England Women began their T20 World Cup campaign with defeat after slipping to a six-wicket loss to South Africa in Perth.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The Proteas needed nine from Katherine Brunt's final over to top England's 123-8 at The WACA and achieved it as Mignon du Preez (18no), in her 100th T20I, smashed the third and fourth balls for six and four respectively to propel her side to a first T20 World Cup win over England at the fourth time of asking.

England were under-par with the bat, slipping to 72-4 after opener Amy Jones had fallen for 23 from 20 balls and then failing to pass 130 after top-scorer Nat Sciver (50) departed.

Fran Wilson (14) was the only other player besides Jones and Sciver to reach double figures as the Proteas bowled and fielded well to help tee up just their third T20I victory over England in 19 matches.

Anya Shrubsole removed Lizelle Lee (4) early in South Africa's reply but Marizanne Kapp (38) and Dane Van Niekerk (46) - who had earlier picked up two wickets apiece to support Ayabonga Khaka (3-25) - put on 84.

England rallied, with Kapp and Van Niekerk out in the space of five deliveries after leading their side to 90-1 in the 16th over and the big-hitting Chloe Tryon (12) also dismissed - but Du Preez ensured England, like pre-tournament favourites Australia, started with a defeat.

Van Niekerk may have been regretting her decision to field first as Jones, familiar with The WACA from her Big Bash stints with Perth Scorchers, smashed spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba for two fours in the first over.

Jones drummed four fours in total before clothing to mid-off and was followed back into the pavilion by opening partner Danni Wyatt (2), skipper Knight (6) and Wilson as South Africa pegged England back.

Knight and Wilson were both caught off Van Niekerk by Shabnim Ismail on the boundary, with Ismail's catch to remove Knight a superb effort running round from long-on.

England were 75-4 with five overs to go but Sciver then went on the charge, striking the innings' only six, before she was bowled by Khaka one delivery after completing a 40-ball, sixth T20I half-century - the all-rounder, fit after a knee issue, adding 32 with Brunt (9).

Tammy Beaumont (9), moved into the middle order for this tournament despite usually batting in the top three, faced just six deliveries after coming in during the 18th over as England lost wickets in each of the last four overs as they hunted quick runs.

South Africa's run chase appeared set for a routine conclusion with Kapp and Van Niekerk at the crease, only for Kapp to be caught and bowled by spinner Sarah Glenn and Van Niekerk to clatter Sophie Ecclestone (2019) to Beaumont at point.

The Proteas enjoyed a much-needed big over in the 18th as they took Sciver for 14, during which Winfield missed the chance to catch Du Preez running in from the boundary.

The 19th over saw Tryon sweep Ecclestone for six, survive after a fumbled stumping from Jones and then bowled by Ecclestone as the left-arm spinner got a delivery to skid on - before South Africa sealed victory in the 20th.

Watch England's second game in the T20 World Cup, against debutants Thailand, live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 3.30am on Wednesday.