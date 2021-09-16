Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
New Zealand Women need 240 runs to win from 46.0 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 16th Sep 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- S Redfern, P R Pollard
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- A Harris
new zealand BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|L.R. Down
|Not out
|1
|S.W. Bates
|c Knight b Sciver
|1
|M.L. Green
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|0
|Total
|4.0 Overs
|2 - 1
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Brunt
|2
|2
|0
|0
|N.R. Sciver
|1.4
|0
|2
|1