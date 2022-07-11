Cricket Match
England
South Africa
122-5 (32.3 ov)
England vs South Africa
|South Africa 1st
|122-5 (32.3 ov)
|South Africa Women are 122 for 5 with 17.3 overs left
South Africa 1st Innings122-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A. Steyn
|lbw Brunt
|14
|21
|2
|0
|66.67
|L. Wolvaardt
|lbw Dean
|43
|72
|3
|0
|59.72
|L. Goodall
|c Knight b Brunt
|5
|8
|1
|0
|62.50
|S.E. Luus (c)
|b Ecclestone
|7
|28
|0
|0
|25.00
|M. Kapp
|c Cross b Sciver
|12
|27
|2
|0
|44.44
|C.L. Tryon
|Not out
|32
|29
|3
|1
|110.34
|N. de Klerk
|Not out
|3
|11
|0
|0
|27.27
|Extras
|1nb, 2w, 1b, 2lb
|6
|Total
|32.3 Overs, 5 wkts
|122
- To Bat:
- T. Chetty,
- T.S. Sekhukhune,
- A. Khaka,
- N. Mlaba
Fall of Wickets
- 26 Steyn 6.3ov
- 34 Goodall 8.3ov
- 52 Luus 16.2ov
- 73 Kapp 22.6ov
- 108 Wolvaardt 29.5ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|7
|1
|9
|2
|1.29
|N.R. Sciver
|6
|0
|38
|1
|6.33
|K.L. Cross
|5
|0
|19
|0
|3.80
|S. Ecclestone
|6
|2
|10
|1
|1.67
|C.E. Dean
|7.5
|0
|43
|1
|5.49
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Jul 2022
- Toss
- South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- County Ground, Northampton
- Umpires
- G D Lloyd, A Y Harris
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- S Bartlett
Live Commentary
-
32.3
Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
32.2
Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Back of a length, working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
32.1
Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
31.6
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Half volley, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
31.5
FOUR! Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
31.4
Charlie Dean to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
31.3
Charlie Dean to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
31.2
Charlie Dean to Nadine de Klerk. Half volley, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
31.1
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
30.6
Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
30.5
Katherine Brunt to Chloe Tryon. Half volley, flick, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
30.4
Katherine Brunt to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
30.3
Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, defending, Edged to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
30.2
Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
30.1
Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
29.6
FREE HIT. FOUR! Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
29.6
No ball Charlie Dean to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, pushing, Played to point and it was a no ball.
-
29.5
OUT! L.B.W. Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, hit pad.
-
29.4
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Full toss, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
29.3
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.
-
29.2
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
29.1
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
29.1
Wide Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
28.6
Katherine Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
28.5
Katherine Brunt to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Edged to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
28.4
Katherine Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
28.3
Katherine Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
28.2
Katherine Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, flick, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
28.1
APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
27.6
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
27.5
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
27.4
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
27.3
Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
27.2
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
27.1
SIX! Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air uncontrolled over deep extra cover for 6 runs.
-
26.6
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
26.5
Natalie Sciver to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, working, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
26.4
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
26.3
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Edged to deep backward point for 2 runs.
-
26.2
Natalie Sciver to Chloe Tryon. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
26.1
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, flick, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
25.6
Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
25.5
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
25.4
Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
25.3
Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
25.2
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Full toss, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
25.1
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Half volley, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
24.6
Natalie Sciver to Chloe Tryon. Back of a length, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 1 run.
-
24.5
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep backward point for 1 run.
-
24.4
Natalie Sciver to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
24.3
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
24.2
Natalie Sciver to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.
-
24.1
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
23.6
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
23.5
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Half volley, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
23.4
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
23.3
Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
23.2
Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
23.1
Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
22.6
OUT! Caught. Natalie Sciver to Marizanne Kapp. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Cross.
-
22.5
Natalie Sciver to Marizanne Kapp. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
22.5
Wide Natalie Sciver to Marizanne Kapp. Back of a length, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
22.4
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
22.3
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
22.2
Natalie Sciver to Marizanne Kapp. Length ball, working, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
22.1
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.