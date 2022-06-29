Cricket Match
England
417-8 (120.0 ov)
South Africa
284
England vs South Africa
|England 1st
|417-8 (120.0 ov)
|South Africa 1st
|284All out (91.4 ov)
|England Women lead South Africa Women by 133 runs with 2 wickets remaining - Between Innings
England 1st Innings417-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|E.L. Lamb
|b Bosch
|38
|69
|5
|0
|55.07
|T.T. Beaumont
|lbw Bosch
|28
|61
|4
|0
|45.90
|H.C. Knight (c)
|run out (Sekhukhune)
|8
|31
|2
|0
|25.81
|N.R. Sciver
|Not out
|169
|263
|21
|0
|64.26
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|c Steyn b Bosch
|18
|32
|2
|0
|56.25
|A.E. Jones
|b Mlaba
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.N. Davidson-Richards
|c Lee b Sekhukhune
|107
|194
|17
|0
|55.15
|S. Ecclestone
|lbw Mlaba
|35
|64
|4
|0
|54.69
|K.L. Cross
|run out (de Klerk)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|2nb, 5w, 2b, 4lb
|13
|Total
|Declared, 120.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|417
- To Bat:
- I.E.C.M. Wong,
- L.K. Bell
Fall of Wickets
- 65 Beaumont 18.5ov
- 74 Lamb 22.4ov
- 86 Knight 30.1ov
- 120 Dunkley 40.3ov
- 121 Jones 41.5ov
- 328 Davidson-Richards 99.5ov
- 414 Ecclestone 119.2ov
- 417 Cross 119.6ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Kapp
|21
|9
|40
|0
|1.90
|N. de Klerk
|28
|5
|90
|0
|3.21
|T.S. Sekhukhune
|21
|6
|77
|1
|3.67
|A.E. Bosch
|18
|4
|77
|3
|4.28
|N. Mlaba
|22
|3
|74
|2
|3.36
|S. Luus
|10
|0
|53
|0
|5.30
South Africa 1st Innings284 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A. Steyn
|b Cross
|8
|21
|1
|0
|38.10
|L. Wolvaardt
|b Wong
|16
|26
|2
|0
|61.54
|L. Goodall
|lbw Sciver
|10
|38
|1
|0
|26.32
|S.E. Luus (c)
|c Sciver b Cross
|27
|58
|2
|0
|46.55
|L. Lee
|lbw Bell
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Kapp
|c Beaumont b Bell
|150
|213
|26
|0
|70.42
|A.E. Bosch
|c Lamb b Ecclestone
|30
|58
|5
|0
|51.72
|N. de Klerk
|c Jones b Davidson-Richards
|9
|36
|1
|0
|25.00
|S. Jafta
|c Wong b Cross
|4
|39
|0
|0
|10.26
|T.S. Sekhukhune
|Not out
|9
|39
|2
|0
|23.08
|N. Mlaba
|b Cross
|8
|15
|2
|0
|53.33
|Extras
|1nb, 9b, 3lb
|13
|Total
|All Out, 91.4 Overs
|284
Fall of Wickets
- 14 Steyn 4.3ov
- 38 Wolvaardt 11.6ov
- 44 Goodall 16.1ov
- 45 Lee 17.4ov
- 89 Luus 30.3ov
- 161 Bosch 51.4ov
- 202 de Klerk 64.4ov
- 227 Jafta 73.6ov
- 276 Kapp 87.1ov
- 284 Mlaba 91.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K.L. Cross
|17.4
|2
|63
|4
|3.57
|L.K. Bell
|16
|4
|47
|2
|2.94
|I. Wong
|13
|0
|54
|1
|4.15
|N.R. Sciver
|14
|6
|29
|1
|2.07
|S. Ecclestone
|18
|8
|33
|1
|1.83
|A.N. Davidson-Richards
|11
|1
|39
|1
|3.55
|E.L. Lamb
|2
|0
|7
|0
|3.50
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Jun - 1st Jul 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Umpires
- S Redfern, A Harris
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- D T Jukes
- Reserve Umpire
- J Naeem
Live Commentary
-
119.6
OUT! Run Out. Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid wicket, direct hit by de Klerk.
-
119.5
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Edged to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.
-
119.4
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Kate Cross. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
119.3
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Kate Cross. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
119.2
OUT! L.B.W. Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, pulling, hit pad.
-
119.1
FOUR! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
118.6
Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
118.6
Wide Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Jafta.
-
118.5
Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
118.4
Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.
-
118.3
Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
118.2
Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
118.1
Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Slog, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
117.6
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Slog, Edged to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Jafta.
-
117.5
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, flick, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
117.4
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
117.3
FOUR! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
117.2
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
117.1
APPEAL! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
116.6
Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.
-
116.5
Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, dropped, Played to point for no runs.
-
116.4
Marizanne Kapp to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
116.4
No ball Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, dropped, Played to short extra cover and it was a no ball.
-
116.3
Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.
-
116.2
Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.
-
116.1
Marizanne Kapp to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.
-
115.6
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
115.5
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
115.4
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
115.3
FOUR! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
115.2
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
115.1
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
114.6
Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
114.5
Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jafta.
-
114.4
Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
114.3
Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.
-
114.2
FOUR! Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.
-
114.1
Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, sweeping, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
113.6
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
113.5
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
113.4
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to long on for 1 run.
-
113.3
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
113.2
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pulling, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
113.1
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
112.6
Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
112.5
Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
112.4
FOUR! Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
112.3
FOUR! Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
112.2
Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
112.1
APPEAL! Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for no runs, caught by Jafta, appeal made for Caught.
-
111.6
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
111.5
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
111.4
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
111.3
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
111.2
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
111.1
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
110.6
Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
110.5
Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
110.4
Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, cutting, Edged to point for 1 run.
-
110.3
Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Edged to extra cover for no runs.
-
110.2
Anneke Bosch to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
110.1
Anneke Bosch to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.