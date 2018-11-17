Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

87-3
Result
Badge

South Africa

85

England Women win by 7 wickets

England vs South Africa

Anya Shrubsole takes hat-trick as England beat South Africa by seven wickets in Women's World T20

Watch England take on holder Windies from 7.30pm on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Cricket

Anya Shrubsole was just the second player to take a hat-trick in the Women's World T20

Anya Shrubsole took a hat-trick as England swept to a seven-wicket win against South Africa in under 15 overs in St Lucia to help her side put one foot into the Women's World T20 semi-finals.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The seamer bowled Shabnim Ismail, saw a leading edge from Masabata Klaas taken easily at point and then bowled Yolani Fourie in the 20th over to bundle the Proteas out for just 85, with Chloe Tryon (27) top scoring.

All-rounder Nat Sciver also picked up a brilliant 3-4 from her four overs, before England openers Danni Wyatt (27) and Tammy Beaumont (24) put on 55 for the first wicket as they made easy work of their chase, eliminating South Africa from the tournament in the process.

Windies v England

November 18, 2018, 7:30pm


The decision to bat first backfired as the Proteas slumped from 27-1 to 30-4 after Sciver trapped opener Lizelle Lee (12) lbw, Marizanne Kapp sliced Kirstie Gordon (2-18) to long-off and the spinner then got her fingertips to the ball to run out captain Dane van Niekerk, who failed to get back into her ground quick enough.

Though Tryon briefly counter-punched, launching Linsey Smith for a pair of sixes, Sciver had the all-rounder and wicketkeeper Faye Tunnicliffe caught in a double-wicket maiden as England's bowlers outclassed their opponents.

Nasser Hussain was impressed by hat-trick hero Anya Shrubsole and by England Women's professional performance side in their win over South Africa
2:36
Shrubsole returned for the final over of South Africa's innings and produced a perfect show of death bowling, getting the first ball to swing in, bringing out her slower delivery second ball before getting the third delivery to skid to finish with figures of 3-11.

Wyatt reached 1,000 T20I runs when she passed six runs and the 27-year-old helped lay the foundations for victory with an imposing opening partnership before being bowled around her legs by Van Niekerk's first delivery.

Danni Wyatt has scored three T20I half-centuries

The South African captain also dismissed Beaumont but with such a low target to chase, captain Heather Knight (14 not out) and Amy Jones (14 not out) saw England home with 35 balls remaining.

With just one match left to play for both side's, England can qualify for the semi finals if the Windies beat Sri Lanka, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 11.30pm.

Watch every match of the ICC Women's World T20 live on Sky Sports Cricket throughout November.

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Nov 2018
Toss
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
A Raza, K D Cotton
TV Umpire
J Williams
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
S I S Saikat

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.N. Wyatt b van Niekerk 27
T.T. Beaumont c Klaas b van Niekerk 24
N.R. Sciver b Daniels 2
H.C. Knight Not out 14
A.E. Jones Not out 14
Extras 1w, 5b, 6
Total 14.1 Overs 87 - 3
Full Batting Card

south africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Kapp 2 0 10 0
S. Ismail 3 0 32 0
M. Klaas 2 0 14 0
M. Daniels 4 0 13 1
D. van Niekerk 3.1 0 13 2
Full Bowling Card

