Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England Women need 5 runs to win from 1.4 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Jul 2021
- Toss
- India Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Cloudfm County Ground
- Umpires
- S Redfern, R T Robinson
- TV Umpire
- P K Baldwin
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- I D Blackwell
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|T.T. Beaumont
|lbw Sharma
|11
|D.N. Wyatt
|Not out
|84
|N.R. Sciver
|b Rana
|42
|H.C. Knight
|Not out
|6
|Extras
|5w, 1lb
|6
|Total
|18.2 Overs
|149 - 2
Full Batting Card
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S. Pandey
|3
|0
|22
|0
|A. Reddy
|1
|0
|6
|0
|R.P. Yadav
|4
|0
|37
|0
|D.B. Sharma
|3
|0
|16
|1
|S. Rana
|3
|0
|27
|1
|P.Y. Poonam
|4
|0
|32
|0