Cricket Match
105-4 (27.3 ov)
|New Zealand Women are 105 for 4 with 22.3 overs left
New Zealand 1st Innings105-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.W. Bates
|run out (Sciver)
|17
|24
|3
|0
|70.83
|L.R. Down
|b Shrubsole
|11
|19
|2
|0
|57.89
|M.L. Green
|c Davies b Shrubsole
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.E. Satterthwaite
|Not out
|27
|51
|3
|0
|52.94
|S.F.M. Devine (c)
|lbw Dean
|41
|48
|5
|1
|85.42
|K.J. Martin
|Not out
|4
|18
|0
|0
|22.22
|Extras
|5w,
|5
|Total
|27.3 Overs, 4 wkts
|105
Fall of Wickets
- 24 Bates 5.4ov
- 24 Green 7.3ov
- 33 Down 9.1ov
- 89 Devine 22.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N.R. Sciver
|5
|1
|17
|0
|3.40
|Shrubsole
|6
|0
|23
|2
|3.83
|F.R. Davies
|5
|0
|23
|0
|4.60
|S. Ecclestone
|7
|0
|28
|0
|4.00
|C.E. Dean
|3.4
|1
|10
|1
|2.73
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Sep 2021
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The 3aaa County Ground
- Umpires
- D J Millns, A Harris
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Pollard
Live Commentary
-
27.3
Heather Knight to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
27.2
Heather Knight to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for no runs.
-
27.1
Heather Knight to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
26.6
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
26.5
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
26.4
Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
26.3
Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Yorker, working, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
-
26.2
Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs.
-
26.1
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run.
-
26.1
Wide Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
25.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
25.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
25.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.
-
25.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.
-
25.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
25.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played to fourth slip for no runs.
-
24.6
FOUR! Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, sweeping, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
24.5
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
24.4
Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
24.3
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
24.2
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
24.1
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
23.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs.
-
23.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
23.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
23.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
23.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
23.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
22.6
Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.
-
22.5
Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs.
-
22.4
Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
22.3
OUT! L.B.W. Charlie Dean to Sophie Devine. Length ball, working, hit pad to cover.
-
22.2
Charlie Dean to Sophie Devine. Half volley, defending, Played to cover for no runs.
-
22.1
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, sweeping, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
21.6
APPEAL! Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, hit pad to point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
21.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Edged to third man for 1 run.
-
21.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
-
21.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
21.2
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, Slog, Played in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
21.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to gully for no runs.
-
20.6
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, mis-timed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
20.5
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Full toss, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
20.4
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
20.3
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs.
-
20.2
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
20.1
Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
19.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, Played to second slip for no runs.
-
19.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, mis-timed to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
19.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
19.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
19.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
19.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for 1 run.
-
18.6
Freya Davies to Sophie Devine. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
18.5
Freya Davies to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
18.4
Freya Davies to Sophie Devine. Half volley, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
18.4
Wide Freya Davies to Sophie Devine. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
18.3
FOUR! Freya Davies to Sophie Devine. Back of a length, pulling, Played past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
18.2
Freya Davies to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
18.1
Freya Davies to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
17.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
17.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
17.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
17.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
17.2
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.
-
17.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for no runs.