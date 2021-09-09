Cricket Match

Score Centre
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

42-2

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

144-4  (20.0 ov)

England Women need 103 runs to win from 13.4 overs

England vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
England 1st 42-2 (6.2 ov)
New Zealand 1st 144-4 (20.0 ov)
England Women need 103 runs to win from 13.4 overs

England 1st Innings42-2

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.N. Wyatt Not out 35 22 6 1 159.09
T.T. Beaumont c Devine b Kerr 3 11 0 0 27.27
N.R. Sciver c Jensen b Kasperek 2 5 0 0 40.00
H.C. Knight (c) Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total 6.2 Overs, 2 wkts 42
To Bat: 
H.C. Knight,
A.E. Jones,
S.I.R. Dunkley,
M.E. Bouchier,
K.H. Brunt,
S. Glenn,
S. Ecclestone
N.E. Farrant

Fall of Wickets

  1. 16 Beaumont 3.1ov
  2. 42 Sciver 6.2ov
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
L.M. Kasperek 1.1 0 4 0 3.43
J. Kerr 3 0 24 1 8.00
Devine 2 0 13 0 6.50

New Zealand 1st Innings144-4

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.W. Bates b Farrant 34 30 6 0 113.33
S.F.M. Devine (c) b Ecclestone 35 33 3 0 106.06
A.E. Satterthwaite c Brunt b Glenn 13 21 0 0 61.90
M.L. Green c Jones b Sciver 16 14 2 0 114.29
B.M. Halliday Not out 25 16 3 0 156.25
K.J. Martin Not out 13 6 3 0 216.67
Extras 2w, 5b, 1lb 8
Total 20.0 Overs, 4 wkts 144
To Bat: 
H.N.K. Jensen,
T.M.M. Newton,
H.M. Rowe,
J.M. Kerr,
L.M. Kasperek

Fall of Wickets

  1. 45 Bates 6.5ov
  2. 84 Satterthwaite 13.2ov
  3. 90 Devine 14.6ov
  4. 108 Green 17.4ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 4 0 25 0 6.25
N. Farrant 4 0 34 1 8.50
N.R. Sciver 4 0 29 1 7.25
S. Ecclestone 4 0 30 1 7.50
S. Glenn 4 0 20 1 5.00

Match Details

Date
9th Sep 2021
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Umpires
G D Lloyd, S Redfern
TV Umpire
M J Saggers
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
B V Taylor

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 9, 2021 8:32pm

  • 6.2

    OUT! Caught. Leigh Kasperek to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket, caught by Jensen.

  •  

    6.2

    Wide Leigh Kasperek to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    6.1

    Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Yorker, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    5.6

    Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    5.5

    Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    5.4

    Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Steer, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    FOUR! Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.1

    FOUR! Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    4.5

    Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Yorker, slog sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    4.4

    Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    4.3

    Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    4.2

    Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    4.1

    Sophie Devine to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    3.6

    Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    3.5

    FOUR! Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.4

    Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.

  •  

    3.3

    FOUR! Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Yorker, driving, Edged past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  • 3.1

    OUT! Caught. Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket, caught by Devine.

  •  

    2.6

    Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    2.5

    SIX! Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    2.4

    Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    2.3

    FOUR! Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    2.1

    Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    1.6

    Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, hit pad to short extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    1.5

    Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    1.4

    Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    1.2

    Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    1.1

    Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    0.6

    Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Full toss, driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    0.4

    Leigh Kasperek to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    0.3

    Leigh Kasperek to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    0.2

    Leigh Kasperek to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    19.6

    APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Wyatt, appeal made for Run Out.

  •  

    19.5

    Katherine Brunt to Brooke Halliday. Full toss, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    19.4

    Katherine Brunt to Katey Martin. Yorker, Slog, hit pad to third slip for 1 run.

  •  

    19.3

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Katey Martin. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    19.3

    Wide Katherine Brunt to Katey Martin. Short, cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    19.2

    Katherine Brunt to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    19.1

    Katherine Brunt to Katey Martin. Back of a length, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    18.6

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    18.4

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Katey Martin. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    18.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    18.1

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Brooke Halliday. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.6

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Katey Martin. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.5

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Katey Martin. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  • 17.4

    OUT! Caught. Natalie Sciver to Maddy Green. Short, cutting, Edged, caught by Jones.

  •  

    17.3

    Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    17.2

    Natalie Sciver to Maddy Green. Half volley, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    17.1

    Natalie Sciver to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, pulling, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    16.6

    Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    16.5

    FOUR! Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.4

    FOUR! Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.3

    Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, Steer, Played to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    16.2

    Tash Farrant to Maddy Green. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    16.1

    Tash Farrant to Brooke Halliday. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

