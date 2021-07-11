Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

28-1

In Play
Badge

India

148-4  (20.0 ov)

England Women need 121 runs to win from 17.3 overs

England vs India

SUMMARY
England 1st 28-1 (2.3 ov)
India 1st 148-4 (20.0 ov)
England Women need 121 runs to win from 17.3 overs

England 1st Innings28-1

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.T. Beaumont Not out 18 10 3 0 180.00
D.N. Wyatt c Bhullar b Reddy 3 5 0 0 60.00
N.R. Sciver Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 6w, 1lb 7
Total 2.3 Overs, 1 wkts 28
To Bat: 
N.R. Sciver,
H.C. Knight,
A.E. Jones,
S.I.R. Dunkley,
K.H. Brunt,
S. Ecclestone,
S. Glenn,
M.K. Villiers
F.R. Davies

Fall of Wickets

  1. 13 Wyatt 1.6ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Pandey 1.2 0 17 0 12.75
A. Reddy 1 0 8 1 8.00

India 1st Innings148-4

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.S. Mandhana c Villiers b Davies 20 16 1 1 125.00
S. Verma c Sciver b Villiers 48 38 8 1 126.32
H.K. Bhullar (c) c Brunt b Glenn 31 25 2 2 124.00
D.B. Sharma Not out 24 27 1 0 88.89
R.M. Ghosh c&b Sciver 8 9 0 1 88.89
S. Rana Not out 8 5 1 0 160.00
Extras 9w, 9
Total 20.0 Overs, 4 wkts 148
To Bat: 
H.K. Deol,
A. Reddy,
S. Pandey,
R.P. Yadav,
P.Y. Poonam

Fall of Wickets

  1. 70 Mandhana 8.5ov
  2. 72 Verma 9.1ov
  3. 112 Bhullar 15.4ov
  4. 125 Ghosh 17.6ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
N.R. Sciver 4 0 20 1 5.00
Brunt 3 0 34 0 11.33
S. Ecclestone 4 1 22 0 5.50
F.R. Davies 4 0 31 1 7.75
S. Glenn 3 0 32 1 10.67
M.K. Villiers 2 0 9 1 4.50

Match Details

Date
11th Jul 2021
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Umpires
P K Baldwin, I D Blackwell
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
R T Robinson

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 11, 2021 4:17pm

  •  

    2.3

    Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    FOUR! Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Wide Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.

  •  

    2.1

    FOUR! Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played past deep point for 4 runs.

  • 1.6

    OUT! Caught. Arundhati Reddy to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to mid off, caught by Bhullar.

  •  

    1.5

    Arundhati Reddy to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Played in the air under control to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    1.4

    APPEAL! Arundhati Reddy to Danni Wyatt. Full toss, pulling, Hit Hard to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Mandhana, appeal made for Run Out.

  •  

    1.3

    Arundhati Reddy to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    1.2

    FOUR! Arundhati Reddy to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.2

    Wide Arundhati Reddy to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Ghosh.

  •  

    1.1

    Arundhati Reddy to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    0.6

    APPEAL! Shikha Pandey to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    0.5

    Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, glancing, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    0.4

    Shikha Pandey to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, driving, Edged to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Reddy.

  •  

    0.3

    Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    0.2

    Shikha Pandey to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, defending, Edged to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Shikha Pandey to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, dropped, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    19.6

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Sneh Rana. Half volley, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    19.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, slog sweeping, Edged in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    19.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sneh Rana. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    19.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    19.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sneh Rana. Yorker, driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    19.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    18.6

    Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Full toss, driving, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    18.5

    Freya Davies to Sneh Rana. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    18.4

    Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    18.3

    FOUR! Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.3

    Wide Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.

  •  

    18.2

    Freya Davies to Sneh Rana. Back of a length, glancing, Played to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Glenn.

  •  

    18.1

    Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  • 17.6

    OUT! Caught & Bowled. Natalie Sciver to Richa Ghosh. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler.

  •  

    17.5

    Natalie Sciver to Richa Ghosh. Back of a length, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    17.4

    Natalie Sciver to Deepti Sharma. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    17.3

    Natalie Sciver to Richa Ghosh. Short, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover for 1 run, dropped catch by Dunkley.

  •  

    17.2

    SIX! Natalie Sciver to Richa Ghosh. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    17.1

    Natalie Sciver to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    16.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Richa Ghosh. Half volley, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    16.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Richa Ghosh. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    16.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Richa Ghosh. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs, run save by Sciver.

  •  

    16.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Edged to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    16.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Richa Ghosh. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    16.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Richa Ghosh. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    15.6

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Yorker, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    15.5

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, flick, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  • 15.4

    OUT! Caught. Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Half volley, driving, Played in the air under control to long off, caught by Brunt.

  •  

    15.3

    SIX! Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Half volley, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    15.2

    FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.1

    Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, driving, Edged back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    14.6

    Natalie Sciver to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, glancing, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    14.5

    Natalie Sciver to Deepti Sharma. Back of a length, pulling, Edged in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    14.4

    Natalie Sciver to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 2 runs, run save by Ecclestone.

  •  

    14.3

    Natalie Sciver to Harmanpreet Kaur. Short, Late Cut, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    14.2

    Natalie Sciver to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    14.1

    Natalie Sciver to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    13.6

    Freya Davies to Harmanpreet Kaur. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Dunkley, overthrow by Sciver.

  •  

    13.5

    Freya Davies to Harmanpreet Kaur. Slower ball back of a length, glancing, Played to short fine leg for no runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, dropped, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    13.3

    Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    13.2

    Freya Davies to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, flick, Edged to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    13.1

    Freya Davies to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, flick, Edged in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    12.6

    FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, Late Cut, Played past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.5

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Half volley, flick, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    12.4

    Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Half volley, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    12.3

    Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    12.2

    Sarah Glenn to Deepti Sharma. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    12.1

    Sarah Glenn to Harmanpreet Kaur. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed to leg gully for 1 run.

