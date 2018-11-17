Anya Shrubsole took a hat-trick as England swept to a seven-wicket win against South Africa in under 15 overs in St Lucia to help her side put one foot into the Women's World T20 semi-finals.

The seamer bowled Shabnim Ismail, saw a leading edge from Masabata Klaas taken easily at point and then bowled Yolani Fourie in the 20th over to bundle the Proteas out for just 85, with Chloe Tryon (27) top scoring.

All-rounder Nat Sciver also picked up a brilliant 3-4 from her four overs, before England openers Danni Wyatt (27) and Tammy Beaumont (24) put on 55 for the first wicket as they made easy work of their chase, eliminating South Africa from the tournament in the process.

The decision to bat first backfired as the Proteas slumped from 27-1 to 30-4 after Sciver trapped opener Lizelle Lee (12) lbw, Marizanne Kapp sliced Kirstie Gordon (2-18) to long-off and the spinner then got her fingertips to the ball to run out captain Dane van Niekerk, who failed to get back into her ground quick enough.

Though Tryon briefly counter-punched, launching Linsey Smith for a pair of sixes, Sciver had the all-rounder and wicketkeeper Faye Tunnicliffe caught in a double-wicket maiden as England's bowlers outclassed their opponents.

Shrubsole returned for the final over of South Africa's innings and produced a perfect show of death bowling, getting the first ball to swing in, bringing out her slower delivery second ball before getting the third delivery to skid to finish with figures of 3-11.

Wyatt reached 1,000 T20I runs when she passed six runs and the 27-year-old helped lay the foundations for victory with an imposing opening partnership before being bowled around her legs by Van Niekerk's first delivery.

The South African captain also dismissed Beaumont but with such a low target to chase, captain Heather Knight (14 not out) and Amy Jones (14 not out) saw England home with 35 balls remaining.

With just one match left to play for both side's, England can qualify for the semi finals if the Windies beat Sri Lanka, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 11.30pm.

