Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

91-0 (16.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

 

England Women are 91 for 0 with 34.0 overs left

England vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
England 1st 79-0 (14.5 ov)
England 1st Innings79-0

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L. Winfield-Hill Not out 40 53 4 1 75.47
T.T. Beaumont Not out 39 44 6 0 88.64
Extras 1nb, 4w, 7lb 12
Total 14.5 Overs, 0 wkts 79
To Bat: 
H.C. Knight,
N.R. Sciver,
S.I.R. Dunkley,
A.E. Jones,
K.L. Cross,
D.N. Wyatt,
A. Shrubsole,
S. Ecclestone,
C.E. Dean

New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Tahuhu 3 0 18 0 6.00
Devine 4 1 17 0 4.25
M.M. Penfold 4 0 22 0 5.50
H.M. Rowe 3 1 11 0 3.67
H.N.K. Jensen 1 0 5 0 5.00

Match Details

Date
26th Sep 2021
Toss
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Spitfire Ground
Umpires
S Redfern, P R Pollard
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
A Harris

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 26, 2021 12:07pm

  •  

    15.6

    FOUR! Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.5

    Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Steer, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    15.4

    Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Back of a length, flick, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    15.3

    FOUR! Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, driving, Played past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Devine.

  •  

    15.2

    Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    15.1

    Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    14.6

    Hayley Jensen to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    14.5

    Hayley Jensen to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Slower ball yorker, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    14.4

    Hayley Jensen to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    14.3

    Hayley Jensen to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    14.2

    FOUR! Hayley Jensen to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.1

    Hayley Jensen to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    13.6

    Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, flick, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    13.5

    Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    13.2

    Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    13.1

    Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Edged to backward square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    12.6

    Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    12.5

    Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Short, flick, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    12.4

    Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Edged to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    12.3

    Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    12.3

    Wide Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    12.2

    Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    12.1

    Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    11.6

    Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Back of a length, Steer, Played to deep backward point for 2 runs.

  •  

    11.5

    Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    11.4

    FOUR! Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.3

    APPEAL! Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    11.2

    Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    11.1

    Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    10.6

    Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    10.5

    FOUR! Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.4

    Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    10.3

    Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    10.2

    Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    10.1

    Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    9.6

    Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    9.5

    Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    9.4

    Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    9.3

    Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Back of a length, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    8.6

    Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    8.5

    FOUR! Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Short, pulling, Played past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.4

    FOUR! Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.3

    Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, flick, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    8.2

    Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Yorker, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, driving, Edged for no runs, dropped catch by Martin.

  •  

    7.6

    Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played to square leg for no runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Wide Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    7.5

    Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    7.4

    Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    7.3

    Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Sophie Devine to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Short, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    7.1

    Sophie Devine to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.6

    Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    6.5

    Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Back of a length, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    6.4

    FREE HIT. FOUR! Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.4

    No ball Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Full toss, defending, Played to point and it was a no ball.

  •  

    6.3

    Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    6.2

    Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    6.1

    Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

Full Commentary