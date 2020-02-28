Cricket Match
England
27-1 (2.4 ov)
Pakistan
England vs Pakistan
|England Women are 27 for 1 with 17.2 overs left
England 1st Innings27-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.N. Wyatt
|Not out
|14
|8
|3
|0
|175.00
|A.E. Jones
|lbw Baig
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|N.R. Sciver
|Not out
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120.00
|Extras
|1nb, 3w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|2.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|27
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Jones 0.5ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 28th Feb 2020
- Toss
- Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Manuka Oval, Canberra
- Umpires
- C M Brown, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- J Williams
- Match Referee
- S R Bernard
- Reserve Umpire
- K D Cotton
Live Commentary
-
2.4
Diana Baig to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
2.3
Diana Baig to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, hit pad to fourth slip for 1 run.
-
2.2
Diana Baig to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
2.1
Diana Baig to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
2.1
Wide Diana Baig to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
-
1.6
FOUR! Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
1.5
FOUR! Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
1.4
Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
1.3
Aiman Anwar to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
1.2
Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to backward point for 1 run.
-
1.2
Wide Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
-
1.2
Wide Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
-
1.1
FOUR! Aiman Anwar to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air uncontrolled past deep point for 4 runs.
-
0.6
FOUR! Diana Baig to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
0.5
OUT! L.B.W. Diana Baig to Amy Jones. Length ball, flick, hit pad to.
-
0.4
Diana Baig to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to square leg for 2 runs.
-
0.3
Diana Baig to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
0.2
FREE HIT. Diana Baig to Amy Jones. Yorker, flick, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
-
0.2
No ball Diana Baig to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Diana Baig to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.