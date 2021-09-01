Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

184-4
Result
Badge

New Zealand

138

England Women win by 46 runs

England vs New Zealand

England Women vs NZ Women LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first T20 international at Chelmsford. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
1st Sep 2021
Toss
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cloudfm County Ground
Umpires
S Redfern, G D Lloyd
TV Umpire
M J Saggers
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
B V Taylor

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.F.M. Devine lbw Farrant 2
S.W. Bates b Brunt 1
A.E. Satterthwaite c Villiers b Brunt 43
M.L. Green c Farrant b Ecclestone 19
K.J. Martin b Glenn 7
B.M. Halliday b Villiers 2
H.N.K. Jensen b Glenn 16
T.M.M. Newton run out (Sciver) 14
H.M. Rowe c Jones b Sciver 11
J.M. Kerr Not out 12
L.M. Kasperek s Jones b Ecclestone 0
Extras 2w, 8b, 1lb 11
Total All Out, 18.5 Overs 138
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Brunt 3 0 9 2
N. Farrant 4 1 24 1
S. Ecclestone 3.5 0 24 2
N.R. Sciver 3 0 31 1
S. Glenn 3 0 24 2
M.K. Villiers 2 0 17 1
Full Bowling Card