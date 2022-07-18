Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

40-0 (7.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

South Africa

 

England vs South Africa

SUMMARY
England 1st 40-0 (7.0 ov)
England Women are 40 for 0 with 43.0 overs left

England 1st Innings40-0

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
E.L. Lamb Not out 10 20 1 0 50.00
T.T. Beaumont Not out 20 25 4 0 80.00
Extras 3nb, 3w, 4b 10
Total 7.0 Overs, 0 wkts 40
To Bat: 
S.I.R. Dunkley,
H.C. Knight,
D.N. Wyatt,
A.E. Jones,
A.N. Davidson-Richards,
C.E. Dean,
K.L. Cross,
I.E.C.M. Wong,
L.K. Bell

Fall of Wickets

South Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Ismail 3 0 14 0 4.67
M. Kapp 3 0 17 0 5.67
A. Khaka 1 0 5 0 5.00

Match Details

Date
18th Jul 2022
Toss
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
Umpires
S Redfern, A Y Harris
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
G D Lloyd

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 18, 2022 2:31pm

  •  

    6.6

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.5

    FOUR! Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.4

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    6.3

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    6.2

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    6.1

    Ayabonga Khaka to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    5.6

    Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    5.5

    FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.4

    Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    5.3

    Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    5.2

    Wide Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Half volley, Leave, for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    5.1

    Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    4.5

    FREE HIT. Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Slower length ball, Slog, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    4.5

    No ball Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, working, Played to mid on and it was a no ball.

  •  

    4.4

    Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Back of a length, cutting, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    4.4

    Wide Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Half volley, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    4.3

    Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    4.1

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    3.6

    Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    3.5

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    3.4

    FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.3

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    3.1

    Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, cutting, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    2.6

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.5

    Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    2.4

    Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Back of a length, defending, Edged to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    2.3

    FREE HIT. Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Back of a length, pulling, missed past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    2.3

    No ball Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover and it was a no ball.

  •  

    2.2

    Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, driving, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    2.1

    Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, dropped, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    1.6

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    1.5

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    1.4

    FOUR! Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.4

    Wide Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    1.3

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    1.2

    Marizanne Kapp to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Marizanne Kapp to Emma Lamb. Length ball, pushing, Played to third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Wolvaardt.

  •  

    0.6

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    0.5

    FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.4

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Edged to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.2

    Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Edged for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    0.1

    FREE HIT. Shabnim Ismail to Tammy Beaumont. Short, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. No ball Shabnim Ismail to Emma Lamb. Length ball, cutting, Played to third man and it was a no ball.

Full Commentary