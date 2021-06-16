Cricket Match
England
86-1 (27.0 ov)
India
England vs India
|England 1st
|86-1 (27.0 ov)
|England Women are 86 for 1
England 1st Innings86-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L. Winfield-Hill
|c Bhatia b Vastrakar
|35
|63
|4
|2
|55.56
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|44
|84
|4
|0
|52.38
|H.C. Knight (c)
|Not out
|4
|16
|1
|0
|25.00
|Extras
|1nb, 2b,
|3
|Total
|27.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|86
Fall of Wickets
- 69 Winfield-Hill 20.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Goswami
|9
|1
|20
|0
|2.22
|S. Pandey
|5
|2
|20
|0
|4.00
|P. Vastrakar
|7
|1
|30
|1
|4.29
|S. Rana
|5
|0
|14
|0
|2.80
|D.B. Sharma
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Match Details
- Date
- 16th - 20th Jun 2021
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- C M Watts, S Redfern
- TV Umpire
- I J Gould
- Match Referee
- D T Jukes
- Reserve Umpire
- S Bartlett
Live Commentary
-
26.6
Deepti Sharma to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
26.5
Deepti Sharma to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, missed to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
26.4
Deepti Sharma to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.
-
26.3
Deepti Sharma to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
26.2
Deepti Sharma to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
26.1
Deepti Sharma to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
25.6
Jhulan Goswami to Heather Knight. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.
-
25.5
Jhulan Goswami to Heather Knight. Yorker, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
25.4
Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, working, Edged to square leg for 1 run.
-
25.3
Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
25.2
Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
25.1
Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.
-
24.6
Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.
-
24.5
Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.
-
24.4
Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
24.3
FOUR! Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
-
24.2
Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.
-
24.1
Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
23.6
Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
23.5
Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.
-
23.4
Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard back to bowler for no runs.
-
23.3
Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
23.2
FOUR! Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Short, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
23.1
Jhulan Goswami to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.
-
22.6
Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
22.5
Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
22.4
Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
22.3
Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.
-
22.2
FOUR! Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
-
22.1
Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
21.6
Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
21.5
Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
21.4
Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Edged to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
21.3
Sneh Rana to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
21.2
Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
21.1
Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
20.6
Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
20.5
Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Yorker, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.
-
20.4
Pooja Vastrakar to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
20.3
OUT! Caught. Pooja Vastrakar to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Edged, caught by Bhatia.
-
20.2
Pooja Vastrakar to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
20.1
Pooja Vastrakar to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
19.6
Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
19.6
No ball Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to long on and it was a no ball.
-
19.5
Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
19.4
Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
19.3
Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.
-
19.2
Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
19.1
APPEAL! Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
18.6
Pooja Vastrakar to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
18.5
Pooja Vastrakar to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
18.4
SIX! Pooja Vastrakar to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
18.3
Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
18.2
Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
18.1
Pooja Vastrakar to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, Edged to fourth slip for no runs.
-
17.6
Sneh Rana to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Yorker, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.
-
17.5
Sneh Rana to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
17.4
Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 3 runs.
-
17.3
Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
17.2
Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Bhatia.
-
17.1
Sneh Rana to Tammy Beaumont. Full toss, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.