Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

32-2  (12.4 ov)

Pakistan Women are 32 for 2 with 37.2 overs left

England vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 32-2 (12.4 ov)
Pakistan Women are 32 for 2 with 37.2 overs left

Pakistan 1st Innings32-2

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
N.B. Khan c Knight b Brunt 0 1 0 0 0.00
S. Amin Not out 12 35 1 0 34.29
B. Maroof (c) run out (Jones) 9 14 0 0 64.29
O. Sohail Not out 10 26 1 0 38.46
Extras 1w, 1
Total 12.4 Overs, 2 wkts 32
To Bat: 
N.R. Dar,
A. Riaz,
F.S. Khan,
S. Nawaz,
D. Baig,
N. Sundhu,
A. Anwar

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Khan 0.1ov
  2. 11 Maroof 3.5ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 5 1 13 1 2.60
Shrubsole 6 0 17 0 2.83
N.R. Sciver 1.1 0 1 0 0.86

Match Details

Date
24th Mar 2022
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Hagley Oval
Umpires
J Williams, R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
S I S Saikat
Match Referee
G A V Baxter
Reserve Umpire
L Rusere

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 24, 2022 1:52am

    12.4

    Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.

    12.3

    Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

    12.2

    Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

    12.1

    Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

    11.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, shy attempt by Dunkley, fielded by Cross.

    11.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Brunt.

    11.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to point for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.

    11.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

    11.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Lamb.

    11.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

    10.6

    Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

    10.5

    Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brunt.

    10.4

    Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

    10.3

    Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

    10.2

    Natalie Sciver to Omaima Sohail. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.

    10.1

    Natalie Sciver to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

    9.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Sidra Amin. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

    9.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ecclestone.

    9.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs.

    9.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

    9.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.

    9.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Lamb.

    8.6

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

    8.5

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

    8.4

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

    8.3

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

    8.2

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

    8.1

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

    7.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

    7.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Lamb.

    7.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

    7.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

    7.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Sidra Amin. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ecclestone.

    7.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Sidra Amin. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

    6.6

    Katherine Brunt to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

    6.5

    Katherine Brunt to Omaima Sohail. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cross.

    6.4

    Katherine Brunt to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

    6.3

    Katherine Brunt to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

    6.2

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Shrubsole.

    6.1

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

    5.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

    5.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

    5.4

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

    5.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cross.

    5.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Sidra Amin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sciver.

    5.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Beaumont, fielded by Dunkley.

    4.6

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

    4.5

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

    4.4

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.

    4.3

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cross.

    4.2

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Lamb.

    4.1

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

    3.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  • 3.5

    OUT! Run Out. Anya Shrubsole to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jones, by Dunkley. Bismah gets greedy for another run and pays the price.

    3.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Beaumont.

    3.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.

    3.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Bismah Maroof. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

    3.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.

    2.6

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shrubsole.

    2.5

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.

    2.4

    Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

    2.3

    Katherine Brunt to Bismah Maroof. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Cross.

    2.2

    Katherine Brunt to Bismah Maroof. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Dunkley.

    2.1

    Katherine Brunt to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Lamb.

