Cricket Match
England
91-0 (16.0 ov)
New Zealand
England vs New Zealand
|England 1st
|79-0 (14.5 ov)
|England Women are 91 for 0 with 34.0 overs left
England 1st Innings79-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L. Winfield-Hill
|Not out
|40
|53
|4
|1
|75.47
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|39
|44
|6
|0
|88.64
|Extras
|1nb, 4w, 7lb
|12
|Total
|14.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|79
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Tahuhu
|3
|0
|18
|0
|6.00
|Devine
|4
|1
|17
|0
|4.25
|M.M. Penfold
|4
|0
|22
|0
|5.50
|H.M. Rowe
|3
|1
|11
|0
|3.67
|H.N.K. Jensen
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Sep 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Spitfire Ground
- Umpires
- S Redfern, P R Pollard
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- A Harris
Live Commentary
-
15.6
FOUR! Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
15.5
Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Steer, Played to point for no runs.
-
15.4
Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Back of a length, flick, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
15.3
FOUR! Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, driving, Played past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Devine.
-
15.2
Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
15.1
Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
14.6
Hayley Jensen to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
14.5
Hayley Jensen to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Slower ball yorker, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
14.4
Hayley Jensen to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
14.3
Hayley Jensen to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
14.2
FOUR! Hayley Jensen to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played past long off for 4 runs.
-
14.1
Hayley Jensen to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
13.6
Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, flick, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
13.5
Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
13.4
Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs.
-
13.3
Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
13.2
Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
13.1
Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Edged to backward square leg for 2 runs.
-
12.6
Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
12.5
Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Short, flick, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run.
-
12.4
Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, defending, Edged to fine leg for 1 run.
-
12.3
Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
12.3
Wide Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Martin.
-
12.2
Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
12.1
Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
11.6
Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Back of a length, Steer, Played to deep backward point for 2 runs.
-
11.5
Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
11.4
FOUR! Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played past long on for 4 runs.
-
11.3
APPEAL! Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
11.2
Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
11.1
Hannah Rowe to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
10.6
Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.
-
10.5
FOUR! Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
10.4
Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
10.3
Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
10.2
Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
10.1
Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
9.6
Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
9.5
Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
9.4
Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
9.3
Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
9.2
Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Back of a length, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
9.1
Hannah Rowe to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
8.6
Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
8.5
FOUR! Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Short, pulling, Played past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
8.4
FOUR! Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played past long on for 4 runs.
-
8.3
Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, flick, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.
-
8.2
Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Yorker, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
8.1
Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, driving, Edged for no runs, dropped catch by Martin.
-
7.6
Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played to square leg for no runs.
-
7.6
Wide Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Martin.
-
7.5
Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
7.4
Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
7.3
Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
7.2
Sophie Devine to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Short, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
7.1
Sophie Devine to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
6.6
Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
6.5
Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Back of a length, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
6.4
FREE HIT. FOUR! Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
6.4
No ball Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Full toss, defending, Played to point and it was a no ball.
-
6.3
Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
6.2
Molly Penfold to Lauren Winfield-Hill. Half volley, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
6.1
Molly Penfold to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.