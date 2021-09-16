Cricket Match
England
241
New Zealand
2-1 (4.2 ov)
England vs New Zealand
|New Zealand 1st
|2-1 (4.2 ov)
|England 1st
|241All out (49.3 ov)
|New Zealand Women need 240 runs to win from 45.4 overs
New Zealand 1st Innings2-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L.R. Down
|Not out
|1
|11
|0
|0
|9.09
|S.W. Bates
|c Knight b Sciver
|1
|13
|0
|0
|7.69
|M.L. Green
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|4.2 Overs, 1 wkts
|2
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Bates 3.4ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.R. Sciver
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1.00
England 1st Innings241 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L. Winfield-Hill
|c Martin b Rowe
|21
|24
|3
|0
|87.50
|T.T. Beaumont
|lbw Devine
|44
|75
|6
|0
|58.67
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c&b Kasperek
|89
|107
|8
|0
|83.18
|N.R. Sciver
|b Tahuhu
|2
|10
|0
|0
|20.00
|A.E. Jones
|b Tahuhu
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|c Martin b Kerr
|5
|9
|1
|0
|55.56
|K.H. Brunt
|b Kerr
|43
|51
|5
|0
|84.31
|S. Ecclestone
|run out (Satterthwaite)
|5
|6
|0
|0
|83.33
|K.L. Cross
|c Halliday b Devine
|5
|5
|1
|0
|100.00
|C.E. Dean
|lbw Kerr
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|F.R. Davies
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1nb, 15w, 1b, 7lb
|24
|Total
|All Out, 49.3 Overs
|241
Fall of Wickets
- 44 Winfield-Hill 8.2ov
- 109 Beaumont 23.4ov
- 113 Sciver 25.6ov
- 132 Jones 29.4ov
- 140 Dunkley 31.4ov
- 228 Knight 46.5ov
- 232 Brunt 47.4ov
- 240 Cross 48.5ov
- 241 Dean 49.1ov
- 241 Ecclestone 49.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Devine
|10
|0
|57
|2
|5.70
|J. Kerr
|9.3
|1
|42
|3
|4.42
|Tahuhu
|10
|0
|32
|2
|3.20
|H.M. Rowe
|9
|0
|47
|1
|5.22
|L.M. Kasperek
|10
|0
|48
|1
|4.80
|Satterthwaite
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 16th Sep 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- S Redfern, P R Pollard
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- A Harris
Live Commentary
-
4.2
Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
4.1
Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
3.6
Natalie Sciver to Maddy Green. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
3.5
Natalie Sciver to Maddy Green. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
3.4
OUT! Caught. Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Edged to first slip, caught by Knight.
-
3.3
Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
3.2
Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
3.1
Natalie Sciver to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Edged to third man for 1 run.
-
2.6
Katherine Brunt to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
2.5
Katherine Brunt to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs.
-
2.4
Katherine Brunt to Suzie Bates. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
2.3
Katherine Brunt to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
2.2
Katherine Brunt to Suzie Bates. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
2.1
Katherine Brunt to Suzie Bates. Length ball, Steer, Played to second slip for no runs, run save by Knight.
-
1.6
Natalie Sciver to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
1.5
Natalie Sciver to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
1.4
Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
-
1.3
Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
1.2
Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Natalie Sciver to Suzie Bates. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
0.6
Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
0.5
Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
0.4
Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
0.3
Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
0.2
Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Katherine Brunt to Lauren Down. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
49.3
OUT! Run Out. Jess Kerr to Freya Davies. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket, fielded by Satterthwaite.
-
49.2
Jess Kerr to Freya Davies. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
49.1
OUT! L.B.W. Jess Kerr to Charlie Dean. Length ball, working, hit pad to leg gully.
-
48.6
Sophie Devine to Charlie Dean. Length ball, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
48.5
OUT! Caught. Sophie Devine to Kate Cross. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to cover, caught by Halliday.
-
48.4
FREE HIT. Sophie Devine to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
48.4
No ball Sophie Devine to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long off and it was a no ball, caught by Satterthwaite.
-
48.3
Sophie Devine to Kate Cross. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
48.2
Sophie Devine to Kate Cross. Slower ball yorker, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
48.1
Sophie Devine to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
47.6
Jess Kerr to Kate Cross. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
47.5
FOUR! Jess Kerr to Kate Cross. Length ball, Scoop, Played in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
47.4
OUT! Bowled. Jess Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, working, missed.
-
47.3
Jess Kerr to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
47.2
Jess Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Yorker, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
47.1
Jess Kerr to Sophie Ecclestone. Yorker, flick, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
46.6
Leigh Kasperek to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
46.5
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Leigh Kasperek to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler.
-
46.4
Leigh Kasperek to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
46.3
FOUR! Leigh Kasperek to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
46.2
Leigh Kasperek to Heather Knight. Yorker, sweeping, Edged to leg gully for 1 run.
-
46.1
Leigh Kasperek to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long on for 1 run.
-
45.6
Sophie Devine to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
45.5
FOUR! Sophie Devine to Heather Knight. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
45.4
Sophie Devine to Heather Knight. Full toss, driving, Played in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
45.3
Sophie Devine to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
45.2
Sophie Devine to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
45.1
Sophie Devine to Heather Knight. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
44.6
Hannah Rowe to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
44.5
Hannah Rowe to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
44.4
FOUR! Hannah Rowe to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Edged in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
44.3
Hannah Rowe to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
44.2
Hannah Rowe to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.
-
44.2
Wide Hannah Rowe to Heather Knight. Length ball, Scoop, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
44.1
Hannah Rowe to Heather Knight. Length ball, Steer, Played to third slip for no runs.
-
43.6
Jess Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
43.5
Jess Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
43.4
Jess Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
43.3
Jess Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
43.2
Jess Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
43.1
Jess Kerr to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, working, Played to fine leg for 1 run.