 50.00
D.B. Sharma Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 3lb 3
Total 7.0 Overs, 3 wkts 47
To Bat: 
R.M. Ghosh,
S. Rana,
A. Reddy,
S. Pandey,
R.P. Yadav,
P.Y. Poonam

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Verma 0.2ov
  2. 44 Mandhana 5.6ov
  3. 47 Bhullar 6.5ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 2 0 11 1 5.50
N.R. Sciver 2 0 16 1 8.00
F.R. Davies 1 0 7 0 7.00
S. Ecclestone 1 0 7 0 7.00
S. Glenn 0.5 0 3 1 3.60

England 1st Innings177-7

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.T. Beaumont c Mandhana b Poonam 18 22 1 0 81.82
D.N. Wyatt c Ghosh b Yadav 31 28 3 0 110.71
N.R. Sciver c Bhullar b Pandey 55 27 8 1 203.70
H.C. Knight (c) run out (Sharma) 6 10 1 0 60.00
A.E. Jones c Deol b Pandey 43 27 4 2 159.26
S.I.R. Dunkley s Ghosh b Pandey 1 2 0 0 50.00
K.H. Brunt run out (Rana) 2 2 0 0 100.00
S. Ecclestone Not out 9 4 0 1 225.00
Extras 2nb, 3w, 4b, 3lb 12
Total 20.0 Overs, 7 wkts 177
To Bat: 
S. Glenn,
M.K. Villiers,
F.R. Davies

Fall of Wickets

  1. 56 Wyatt 7.2ov
  2. 71 Beaumont 8.6ov
  3. 85 Knight 11.2ov
  4. 163 Sciver 18.2ov
  5. 166 Jones 18.5ov
  6. 166 Dunkley 18.6ov
  7. 177 Brunt 19.6ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Pandey 4 0 22 3 5.50
A. Reddy 3 0 31 0 10.33
D.B. Sharma 4 0 38 0 9.50
P.Y. Poonam 4 0 32 1 8.00
R.P. Yadav 3 0 33 1 11.00
S. Rana 2 0 14 0 7.00

Match Details

Date
9th Jul 2021
Toss
India Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
County Ground, Northampton
Umpires
S Redfern, I D Blackwell
TV Umpire
R T Robinson
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
P K Baldwin

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 9, 2021 8:53pm

  •  

    6.6

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Back of a length, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  • 6.5

    OUT! Caught. Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Ecclestone.

  •  

    6.4

    Sarah Glenn to Harleen Deol. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    6.3

    Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Back of a length, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    6.2

    Sarah Glenn to Harleen Deol. Half volley, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.1

    Sarah Glenn to Harleen Deol. Yorker, driving, Played to short leg for no runs.

  • 5.6

    OUT! Caught. Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg, caught by Ecclestone.

  •  

    5.5

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.4

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, glancing, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.3

    Natalie Sciver to Harleen Deol. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    5.2

    Natalie Sciver to Harleen Deol. Short, hooking, hit body to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Natalie Sciver to Harleen Deol. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard to short fine leg for no runs.

  •  

    4.5

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to deep cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    4.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Harleen Deol. Full toss, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    4.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Harleen Deol. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    3.6

    Freya Davies to Harleen Deol. Yorker, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    3.5

    Freya Davies to Harleen Deol. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to cover for no runs.

  •  

    3.4

    Freya Davies to Harleen Deol. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Beaumont.

  •  

    3.3

    FOUR! Freya Davies to Harleen Deol. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Freya Davies to Harleen Deol. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Freya Davies to Harleen Deol. Yorker, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.6

    Katherine Brunt to Harleen Deol. Length ball, flick, Edged in the air uncontrolled to silly mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    2.5

    Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    2.4

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.3

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Katherine Brunt to Harleen Deol. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    2.1

    Katherine Brunt to Harleen Deol. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    1.6

    Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pulling, Edged in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    1.5

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.4

    Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    1.2

    Natalie Sciver to Harleen Deol. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    1.1

    Natalie Sciver to Harleen Deol. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.6

    Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, pulling, hit pad to third man for 2 runs.

  •  

    0.5

    APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, caught by Jones, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    0.4

    Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Katherine Brunt to Harleen Deol. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  • 0.2

    OUT! Bowled. Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, missed.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to point for no runs.

  • 19.6

    OUT! Run Out. Deepti Sharma to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed back to bowler, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    19.5

    SIX! Deepti Sharma to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    19.4

    Deepti Sharma to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    19.3

    Deepti Sharma to Katherine Brunt. Half volley, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    19.2

    Deepti Sharma to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, flick, Edged to short extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    19.1

    Deepti Sharma to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  • 18.6

    OUT! Stumped. Shikha Pandey to Sophia Dunkley. Back of a length, cutting, missed, by Ghosh.

  • 18.5

    OUT! Caught. Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long off, caught by Deol.

  •  

    18.4

    Shikha Pandey to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    18.3

    FREE HIT. Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    18.3

    No ball Shikha Pandey to Amy Jones. Length ball, Leave, and it was a no ball, fielded by Ghosh.

  • 18.2

    OUT! Caught. Shikha Pandey to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Bhullar.

  •  

    18.1

    FOUR! Shikha Pandey to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.6

    Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Back of a length, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    17.5

    Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    17.4

    Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Length ball, slog sweeping, Edged to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    17.3

    SIX! Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    17.2

    Poonam Yadav to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    17.1

    Poonam Yadav to Amy Jones. Back of a length, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

