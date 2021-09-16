Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

241

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

2-1  (4.2 ov)

New Zealand Women need 240 runs to win from 45.4 overs

England vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 2-1 (4.2 ov)
England 1st 241All out (49.3 ov)
New Zealand Women need 240 runs to win from 45.4 overs

New Zealand 1st Innings2-1

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L.R. Down Not out 1 11 0 0 9.09
S.W. Bates c Knight b Sciver 1 13 0 0 7.69
M.L. Green Not out 0 2 0 0 0.00
Extras 0
Total 4.2 Overs, 1 wkts 2
To Bat: 
A.E. Satterthwaite,
S.F.M. Devine,
B.M. Halliday,
K.J. Martin,
H.M. Rowe,
J.M. Kerr,
L.M.M. Tahuhu,
L.M. Kasperek

Fall of Wickets

  1. 2 Bates 3.4ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 2 2 0 0 0
N.R. Sciver 2 0 2 1 1.00

England 1st Innings241 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L. Winfield-Hill c Martin b Rowe 21 24 3 0 87.50
T.T. Beaumont lbw Devine 44 75 6 0 58.67
H.C. Knight (c) c&b Kasperek 89 107 8 0 83.18
N.R. Sciver b Tahuhu 2 10 0 0 20.00
A.E. Jones b Tahuhu 2 7 0 0 28.57
S.I.R. Dunkley c Martin b Kerr 5 9 1 0 55.56
K.H. Brunt b Kerr 43 51 5 0 84.31
S. Ecclestone run out (Satterthwaite) 5 6 0 0 83.33
K.L. Cross c Halliday b Devine 5 5 1 0 100.00
C.E. Dean lbw Kerr 1 2 0 0 50.00
F.R. Davies Not out 0 2 0 0 0.00
Extras 1nb, 15w, 1b, 7lb 24
Total All Out, 49.3 Overs 241

Fall of Wickets

  1. 44 Winfield-Hill 8.2ov
  2. 109 Beaumont 23.4ov
  3. 113 Sciver 25.6ov
  4. 132 Jones 29.4ov
  5. 140 Dunkley 31.4ov
  6. 228 Knight 46.5ov
  7. 232 Brunt 47.4ov
  8. 240 Cross 48.5ov
  9. 241 Dean 49.1ov
  10. 241 Ecclestone 49.3ov
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Devine 10 0 57 2 5.70
J. Kerr 9.3 1 42 3 4.42
Tahuhu 10 0 32 2 3.20
H.M. Rowe 9 0 47 1 5.22
L.M. Kasperek 10 0 48 1 4.80
Satterthwaite 1 0 7 0 7.00

Match Details

Date
16th Sep 2021
Toss
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bristol County Ground
Umpires
S Redfern, P R Pollard
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
A Harris

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 16, 2021 5:13pm

  •  

    4.2

    Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    4.1

    Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    3.6

    Natalie Sciver to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    3.5

    Natalie Sciver to Maddy Green. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  • 3.4

    OUT! Caught. Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Edged to first slip, caught by Knight.

  •  

    3.3

    Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Natalie Sciver to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Edged to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    2.6

    Katherine Brunt to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.5

    Katherine Brunt to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.4

    Katherine Brunt to Suzie Bates. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    2.3

    Katherine Brunt to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Katherine Brunt to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    2.1

    Katherine Brunt to Suzie Bates. Length ball, Steer, Played to second slip for no runs, run save by Knight.

  •  

    1.6

    Natalie Sciver to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    1.5

    Natalie Sciver to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    1.4

    Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    1.3

    Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    1.2

    Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.6

    Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.4

    Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.2

    Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  • 49.3

    OUT! Run Out. Jess Kerr to Freya Davies. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket, fielded by Satterthwaite.

  •  

    49.2

    Jess Kerr to Freya Davies. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  • 49.1

    OUT! L.B.W. Jess Kerr to Charlie Dean. Length ball, working, hit pad to leg gully.

  •  

    48.6

    Sophie Devine to Charlie Dean. Length ball, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  • 48.5

    OUT! Caught. Sophie Devine to Kate Cross. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to cover, caught by Halliday.

  •  

    48.4

    FREE HIT. Sophie Devine to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    48.4

    No ball Sophie Devine to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long off and it was a no ball, caught by Satterthwaite.

  •  

    48.3

    Sophie Devine to Kate Cross. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    48.2

    Sophie Devine to Kate Cross. Slower ball yorker, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    48.1

    Sophie Devine to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    47.6

    Jess Kerr to Kate Cross. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    47.5

    FOUR! Jess Kerr to Kate Cross. Length ball, Scoop, Played in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

  • 47.4

    OUT! Bowled. Jess Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, working, missed.

  •  

    47.3

    Jess Kerr to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    47.2

    Jess Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Yorker, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    47.1

    Jess Kerr to Sophie Ecclestone. Yorker, flick, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    46.6

    Leigh Kasperek to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  • 46.5

    OUT! Caught & Bowled. Leigh Kasperek to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler.

  •  

    46.4

    Leigh Kasperek to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    46.3

    FOUR! Leigh Kasperek to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    46.2

    Leigh Kasperek to Heather Knight. Yorker, sweeping, Edged to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    46.1

    Leigh Kasperek to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    45.6

    Sophie Devine to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    45.5

    FOUR! Sophie Devine to Heather Knight. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    45.4

    Sophie Devine to Heather Knight. Full toss, driving, Played in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    45.3

    Sophie Devine to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    45.2

    Sophie Devine to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    45.1

    Sophie Devine to Heather Knight. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    44.6

    Hannah Rowe to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    44.5

    Hannah Rowe to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    44.4

    FOUR! Hannah Rowe to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Edged in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    44.3

    Hannah Rowe to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    44.2

    Hannah Rowe to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    44.2

    Wide Hannah Rowe to Heather Knight. Length ball, Scoop, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    44.1

    Hannah Rowe to Heather Knight. Length ball, Steer, Played to third slip for no runs.

  •  

    43.6

    Jess Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    43.5

    Jess Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    43.4

    Jess Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    43.3

    Jess Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    43.2

    Jess Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    43.1

    Jess Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, working, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

