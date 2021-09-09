Cricket Match
England
42-2
New Zealand
144-4 (20.0 ov)
England vs New Zealand
|England 1st
|42-2 (6.2 ov)
|New Zealand 1st
|144-4 (20.0 ov)
|England Women need 103 runs to win from 13.4 overs
England 1st Innings42-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.N. Wyatt
|Not out
|35
|22
|6
|1
|159.09
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Devine b Kerr
|3
|11
|0
|0
|27.27
|N.R. Sciver
|c Jensen b Kasperek
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|H.C. Knight (c)
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|6.2 Overs, 2 wkts
|42
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Beaumont 3.1ov
- 42 Sciver 6.2ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|L.M. Kasperek
|1.1
|0
|4
|0
|3.43
|J. Kerr
|3
|0
|24
|1
|8.00
|Devine
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
New Zealand 1st Innings144-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.W. Bates
|b Farrant
|34
|30
|6
|0
|113.33
|S.F.M. Devine (c)
|b Ecclestone
|35
|33
|3
|0
|106.06
|A.E. Satterthwaite
|c Brunt b Glenn
|13
|21
|0
|0
|61.90
|M.L. Green
|c Jones b Sciver
|16
|14
|2
|0
|114.29
|B.M. Halliday
|Not out
|25
|16
|3
|0
|156.25
|K.J. Martin
|Not out
|13
|6
|3
|0
|216.67
|Extras
|2w, 5b, 1lb
|8
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|144
Fall of Wickets
- 45 Bates 6.5ov
- 84 Satterthwaite 13.2ov
- 90 Devine 14.6ov
- 108 Green 17.4ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|N. Farrant
|4
|0
|34
|1
|8.50
|N.R. Sciver
|4
|0
|29
|1
|7.25
|S. Ecclestone
|4
|0
|30
|1
|7.50
|S. Glenn
|4
|0
|20
|1
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Sep 2021
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Umpires
- G D Lloyd, S Redfern
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- B V Taylor
Live Commentary
-
6.2
OUT! Caught. Leigh Kasperek to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket, caught by Jensen.
-
6.2
Wide Leigh Kasperek to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Martin.
-
6.1
Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Yorker, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
5.6
Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
5.5
Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
5.4
Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
5.3
FOUR! Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Steer, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
5.2
FOUR! Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
5.1
FOUR! Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
4.6
Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
4.5
Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Yorker, slog sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
4.4
Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
4.3
Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
4.2
Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
4.1
Sophie Devine to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
3.6
Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
3.5
FOUR! Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.4
Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.
-
3.3
FOUR! Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Yorker, driving, Edged past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
3.2
Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
3.1
OUT! Caught. Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket, caught by Devine.
-
2.6
Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
2.5
SIX! Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
2.4
Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
2.3
FOUR! Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
2.2
Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
2.1
Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
1.6
Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, hit pad to short extra cover for 1 run.
-
1.5
Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.
-
1.4
Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
1.3
Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
1.2
Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
-
1.1
Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
0.6
Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Full toss, driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.
-
0.5
Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
0.4
Leigh Kasperek to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
0.3
Leigh Kasperek to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
0.2
Leigh Kasperek to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
19.6
APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Wyatt, appeal made for Run Out.
-
19.5
Katherine Brunt to Brooke Halliday. Full toss, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
19.4
Katherine Brunt to Katey Martin. Yorker, Slog, hit pad to third slip for 1 run.
-
19.3
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Katey Martin. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
19.3
Wide Katherine Brunt to Katey Martin. Short, cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
19.2
Katherine Brunt to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
19.1
Katherine Brunt to Katey Martin. Back of a length, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
18.6
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
18.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
18.4
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
-
18.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard to backward point for 1 run.
-
18.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run.
-
18.1
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
17.6
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Katey Martin. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
17.5
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Katey Martin. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
17.4
OUT! Caught. Natalie Sciver to Maddy Green. Short, cutting, Edged, caught by Jones.
-
17.3
Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
17.2
Natalie Sciver to Maddy Green. Half volley, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
17.1
Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, pulling, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
16.6
Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
16.5
FOUR! Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
16.4
FOUR! Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
16.3
Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, Steer, Played to backward point for 1 run.
-
16.2
Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
16.1
Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.