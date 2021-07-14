Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

154-2

Result
Badge

India

153-6

England vs India

SUMMARY
England 1st 154-2 (18.4 ov)
India 1st 153-6 (20.0 ov)

England 1st Innings154-2

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.T. Beaumont lbw Sharma 11 15 2 0 73.33
D.N. Wyatt Not out 89 56 12 1 158.93
N.R. Sciver b Rana 42 36 4 0 116.67
H.C. Knight (c) Not out 6 5 1 0 120.00
Extras 5w, 1lb 6
Total 18.4 Overs, 2 wkts 154
To Bat: 
A.E. Jones,
S.I.R. Dunkley,
K.H. Brunt,
S. Ecclestone,
S. Glenn,
M.K. Villiers,
F.R. Davies

Fall of Wickets

  1. 20 Beaumont 3.3ov
  2. 132 Sciver 16.2ov
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Pandey 3 0 22 0 7.33
A. Reddy 1 0 6 0 6.00
R.P. Yadav 4 0 37 0 9.25
D.B. Sharma 3.2 0 24 1 7.20
S. Rana 3 0 27 1 9.00
P.Y. Poonam 4 0 32 0 8.00

India 1st Innings153-6

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.S. Mandhana c Sciver b Brunt 70 51 8 2 137.25
S. Verma b Brunt 0 2 0 0 0.00
H.K. Deol c Sciver b Ecclestone 6 10 1 0 60.00
H.K. Bhullar (c) lbw Sciver 36 26 5 1 138.46
S. Rana b Ecclestone 4 8 0 0 50.00
R.M. Ghosh b Ecclestone 20 13 4 0 153.85
D.B. Sharma Not out 9 9 0 0 100.00
A. Reddy Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 5w, 2lb 7
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 153
To Bat: 
S. Pandey,
R.P. Yadav,
P.Y. Poonam

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Verma 0.4ov
  2. 13 Deol 3.3ov
  3. 81 Bhullar 12.1ov
  4. 116 Rana 15.4ov
  5. 122 Mandhana 16.2ov
  6. 149 Ghosh 19.3ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 4 0 27 2 6.75
N.R. Sciver 4 0 16 1 4.00
S. Ecclestone 4 0 35 3 8.75
F.R. Davies 4 0 32 0 8.00
S. Glenn 2 0 21 0 10.50
M.K. Villiers 2 0 20 0 10.00

Match Details

Date
14th Jul 2021
Toss
India Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Cloudfm County Ground
Umpires
S Redfern, R T Robinson
TV Umpire
P K Baldwin
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
I D Blackwell