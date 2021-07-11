Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England Women need 123 runs to win from 17.4 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Jul 2021
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
- Umpires
- P K Baldwin, I D Blackwell
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- R T Robinson
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|16
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Bhullar b Reddy
|3
|Extras
|6w, 1lb
|7
|Total
|2.2 Overs
|26 - 1
Full Batting Card
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S. Pandey
|1.1
|0
|13
|0
|A. Reddy
|1
|0
|8
|1