Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

105-4  (27.3 ov)

New Zealand Women are 105 for 4 with 22.3 overs left

England vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 105-4 (27.3 ov)
New Zealand 1st Innings105-4

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.W. Bates run out (Sciver) 17 24 3 0 70.83
L.R. Down b Shrubsole 11 19 2 0 57.89
M.L. Green c Davies b Shrubsole 0 5 0 0 0.00
A.E. Satterthwaite Not out 27 51 3 0 52.94
S.F.M. Devine (c) lbw Dean 41 48 5 1 85.42
K.J. Martin Not out 4 18 0 0 22.22
Extras 5w, 5
Total 27.3 Overs, 4 wkts 105
To Bat: 
B.M. Halliday,
H.N.K. Jensen,
H.M. Rowe,
J.M. Kerr,
L.M. Kasperek

Fall of Wickets

  1. 24 Bates 5.4ov
  2. 24 Green 7.3ov
  3. 33 Down 9.1ov
  4. 89 Devine 22.3ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
N.R. Sciver 5 1 17 0 3.40
Shrubsole 6 0 23 2 3.83
F.R. Davies 5 0 23 0 4.60
S. Ecclestone 7 0 28 0 4.00
C.E. Dean 3.4 1 10 1 2.73

Match Details

Date
23rd Sep 2021
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The 3aaa County Ground
Umpires
D J Millns, A Harris
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
P R Pollard

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 23, 2021 2:49pm

  •  

    27.3

    Heather Knight to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    27.2

    Heather Knight to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for no runs.

  •  

    27.1

    Heather Knight to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    26.6

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    26.5

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    26.4

    Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    26.3

    Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Yorker, working, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    26.2

    Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs.

  •  

    26.1

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    26.1

    Wide Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    25.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    25.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    25.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    25.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    25.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    25.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played to fourth slip for no runs.

  •  

    24.6

    FOUR! Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, sweeping, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    24.5

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    24.4

    Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    24.3

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    24.2

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    24.1

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    23.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    23.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    23.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    23.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    23.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    23.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    22.6

    Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.

  •  

    22.5

    Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    22.4

    Charlie Dean to Katey Martin. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  • 22.3

    OUT! L.B.W. Charlie Dean to Sophie Devine. Length ball, working, hit pad to cover.

  •  

    22.2

    Charlie Dean to Sophie Devine. Half volley, defending, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    22.1

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, sweeping, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    21.6

    APPEAL! Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, hit pad to point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    21.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, Edged to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    21.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    21.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    21.2

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, Slog, Played in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    21.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to gully for no runs.

  •  

    20.6

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, defending, mis-timed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    20.5

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Full toss, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    20.4

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    20.3

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs.

  •  

    20.2

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    20.1

    Charlie Dean to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    19.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, Played to second slip for no runs.

  •  

    19.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, mis-timed to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    19.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    19.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    19.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    19.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Amy Satterthwaite. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    18.6

    Freya Davies to Sophie Devine. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    18.5

    Freya Davies to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    18.4

    Freya Davies to Sophie Devine. Half volley, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    18.4

    Wide Freya Davies to Sophie Devine. Length ball, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    18.3

    FOUR! Freya Davies to Sophie Devine. Back of a length, pulling, Played past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.2

    Freya Davies to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    18.1

    Freya Davies to Amy Satterthwaite. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    17.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    17.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    17.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    17.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    17.2

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Sophie Devine. Length ball, defending, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

Full Commentary