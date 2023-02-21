Cricket Match
England
213-5 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan
England vs Pakistan
|England 1st
|213-5 (20.0 ov)
|England Women are 213 for 5 - Between Innings
England 1st Innings213-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Amin b Hassan
|59
|33
|7
|2
|178.79
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|c Sundhu b Khan
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|A.R. Capsey
|b Iqbal
|6
|9
|1
|0
|66.67
|N.R. Sciver-Brunt
|Not out
|81
|40
|12
|1
|202.50
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c Sundhu b Dar
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.67
|A.E. Jones
|c Hassan b Khan
|47
|30
|5
|1
|156.67
|Extras
|3nb, 6w,
|14
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|213
Fall of Wickets
- 18 Dunkley 1.4ov
- 33 Capsey 4.2ov
- 107 Wyatt 11.2ov
- 113 Knight 12.3ov
- 213 Jones 19.6ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Feb 2023
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Newlands
- Umpires
- L Agenbag, V Rathi
- TV Umpire
- N Janani
- Match Referee
- G S Lakshmi
- Reserve Umpire
- E Sheridan
Live Commentary
-
19.6
OUT! Caught. Fatima Sana Khan to Amy Jones. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Hassan.
-
19.5
Fatima Sana Khan to Amy Jones. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dar.
-
19.4
Fatima Sana Khan to Amy Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Amin.
-
19.3
FOUR! Fatima Sana Khan to Amy Jones. Slower ball half volley, off stump backing away driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
19.2
Fatima Sana Khan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
19.1
FOUR! Fatima Sana Khan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
18.6
Nashra Sundhu to Amy Jones. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump moves in front flick, missed for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
-
18.5
Nashra Sundhu to Amy Jones. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
-
18.4
APPEAL! Nashra Sundhu to Amy Jones. Stock length ball, middle stump moves in front slog sweeping, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Half shout from the keeper.
-
18.3
SIX! Nashra Sundhu to Amy Jones. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
18.2
Nashra Sundhu to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Amin.
-
18.1
Nashra Sundhu to Amy Jones. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Iqbal.
-
17.6
Sadia Iqbal to Amy Jones. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep backward point for 3 runs, run save by Siddiqui.
-
17.5
FOUR! Sadia Iqbal to Amy Jones. Stock ball full toss, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
17.4
Sadia Iqbal to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Stock length ball, off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
17.3
FOUR! Sadia Iqbal to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Stock length ball, down leg side moves in front sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Consecutive boundaries.
-
17.2
FOUR! Sadia Iqbal to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Stock ball half volley, off stump moves in front sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
17.1
Sadia Iqbal to Amy Jones. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control to deep cover for 3 runs, run save by Sohail, fielded by Dar.
-
16.6
Nida Dar to Amy Jones. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Amin.
-
16.5
Nida Dar to Amy Jones. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
-
16.4
FOUR! Nida Dar to Amy Jones. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
16.3
FOUR! Nida Dar to Amy Jones. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
16.2
Nida Dar to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Amin.
-
16.1
FOUR! Nida Dar to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
15.6
Tuba Hassan to Amy Jones. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Shamas.
-
15.5
Tuba Hassan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
15.4
SIX! Tuba Hassan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
15.3
FOUR! Tuba Hassan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
15.2
FOUR! Tuba Hassan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
15.1
Tuba Hassan to Amy Jones. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sundhu.
-
14.5
Fatima Sana Khan to Amy Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Sundhu.
-
14.5
FREE HIT. Fatima Sana Khan to Amy Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
-
14.5
No ball Fatima Sana Khan to Amy Jones. Beamer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to short leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Nawaz.
-
14.4
FREE HIT. Fatima Sana Khan to Amy Jones. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Riaz.
-
14.4
No ball Fatima Sana Khan to Amy Jones. Beamer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to silly point and it was a no ball.
-
14.3
Fatima Sana Khan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.
-
14.2
FOUR! Fatima Sana Khan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Iqbal.
-
14.1
Fatima Sana Khan to Amy Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sohail.
-
13.6
Tuba Hassan to Amy Jones. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Khan, fielded by Riaz.
-
13.5
FOUR! Tuba Hassan to Amy Jones. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Dar.
-
13.4
Tuba Hassan to Amy Jones. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
-
13.3
Tuba Hassan to Amy Jones. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
-
13.2
Tuba Hassan to Amy Jones. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Siddiqui.
-
13.1
Tuba Hassan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Amin.
-
12.6
Nida Dar to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sundhu.
-
12.5
FOUR! Nida Dar to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
12.4
Nida Dar to Amy Jones. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Iqbal.
-
12.3
OUT! Caught. Nida Dar to Heather Knight. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Sundhu. Good catch near the ropes.
-
12.2
Nida Dar to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
12.1
Nida Dar to Heather Knight. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamas.
-
11.6
Tuba Hassan to Heather Knight. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamas.
-
11.6
Wide Tuba Hassan to Heather Knight. Leg spinner length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
-
11.5
Tuba Hassan to Heather Knight. Googly length ball, outside off stump moves in front pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
-
11.4
Tuba Hassan to Heather Knight. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
11.3
Tuba Hassan to Heather Knight. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Siddiqui.
-
11.2
OUT! Caught. Tuba Hassan to Danni Wyatt. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Amin. Wyatt's brilliant knock comes to an end.
-
11.1
Tuba Hassan to Danni Wyatt. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
-
10.6
Nashra Sundhu to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Riaz.
-
10.5
Nashra Sundhu to Danni Wyatt. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run.
-
10.4
SIX! Nashra Sundhu to Danni Wyatt. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump moves in front pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
10.3
FOUR! Nashra Sundhu to Danni Wyatt. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
10.2
Nashra Sundhu to Danni Wyatt. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Hassan.
-
10.1
Nashra Sundhu to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sohail.
-
9.6
Tuba Hassan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Sohail.
-
9.5
Tuba Hassan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, shy attempt by Khan, fielded by Riaz.
-
9.4
Tuba Hassan to Danni Wyatt. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, bottom edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamas.
-
9.3
Tuba Hassan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Sundhu.
-
9.2
FOUR! Tuba Hassan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Sublime strokeplay from Sciver.
-
9.1
Tuba Hassan to Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Riaz.