Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

149-2
In Play
Badge

India

153-6  (20.0 ov)

England Women need 5 runs to win from 1.4 overs

England vs India

England Women vs India Women LIVE!

Text commentary and in-play clips from the third T20 international at Chelmsford. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

Match Details

Date
14th Jul 2021
Toss
India Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Cloudfm County Ground
Umpires
S Redfern, R T Robinson
TV Umpire
P K Baldwin
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
I D Blackwell

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T.T. Beaumont lbw Sharma 11
D.N. Wyatt Not out 84
N.R. Sciver b Rana 42
H.C. Knight Not out 6
Extras 5w, 1lb 6
Total 18.2 Overs 149 - 2
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S. Pandey 3 0 22 0
A. Reddy 1 0 6 0
R.P. Yadav 4 0 37 0
D.B. Sharma 3 0 16 1
S. Rana 3 0 27 1
P.Y. Poonam 4 0 32 0
Full Bowling Card