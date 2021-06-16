Cricket Match

Day 1 of 4
Badge

England

86-1 (27.0 ov)

Lunch
Badge

India

 

England vs India

SUMMARY
England 1st 86-1 (27.0 ov)
England 1st Innings86-1

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L. Winfield-Hill c Bhatia b Vastrakar 35 63 4 2 55.56
T.T. Beaumont Not out 44 84 4 0 52.38
H.C. Knight (c) Not out 4 16 1 0 25.00
Extras 1nb, 2b, 3
Total 27.0 Overs, 1 wkts 86
To Bat: 
N.R. Sciver,
A.E. Jones,
S.I.R. Dunkley,
G.A. Elwiss,
K.H. Brunt,
A. Shrubsole,
S. Ecclestone,
K.L. Cross

Fall of Wickets

  1. 69 Winfield-Hill 20.3ov
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
Goswami 9 1 20 0 2.22
S. Pandey 5 2 20 0 4.00
P. Vastrakar 7 1 30 1 4.29
S. Rana 5 0 14 0 2.80
D.B. Sharma 1 1 0 0 0

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Jun 2021
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Bristol County Ground
Umpires
C M Watts, S Redfern
TV Umpire
I J Gould
Match Referee
D T Jukes
Reserve Umpire
S Bartlett

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 16, 2021 1:04pm

  •  

    26.6

    Deepti Sharma to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    26.5

    Deepti Sharma to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, missed to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    26.4

    Deepti Sharma to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    26.3

    Deepti Sharma to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    26.2

    Deepti Sharma to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    26.1

    Deepti Sharma to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    25.6

    Jhulan Goswami to Heather Knight. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.

  •  

    25.5

    Jhulan Goswami to Heather Knight. Yorker, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    25.4

    Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, working, Edged to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    25.3

    Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    25.2

    Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    25.1

    Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.

  •  

    24.6

    Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.

  •  

    24.5

    Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.

  •  

    24.4

    Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    24.3

    FOUR! Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    24.2

    Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    24.1

    Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    23.6

    Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    23.5

    Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.

  •  

    23.4

    Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    23.3

    Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    23.2

    FOUR! Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Short, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    23.1

    Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.

  •  

    22.6

    Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    22.5

    Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    22.4

    Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    22.3

    Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.

  •  

    22.2

    FOUR! Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    22.1

    Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    21.6

    Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    21.5

    Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    21.4

    Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Edged to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    21.3

    Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    21.2

    Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    21.1

    Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    20.6

    Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    20.5

    Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Yorker, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.

  •  

    20.4

    Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  • 20.3

    OUT! Caught. Pooja Vastrakar to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Edged, caught by Bhatia.

  •  

    20.2

    Pooja Vastrakar to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    20.1

    Pooja Vastrakar to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    19.6

    Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    19.6

    No ball Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to long on and it was a no ball.

  •  

    19.5

    Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    19.4

    Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    19.3

    Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    19.2

    Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    19.1

    APPEAL! Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    18.6

    Pooja Vastrakar to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    18.5

    Pooja Vastrakar to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    18.4

    SIX! Pooja Vastrakar to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    18.3

    Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    18.2

    Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    18.1

    Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, Edged to fourth slip for no runs.

  •  

    17.6

    Sneh Rana to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Yorker, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.

  •  

    17.5

    Sneh Rana to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    17.4

    Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 3 runs.

  •  

    17.3

    Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    17.2

    Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.

  •  

    17.1

    Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Full toss, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.

