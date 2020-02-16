Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole ripped through New Zealand's top order as England Women cruised to a six-wicket win in their first T20 World Cup warm-up in Adelaide.

Brunt (3-23) and Shrubsole (2-19) reduced the White Ferns to 38-4, with Brunt dismissing Sophie Devine (0) from the fourth ball of the match.

New Zealand posted 134-9, thanks principally to Katey Martin (57 off 44) and Suzie Bates (33 off 38), while England spinner Sophie Ecclestone bagged 2-21 after striking twice in the final over.

England openers Danni Wyatt (42) and Amy Jones (21) put on 41 for the first wicket but Heather Knight's side then slipped to 41-2 after Jones bottom-edged Lea Tahuhu onto her stumps and Brunt (0) was caught off the same bowler two balls later.

However, Knight then struck an unbeaten 45 as her stands with Wyatt, Fran Wilson (13) and Tammy Beaumont (9no) took England to their target with 12 deliveries to spare at Karen Rolton Oval.

Knight, whose side play Sri Lanka in a second warm-up on Tuesday before opening their World Cup campaign against South Africa next Sunday, said: "It was a good pitch so it was a really good performance by our bowlers.

"Katherine obviously got us off to an excellent start and that was backed up by the rest of the attack.

"Anya bowled very nicely and Sophie looked threatening throughout her overs, which is important because it means we can continue to look to take wickets throughout the innings. Jonesy and Danni started nicely and that helped us get in front of the game.

"It's nice for the confidence to get over the line with just four wickets down. Hopefully we can continue that against Sri Lanka on Tuesday before flying to Perth."

