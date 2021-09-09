Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
England Women need 105 runs to win from 14.0 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Sep 2021
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Umpires
- G D Lloyd, S Redfern
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- B V Taylor
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|D.N. Wyatt
|Not out
|34
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Devine b Kerr
|3
|N.R. Sciver
|Not out
|2
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|6.0 Overs
|40 - 1
new zealand BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|L.M. Kasperek
|1
|0
|2
|0
|J. Kerr
|2.3
|0
|23
|1
|Devine
|2
|0
|13
|0