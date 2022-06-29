Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 3 of 4
Badge

England

417-8 (120.0 ov)

Badge

South Africa

284

England Women lead South Africa Women by 133 runs with 2 wickets remaining - Between Innings

England vs South Africa

SUMMARY
England 1st 417-8 (120.0 ov)
South Africa 1st 284All out (91.4 ov)
England Women lead South Africa Women by 133 runs with 2 wickets remaining - Between Innings

England 1st Innings417-8

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
E.L. Lamb b Bosch 38 69 5 0 55.07
T.T. Beaumont lbw Bosch 28 61 4 0 45.90
H.C. Knight (c) run out (Sekhukhune) 8 31 2 0 25.81
N.R. Sciver Not out 169 263 21 0 64.26
S.I.R. Dunkley c Steyn b Bosch 18 32 2 0 56.25
A.E. Jones b Mlaba 0 6 0 0 0.00
A.N. Davidson-Richards c Lee b Sekhukhune 107 194 17 0 55.15
S. Ecclestone lbw Mlaba 35 64 4 0 54.69
K.L. Cross run out (de Klerk) 1 2 0 0 50.00
Extras 2nb, 5w, 2b, 4lb 13
Total Declared, 120.0 Overs, 8 wkts 417
To Bat: 
I.E.C.M. Wong,
L.K. Bell

Fall of Wickets

  1. 65 Beaumont 18.5ov
  2. 74 Lamb 22.4ov
  3. 86 Knight 30.1ov
  4. 120 Dunkley 40.3ov
  5. 121 Jones 41.5ov
  6. 328 Davidson-Richards 99.5ov
  7. 414 Ecclestone 119.2ov
  8. 417 Cross 119.6ov
  9. 9
  10. 10
South Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
M. Kapp 21 9 40 0 1.90
N. de Klerk 28 5 90 0 3.21
T.S. Sekhukhune 21 6 77 1 3.67
A.E. Bosch 18 4 77 3 4.28
N. Mlaba 22 3 74 2 3.36
S. Luus 10 0 53 0 5.30

South Africa 1st Innings284 All out

south africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A. Steyn b Cross 8 21 1 0 38.10
L. Wolvaardt b Wong 16 26 2 0 61.54
L. Goodall lbw Sciver 10 38 1 0 26.32
S.E. Luus (c) c Sciver b Cross 27 58 2 0 46.55
L. Lee lbw Bell 0 8 0 0 0.00
M. Kapp c Beaumont b Bell 150 213 26 0 70.42
A.E. Bosch c Lamb b Ecclestone 30 58 5 0 51.72
N. de Klerk c Jones b Davidson-Richards 9 36 1 0 25.00
S. Jafta c Wong b Cross 4 39 0 0 10.26
T.S. Sekhukhune Not out 9 39 2 0 23.08
N. Mlaba b Cross 8 15 2 0 53.33
Extras 1nb, 9b, 3lb 13
Total All Out, 91.4 Overs 284

Fall of Wickets

  1. 14 Steyn 4.3ov
  2. 38 Wolvaardt 11.6ov
  3. 44 Goodall 16.1ov
  4. 45 Lee 17.4ov
  5. 89 Luus 30.3ov
  6. 161 Bosch 51.4ov
  7. 202 de Klerk 64.4ov
  8. 227 Jafta 73.6ov
  9. 276 Kapp 87.1ov
  10. 284 Mlaba 91.4ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
K.L. Cross 17.4 2 63 4 3.57
L.K. Bell 16 4 47 2 2.94
I. Wong 13 0 54 1 4.15
N.R. Sciver 14 6 29 1 2.07
S. Ecclestone 18 8 33 1 1.83
A.N. Davidson-Richards 11 1 39 1 3.55
E.L. Lamb 2 0 7 0 3.50

Match Details

Date
27th Jun - 1st Jul 2022
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Umpires
S Redfern, A Harris
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
D T Jukes
Reserve Umpire
J Naeem

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 29, 2022 12:27pm

  • 119.6

    OUT! Run Out. Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid wicket, direct hit by de Klerk.

  •  

    119.5

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Edged to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    119.4

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Kate Cross. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    119.3

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Kate Cross. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  • 119.2

    OUT! L.B.W. Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, pulling, hit pad.

  •  

    119.1

    FOUR! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    118.6

    Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    118.6

    Wide Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    118.5

    Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    118.4

    Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    118.3

    Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    118.2

    Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    118.1

    Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Slog, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    117.6

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Slog, Edged to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    117.5

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, flick, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    117.4

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    117.3

    FOUR! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    117.2

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    117.1

    APPEAL! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    116.6

    Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    116.5

    Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, dropped, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    116.4

    Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    116.4

    No ball Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, dropped, Played to short extra cover and it was a no ball.

  •  

    116.3

    Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    116.2

    Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    116.1

    Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    115.6

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    115.5

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    115.4

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    115.3

    FOUR! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    115.2

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    115.1

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    114.6

    Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    114.5

    Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    114.4

    Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    114.3

    Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    114.2

    FOUR! Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    114.1

    Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, sweeping, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    113.6

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    113.5

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    113.4

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    113.3

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    113.2

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pulling, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    113.1

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    112.6

    Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    112.5

    Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    112.4

    FOUR! Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    112.3

    FOUR! Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    112.2

    Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    112.1

    APPEAL! Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for no runs, caught by Jafta, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    111.6

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    111.5

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    111.4

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    111.3

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    111.2

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    111.1

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    110.6

    Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    110.5

    Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    110.4

    Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, cutting, Edged to point for 1 run.

  •  

    110.3

    Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Edged to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    110.2

    Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    110.1

    Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

Full Commentary