Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

93-0 (16.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

South Africa

 

England vs South Africa

SUMMARY
England 1st 92-0 (15.5 ov)
England Women are 93 for 0 with 34.0 overs left

England 1st Innings92-0

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.T. Beaumont Not out 41 50 6 0 82.00
E.L. Lamb Not out 42 47 6 0 89.36
Extras 1nb, 5w, 4b 10
Total 15.5 Overs, 0 wkts 92
To Bat: 
S.I.R. Dunkley,
N.R. Sciver,
H.C. Knight,
D.N. Wyatt,
A.E. Jones,
S. Ecclestone,
C.E. Dean,
L.K. Bell,
I.E.C.M. Wong

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
South Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Ismail 5 1 22 0 4.40
M. Kapp 4 0 33 0 8.25
A. Khaka 4 0 18 0 4.50
N. de Klerk 1.5 0 12 0 6.55
N. Mlaba 1 0 3 0 3.00

Match Details

Date
15th Jul 2022
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Bristol County Ground
Umpires
N J Llong, A Y Harris
TV Umpire
G D Lloyd
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
S Bartlett

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 15, 2022 3:02pm

  •  

    15.6

    Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    15.5

    Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    15.4

    Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    15.4

    Wide Nadine de Klerk to Emma Lamb. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    15.3

    Nadine de Klerk to Emma Lamb. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    15.2

    FOUR! Nadine de Klerk to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.1

    Nadine de Klerk to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    14.6

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    14.5

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Emma Lamb. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    14.4

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    14.3

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    14.2

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    14.1

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Emma Lamb. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    13.6

    Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    13.5

    Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Nadine de Klerk to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Edged to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    13.2

    FOUR! Nadine de Klerk to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.1

    Nadine de Klerk to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    12.6

    Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    12.5

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    12.4

    Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    12.3

    Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    12.2

    Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    12.1

    FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.6

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    11.5

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    11.4

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    11.3

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Edged to third man for 2 runs.

  •  

    11.1

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    10.6

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 3 runs.

  •  

    10.5

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    10.4

    Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, cutting, Played in the air under control to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    10.3

    FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.2

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    10.1

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    9.6

    Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    9.5

    Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    9.4

    Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    9.3

    APPEAL! Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Played to backward square leg for 1 run, direct hit by Steyn, appeal made for Run Out.

  •  

    9.3

    Wide Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    9.2

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    9.1

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    8.6

    Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    8.5

    FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.4

    Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    8.3

    Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    8.2

    Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 2 runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Edged to square leg for no runs.

  •  

    7.5

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    7.4

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    7.3

    Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    7.2

    Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Wide Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    7.1

    Ayabonga Khaka to Emma Lamb. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    6.6

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    6.5

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    6.4

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    6.3

    FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.2

    FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.1

    Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Back of a length, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

Full Commentary