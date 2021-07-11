Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

26-1
In Play
Badge

India

148-4  (20.0 ov)

England Women need 123 runs to win from 17.4 overs

England vs India

England Women vs India Women LIVE!

Text commentary and in-play clips from the second T20 international in Hove. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

Match Details

Date
11th Jul 2021
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Umpires
P K Baldwin, I D Blackwell
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
R T Robinson

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T.T. Beaumont Not out 16
D.N. Wyatt c Bhullar b Reddy 3
Extras 6w, 1lb 7
Total 2.2 Overs 26 - 1
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S. Pandey 1.1 0 13 0
A. Reddy 1 0 8 1
Full Bowling Card