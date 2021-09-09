Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

40-1
In Play
Badge

New Zealand

144-4  (20.0 ov)

England Women need 105 runs to win from 14.0 overs

England vs New Zealand

England Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE!

Follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the third T20 international at Taunton. Watch on YouTube and Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
9th Sep 2021
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Umpires
G D Lloyd, S Redfern
TV Umpire
M J Saggers
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
B V Taylor

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.N. Wyatt Not out 34
T.T. Beaumont c Devine b Kerr 3
N.R. Sciver Not out 2
Extras 1lb 1
Total 6.0 Overs 40 - 1
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
L.M. Kasperek 1 0 2 0
J. Kerr 2.3 0 23 1
Devine 2 0 13 0
Full Bowling Card