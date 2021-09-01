Cricket Match
Result
England Women win by 46 runs
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Sep 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cloudfm County Ground
- Umpires
- S Redfern, G D Lloyd
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- B V Taylor
new zealand BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|S.F.M. Devine
|lbw Farrant
|2
|S.W. Bates
|b Brunt
|1
|A.E. Satterthwaite
|c Villiers b Brunt
|43
|M.L. Green
|c Farrant b Ecclestone
|19
|K.J. Martin
|b Glenn
|7
|B.M. Halliday
|b Villiers
|2
|H.N.K. Jensen
|b Glenn
|16
|T.M.M. Newton
|run out (Sciver)
|14
|H.M. Rowe
|c Jones b Sciver
|11
|J.M. Kerr
|Not out
|12
|L.M. Kasperek
|s Jones b Ecclestone
|0
|Extras
|2w, 8b, 1lb
|11
|Total
|All Out, 18.5 Overs
|138
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Brunt
|3
|0
|9
|2
|N. Farrant
|4
|1
|24
|1
|S. Ecclestone
|3.5
|0
|24
|2
|N.R. Sciver
|3
|0
|31
|1
|S. Glenn
|3
|0
|24
|2
|M.K. Villiers
|2
|0
|17
|1