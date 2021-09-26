Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

82-0 (15.2 ov)
In Play
Badge

New Zealand

 

England Women are 82 for 0 with 34.4 overs left

England vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the fifth ODI in Canterbury. Watch on Sky Cricket YouTube and Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
26th Sep 2021
Toss
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Spitfire Ground
Umpires
S Redfern, P R Pollard
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
A Harris

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
L. Winfield-Hill Not out 35
T.T. Beaumont Not out 35
Extras 1nb, 4w, 7lb 12
Total 14.3 Overs 79 - 0
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Tahuhu 3 0 18 0
Devine 4 1 17 0
M.M. Penfold 4 0 22 0
H.M. Rowe 3 1 11 0
H.N.K. Jensen 0.4 0 4 0
Full Bowling Card