Cricket Match
England
40-0 (7.0 ov)
South Africa
England vs South Africa
|England Women are 40 for 0 with 43.0 overs left
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|E.L. Lamb
|Not out
|10
|20
|1
|0
|50.00
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|20
|25
|4
|0
|80.00
|Extras
|3nb, 3w, 4b
|10
|Total
|7.0 Overs, 0 wkts
|40
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 18th Jul 2022
- Toss
- South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
- Umpires
- S Redfern, A Y Harris
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- G D Lloyd
Live Commentary
-
6.6
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.5
FOUR! Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
6.4
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
6.3
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
6.2
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
6.1
Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
5.6
Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
5.5
FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.
-
5.4
Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
5.3
Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
5.2
Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
5.2
Wide Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Half volley, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.
-
5.1
Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
4.6
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
4.5
FREE HIT. Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Slower length ball, Slog, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
4.5
No ball Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, working, Played to mid on and it was a no ball.
-
4.4
Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Back of a length, cutting, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
4.4
Wide Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Half volley, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.
-
4.3
Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
4.2
Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
4.1
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
3.6
Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
3.5
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
-
3.4
FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
-
3.3
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs.
-
3.2
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
3.1
Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, cutting, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
2.6
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
2.5
Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
2.4
Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Back of a length, defending, Edged to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
2.3
FREE HIT. Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Back of a length, pulling, missed past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Chetty.
-
2.3
No ball Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover and it was a no ball.
-
2.2
Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
2.1
Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, dropped, Played to cover for no runs.
-
1.6
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
1.5
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
1.4
FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
1.4
Wide Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.
-
1.3
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
1.2
Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Wolvaardt.
-
0.6
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
0.5
FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
0.4
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Edged to short extra cover for no runs.
-
0.3
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
0.2
Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Edged for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
0.1
FREE HIT. Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Short, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. No ball Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, cutting, Played to third man and it was a no ball.