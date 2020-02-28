Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

27-1 (2.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

England Women are 27 for 1 with 17.2 overs left

England vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
England 1st 27-1 (2.4 ov)
England 1st Innings27-1

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.N. Wyatt Not out 14 8 3 0 175.00
A.E. Jones lbw Baig 2 4 0 0 50.00
N.R. Sciver Not out 6 5 1 0 120.00
Extras 1nb, 3w, 1lb 5
Total 2.4 Overs, 1 wkts 27
To Bat: 
H.C. Knight,
F.C. Wilson,
T.T. Beaumont,
K.H. Brunt,
L. Winfield,
A. Shrubsole,
S. Ecclestone,
S. Glenn

Fall of Wickets

  1. 4 Jones 0.5ov
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
D. Baig 1 0 8 1 8.00
A. Anwer 0.5 0 12 0 14.40

Match Details

Date
28th Feb 2020
Toss
Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Umpires
C M Brown, N N Menon
TV Umpire
J Williams
Match Referee
S R Bernard
Reserve Umpire
K D Cotton

Live Commentary

Last Updated: February 28, 2020 8:17am

  •  

    2.4

    Diana Baig to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    2.3

    Diana Baig to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, hit pad to fourth slip for 1 run.

  •  

    2.2

    Diana Baig to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    2.1

    Diana Baig to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.1

    Wide Diana Baig to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.

  •  

    1.6

    FOUR! Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.5

    FOUR! Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.4

    Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Aiman Anwar to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    1.2

    Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    1.2

    Wide Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.

  •  

    1.2

    Wide Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.

  •  

    1.1

    FOUR! Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air uncontrolled past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.6

    FOUR! Diana Baig to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  • 0.5

    OUT! L.B.W. Diana Baig to Amy Jones. Length ball, flick, hit pad to.

  •  

    0.4

    Diana Baig to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Diana Baig to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    0.2

    FREE HIT. Diana Baig to Amy Jones. Yorker, flick, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.

  •  

    0.2

    No ball Diana Baig to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Diana Baig to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

Full Commentary