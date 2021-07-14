Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
England
154-2
Result
India
153-6
England vs India
|England 1st
|154-2 (18.4 ov)
|India 1st
|153-6 (20.0 ov)
England 1st Innings154-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|lbw Sharma
|11
|15
|2
|0
|73.33
|D.N. Wyatt
|Not out
|89
|56
|12
|1
|158.93
|N.R. Sciver
|b Rana
|42
|36
|4
|0
|116.67
|H.C. Knight (c)
|Not out
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120.00
|Extras
|5w, 1lb
|6
|Total
|18.4 Overs, 2 wkts
|154
Fall of Wickets
- 20 Beaumont 3.3ov
- 132 Sciver 16.2ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Pandey
|3
|0
|22
|0
|7.33
|A. Reddy
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|R.P. Yadav
|4
|0
|37
|0
|9.25
|D.B. Sharma
|3.2
|0
|24
|1
|7.20
|S. Rana
|3
|0
|27
|1
|9.00
|P.Y. Poonam
|4
|0
|32
|0
|8.00
India 1st Innings153-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.S. Mandhana
|c Sciver b Brunt
|70
|51
|8
|2
|137.25
|S. Verma
|b Brunt
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|H.K. Deol
|c Sciver b Ecclestone
|6
|10
|1
|0
|60.00
|H.K. Bhullar (c)
|lbw Sciver
|36
|26
|5
|1
|138.46
|S. Rana
|b Ecclestone
|4
|8
|0
|0
|50.00
|R.M. Ghosh
|b Ecclestone
|20
|13
|4
|0
|153.85
|D.B. Sharma
|Not out
|9
|9
|0
|0
|100.00
|A. Reddy
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|5w, 2lb
|7
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|153
- To Bat:
- S. Pandey,
- R.P. Yadav,
- P.Y. Poonam
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Verma 0.4ov
- 13 Deol 3.3ov
- 81 Bhullar 12.1ov
- 116 Rana 15.4ov
- 122 Mandhana 16.2ov
- 149 Ghosh 19.3ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|4
|0
|27
|2
|6.75
|N.R. Sciver
|4
|0
|16
|1
|4.00
|S. Ecclestone
|4
|0
|35
|3
|8.75
|F.R. Davies
|4
|0
|32
|0
|8.00
|S. Glenn
|2
|0
|21
|0
|10.50
|M.K. Villiers
|2
|0
|20
|0
|10.00
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Jul 2021
- Toss
- India Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Cloudfm County Ground
- Umpires
- S Redfern, R T Robinson
- TV Umpire
- P K Baldwin
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- I D Blackwell