|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|41
|50
|6
|0
|82.00
|E.L. Lamb
|Not out
|42
|47
|6
|0
|89.36
|Extras
|1nb, 5w, 4b
|10
|Total
|15.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|92
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Ismail
|5
|1
|22
|0
|4.40
|M. Kapp
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.25
|A. Khaka
|4
|0
|18
|0
|4.50
|N. de Klerk
|1.5
|0
|12
|0
|6.55
|N. Mlaba
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Match Details
- Date
- 15th Jul 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- N J Llong, A Y Harris
- TV Umpire
- G D Lloyd
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- S Bartlett
Live Commentary
-
15.6
Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
15.5
Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
15.4
Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
15.4
Wide Nadine de Klerk to Emma Lamb. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
15.3
Nadine de Klerk to Emma Lamb. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
15.2
FOUR! Nadine de Klerk to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
15.1
Nadine de Klerk to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
14.6
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
14.5
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Emma Lamb. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
14.4
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
14.3
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
14.2
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
14.1
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Emma Lamb. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
13.6
Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
13.5
Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
13.4
Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
13.3
Nadine de Klerk to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Edged to short third man for 1 run.
-
13.2
FOUR! Nadine de Klerk to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
13.1
Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
12.6
Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
12.5
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
12.4
Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
12.3
Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
12.2
Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
12.1
FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
11.6
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
11.5
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
11.4
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
11.3
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
11.2
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Edged to third man for 2 runs.
-
11.1
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
10.6
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 3 runs.
-
10.5
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
10.4
Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, cutting, Played in the air under control to third man for 1 run.
-
10.3
FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
10.2
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
10.1
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.
-
9.6
Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
9.5
Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
9.4
Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
9.3
APPEAL! Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Played to backward square leg for 1 run, direct hit by Steyn, appeal made for Run Out.
-
9.3
Wide Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.
-
9.2
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
9.1
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.
-
8.6
Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
8.5
FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
-
8.4
Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
8.3
Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.2
Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
8.1
Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 2 runs.
-
7.6
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Edged to square leg for no runs.
-
7.5
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
7.4
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
7.3
Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
7.2
Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
7.2
Wide Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.
-
7.1
Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
6.6
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
6.5
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.
-
6.4
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
6.3
FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
6.2
FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
6.1
Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Back of a length, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.