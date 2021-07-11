Cricket Match
England
28-1
India
148-4 (20.0 ov)
England vs India
|England 1st
|28-1 (2.3 ov)
|India 1st
|148-4 (20.0 ov)
|England Women need 121 runs to win from 17.3 overs
England 1st Innings28-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|18
|10
|3
|0
|180.00
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Bhullar b Reddy
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|N.R. Sciver
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|6w, 1lb
|7
|Total
|2.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|28
Fall of Wickets
- 13 Wyatt 1.6ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
India 1st Innings148-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.S. Mandhana
|c Villiers b Davies
|20
|16
|1
|1
|125.00
|S. Verma
|c Sciver b Villiers
|48
|38
|8
|1
|126.32
|H.K. Bhullar (c)
|c Brunt b Glenn
|31
|25
|2
|2
|124.00
|D.B. Sharma
|Not out
|24
|27
|1
|0
|88.89
|R.M. Ghosh
|c&b Sciver
|8
|9
|0
|1
|88.89
|S. Rana
|Not out
|8
|5
|1
|0
|160.00
|Extras
|9w,
|9
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|148
Fall of Wickets
- 70 Mandhana 8.5ov
- 72 Verma 9.1ov
- 112 Bhullar 15.4ov
- 125 Ghosh 17.6ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N.R. Sciver
|4
|0
|20
|1
|5.00
|Brunt
|3
|0
|34
|0
|11.33
|S. Ecclestone
|4
|1
|22
|0
|5.50
|F.R. Davies
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|S. Glenn
|3
|0
|32
|1
|10.67
|M.K. Villiers
|2
|0
|9
|1
|4.50
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Jul 2021
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
- Umpires
- P K Baldwin, I D Blackwell
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- R T Robinson
Live Commentary
-
2.3
Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
2.2
FOUR! Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
2.2
Wide Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.
-
2.1
FOUR! Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played past deep point for 4 runs.
-
1.6
OUT! Caught. Arundhati Reddy to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to mid off, caught by Bhullar.
-
1.5
Arundhati Reddy to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Played in the air under control to mid on for 1 run.
-
1.4
APPEAL! Arundhati Reddy to Danni Wyatt. Full toss, pulling, Hit Hard to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Mandhana, appeal made for Run Out.
-
1.3
Arundhati Reddy to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep extra cover for 1 run.
-
1.2
FOUR! Arundhati Reddy to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
1.2
Wide Arundhati Reddy to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Ghosh.
-
1.1
Arundhati Reddy to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
0.6
APPEAL! Shikha Pandey to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
0.5
Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, glancing, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
0.4
Shikha Pandey to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, driving, Edged to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Reddy.
-
0.3
Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
0.2
Shikha Pandey to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, defending, Edged to third man for 1 run.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, dropped, Played to point for 1 run.
-
19.6
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Sneh Rana. Half volley, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
19.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, slog sweeping, Edged in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
19.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Sneh Rana. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long on for 1 run.
-
19.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
19.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Sneh Rana. Yorker, driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
19.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run.
-
18.6
Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Full toss, driving, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
18.5
Freya Davies to Sneh Rana. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
18.4
Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
18.3
FOUR! Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
18.3
Wide Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.
-
18.2
Freya Davies to Sneh Rana. Back of a length, glancing, Played to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Glenn.
-
18.1
Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
-
17.6
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Natalie Sciver to Richa Ghosh. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler.
-
17.5
Natalie Sciver to Richa Ghosh. Back of a length, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
17.4
Natalie Sciver to Deepti Sharma. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
17.3
Natalie Sciver to Richa Ghosh. Short, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover for 1 run, dropped catch by Dunkley.
-
17.2
SIX! Natalie Sciver to Richa Ghosh. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.
-
17.1
Natalie Sciver to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
16.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Richa Ghosh. Half volley, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
16.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Richa Ghosh. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
16.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Richa Ghosh. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs, run save by Sciver.
-
16.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Edged to short third man for 1 run.
-
16.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Richa Ghosh. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
16.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Richa Ghosh. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
15.6
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Yorker, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
15.5
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, flick, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
15.4
OUT! Caught. Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Half volley, driving, Played in the air under control to long off, caught by Brunt.
-
15.3
SIX! Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Half volley, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
15.2
FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
15.1
Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, driving, Edged back to bowler for no runs.
-
14.6
Natalie Sciver to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, glancing, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
14.5
Natalie Sciver to Deepti Sharma. Back of a length, pulling, Edged in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
14.4
Natalie Sciver to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 2 runs, run save by Ecclestone.
-
14.3
Natalie Sciver to Harmanpreet Kaur. Short, Late Cut, Played to short third man for 1 run.
-
14.2
Natalie Sciver to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
14.1
Natalie Sciver to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
13.6
Freya Davies to Harmanpreet Kaur. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Dunkley, overthrow by Sciver.
-
13.5
Freya Davies to Harmanpreet Kaur. Slower ball back of a length, glancing, Played to short fine leg for no runs.
-
13.4
Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, dropped, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
13.3
Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
13.2
Freya Davies to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, flick, Edged to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
13.1
Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, flick, Edged in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
12.6
FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, Late Cut, Played past deep point for 4 runs.
-
12.5
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, flick, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
12.4
Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Half volley, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
12.3
Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs.
-
12.2
Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
12.1
Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed to leg gully for 1 run.