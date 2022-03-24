Cricket Match
England
Pakistan
32-2 (12.4 ov)
England vs Pakistan
|Pakistan 1st
|32-2 (12.4 ov)
|Pakistan Women are 32 for 2 with 37.2 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings32-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|N.B. Khan
|c Knight b Brunt
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Amin
|Not out
|12
|35
|1
|0
|34.29
|B. Maroof (c)
|run out (Jones)
|9
|14
|0
|0
|64.29
|O. Sohail
|Not out
|10
|26
|1
|0
|38.46
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|12.4 Overs, 2 wkts
|32
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Khan 0.1ov
- 11 Maroof 3.5ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|5
|1
|13
|1
|2.60
|Shrubsole
|6
|0
|17
|0
|2.83
|N.R. Sciver
|1.1
|0
|1
|0
|0.86
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Mar 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Hagley Oval
- Umpires
- J Williams, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- S I S Saikat
- Match Referee
- G A V Baxter
- Reserve Umpire
- L Rusere
Live Commentary
-
12.4
Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
12.3
Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
12.2
Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
12.1
Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
11.6
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, shy attempt by Dunkley, fielded by Cross.
-
11.5
Anya Shrubsole to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Brunt.
-
11.4
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to point for 1 run, fielded by Wyatt.
-
11.3
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
11.2
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Lamb.
-
11.1
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
10.6
Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
10.5
Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brunt.
-
10.4
Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
10.3
Natalie Sciver to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
10.2
Natalie Sciver to Omaima Sohail. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
10.1
Natalie Sciver to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
9.6
Anya Shrubsole to Sidra Amin. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
9.5
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
9.4
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs.
-
9.3
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
9.2
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.
-
9.1
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Lamb.
-
8.6
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
8.5
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
8.4
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
8.3
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
8.2
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
8.1
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
7.6
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
7.5
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Lamb.
-
7.4
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
7.3
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
7.2
Anya Shrubsole to Sidra Amin. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
7.1
Anya Shrubsole to Sidra Amin. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
6.6
Katherine Brunt to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
6.5
Katherine Brunt to Omaima Sohail. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cross.
-
6.4
Katherine Brunt to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
6.3
Katherine Brunt to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
6.2
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
6.1
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
5.6
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
5.5
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
5.4
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
5.3
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cross.
-
5.2
Anya Shrubsole to Sidra Amin. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sciver.
-
5.1
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Beaumont, fielded by Dunkley.
-
4.6
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
4.5
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
4.4
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.
-
4.3
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cross.
-
4.2
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Lamb.
-
4.1
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
3.6
Anya Shrubsole to Omaima Sohail. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
3.5
OUT! Run Out. Anya Shrubsole to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jones, by Dunkley. Bismah gets greedy for another run and pays the price.
-
3.4
Anya Shrubsole to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Beaumont.
-
3.3
Anya Shrubsole to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Beaumont.
-
3.2
Anya Shrubsole to Bismah Maroof. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
3.1
Anya Shrubsole to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
2.6
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
2.5
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
2.4
Katherine Brunt to Sidra Amin. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
2.3
Katherine Brunt to Bismah Maroof. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Cross.
-
2.2
Katherine Brunt to Bismah Maroof. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Dunkley.
-
2.1
Katherine Brunt to Bismah Maroof. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Lamb.