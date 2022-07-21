Cricket Match
England
South Africa
40-2 (7.4 ov)
England vs South Africa
|South Africa 1st
|40-2 (7.4 ov)
|South Africa Women are 40 for 2 with 12.2 overs left
South Africa 1st Innings40-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Bosch
|Not out
|17
|18
|2
|0
|94.44
|L. Goodall
|b Brunt
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.E. Luus (c)
|b Brunt
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|L. Wolvaardt
|Not out
|22
|20
|3
|0
|110.00
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|7.4 Overs, 2 wkts
|40
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Goodall 0.4ov
- 7 Luus 2.4ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|2
|0
|11
|2
|5.50
|I. Wong
|2
|0
|7
|0
|3.50
|N.R. Sciver
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
|S. Ecclestone
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
|S. Glenn
|0.3
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Jul 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cloudfm County Ground
- Umpires
- R J Bailey, S Bartlett
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- S J O'Shaughnessy
Live Commentary
-
7.4
Bryony Smith to Laura Wolvaardt. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Wong.
-
7.3
Bryony Smith to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
7.2
Bryony Smith to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
7.1
Bryony Smith to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
6.6
Sarah Glenn to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
6.5
Sarah Glenn to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
6.4
Sarah Glenn to Anneke Bosch. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to deep backward point for 2 runs.
-
6.3
Sarah Glenn to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
6.2
Sarah Glenn to Laura Wolvaardt. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
6.1
Sarah Glenn to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Smith.
-
5.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
5.5
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
5.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
5.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.
-
5.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs, fielded by Wong.
-
5.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brunt.
-
4.6
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Bouchier.
-
4.5
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
4.4
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
4.3
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, run save by Smith.
-
4.2
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
4.1
Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
3.6
Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
3.5
Issy Wong to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for 1 run, run save by Sciver, fielded by Dunkley.
-
3.4
FOUR! Issy Wong to Laura Wolvaardt. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.3
Issy Wong to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
3.2
Issy Wong to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Edged to point for no runs.
-
3.1
Issy Wong to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
3.1
Wide Issy Wong to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
2.6
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
-
2.5
Katherine Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Edged to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
2.4
OUT! Bowled. Katherine Brunt to Sune Luus. Length ball, driving, missed.
-
2.3
Katherine Brunt to Sune Luus. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
2.2
Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
2.1
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
1.6
Issy Wong to Sune Luus. Length ball, working, Edged to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
1.5
Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Yorker, defending, Edged to short mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bouchier.
-
1.4
Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brunt.
-
1.3
Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Half volley, defending, Played to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
1.2
Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, working, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
1.1
Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
0.6
Katherine Brunt to Sune Luus. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
0.5
Katherine Brunt to Sune Luus. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
0.4
OUT! Bowled. Katherine Brunt to Lara Goodall. Length ball, Slog, missed.
-
0.3
APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Lara Goodall. Half volley, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones, appeal made for Caught.
-
0.2
Katherine Brunt to Lara Goodall. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, flick, Played to fine leg for 1 run.