Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

South Africa

122-5  (32.3 ov)

South Africa Women are 122 for 5 with 17.3 overs left

England vs South Africa

SUMMARY
South Africa 1st 122-5 (32.3 ov)
South Africa Women are 122 for 5 with 17.3 overs left

South Africa 1st Innings122-5

south africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A. Steyn lbw Brunt 14 21 2 0 66.67
L. Wolvaardt lbw Dean 43 72 3 0 59.72
L. Goodall c Knight b Brunt 5 8 1 0 62.50
S.E. Luus (c) b Ecclestone 7 28 0 0 25.00
M. Kapp c Cross b Sciver 12 27 2 0 44.44
C.L. Tryon Not out 32 29 3 1 110.34
N. de Klerk Not out 3 11 0 0 27.27
Extras 1nb, 2w, 1b, 2lb 6
Total 32.3 Overs, 5 wkts 122
To Bat: 
T. Chetty,
T.S. Sekhukhune,
A. Khaka,
N. Mlaba

Fall of Wickets

  1. 26 Steyn 6.3ov
  2. 34 Goodall 8.3ov
  3. 52 Luus 16.2ov
  4. 73 Kapp 22.6ov
  5. 108 Wolvaardt 29.5ov
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 7 1 9 2 1.29
N.R. Sciver 6 0 38 1 6.33
K.L. Cross 5 0 19 0 3.80
S. Ecclestone 6 2 10 1 1.67
C.E. Dean 7.5 0 43 1 5.49

Match Details

Date
11th Jul 2022
Toss
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
County Ground, Northampton
Umpires
G D Lloyd, A Y Harris
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
S Bartlett

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 11, 2022 4:07pm

  •  

    32.3

    Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    32.2

    Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Back of a length, working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    32.1

    Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    31.6

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Half volley, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    31.5

    FOUR! Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    31.4

    Charlie Dean to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    31.3

    Charlie Dean to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    31.2

    Charlie Dean to Nadine de Klerk. Half volley, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    31.1

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    30.6

    Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    30.5

    Katherine Brunt to Chloe Tryon. Half volley, flick, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    30.4

    Katherine Brunt to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    30.3

    Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, defending, Edged to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    30.2

    Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    30.1

    Katherine Brunt to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    29.6

    FREE HIT. FOUR! Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    29.6

    No ball Charlie Dean to Nadine de Klerk. Length ball, pushing, Played to point and it was a no ball.

  • 29.5

    OUT! L.B.W. Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, hit pad.

  •  

    29.4

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Full toss, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    29.3

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    29.2

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    29.1

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    29.1

    Wide Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    28.6

    Katherine Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    28.5

    Katherine Brunt to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Edged to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    28.4

    Katherine Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    28.3

    Katherine Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    28.2

    Katherine Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, flick, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    28.1

    APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    27.6

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    27.5

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    27.4

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    27.3

    Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    27.2

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    27.1

    SIX! Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air uncontrolled over deep extra cover for 6 runs.

  •  

    26.6

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    26.5

    Natalie Sciver to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, working, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    26.4

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    26.3

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Edged to deep backward point for 2 runs.

  •  

    26.2

    Natalie Sciver to Chloe Tryon. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    26.1

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, flick, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    25.6

    Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    25.5

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    25.4

    Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    25.3

    Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    25.2

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Full toss, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    25.1

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Half volley, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    24.6

    Natalie Sciver to Chloe Tryon. Back of a length, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    24.5

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    24.4

    Natalie Sciver to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    24.3

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    24.2

    Natalie Sciver to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, pushing, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    24.1

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    23.6

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    23.5

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Half volley, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    23.4

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    23.3

    Charlie Dean to Chloe Tryon. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    23.2

    Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    23.1

    Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  • 22.6

    OUT! Caught. Natalie Sciver to Marizanne Kapp. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Cross.

  •  

    22.5

    Natalie Sciver to Marizanne Kapp. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    22.5

    Wide Natalie Sciver to Marizanne Kapp. Back of a length, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    22.4

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    22.3

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    22.2

    Natalie Sciver to Marizanne Kapp. Length ball, working, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    22.1

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

Full Commentary