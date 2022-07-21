Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

South Africa

40-2  (7.4 ov)

England vs South Africa

SUMMARY
South Africa 1st 40-2 (7.4 ov)
South Africa 1st Innings40-2

south africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Bosch Not out 17 18 2 0 94.44
L. Goodall b Brunt 0 3 0 0 0.00
S.E. Luus (c) b Brunt 0 5 0 0 0.00
L. Wolvaardt Not out 22 20 3 0 110.00
Extras 1w, 1
Total 7.4 Overs, 2 wkts 40
To Bat: 
M. du Preez,
C.L. Tryon,
D. Tucker,
S. Jafta,
S. Ismail,
M.M. Klaas,
A. Khaka

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Goodall 0.4ov
  2. 7 Luus 2.4ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 2 0 11 2 5.50
I. Wong 2 0 7 0 3.50
N.R. Sciver 1 0 8 0 8.00
S. Ecclestone 1 0 5 0 5.00
S. Glenn 0.3 0 1 0 2.00

Match Details

Date
21st Jul 2022
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cloudfm County Ground
Umpires
R J Bailey, S Bartlett
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
S J O'Shaughnessy

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 21, 2022 7:30pm

    7.4

    Bryony Smith to Laura Wolvaardt. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Wong.

    7.3

    Bryony Smith to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

    7.2

    Bryony Smith to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

    7.1

    Bryony Smith to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

    6.6

    Sarah Glenn to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

    6.5

    Sarah Glenn to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    Sarah Glenn to Anneke Bosch. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to deep backward point for 2 runs.

  •  

    Sarah Glenn to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    Sarah Glenn to Laura Wolvaardt. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    Sarah Glenn to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    Sophie Ecclestone to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    Sophie Ecclestone to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    Sophie Ecclestone to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    Sophie Ecclestone to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs, fielded by Wong.

  •  

    Sophie Ecclestone to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brunt.

  •  

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Bouchier.

  •  

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, run save by Smith.

  •  

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    Natalie Sciver to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    Issy Wong to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for 1 run, run save by Sciver, fielded by Dunkley.

  •  

    FOUR! Issy Wong to Laura Wolvaardt. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    Issy Wong to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    Issy Wong to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Edged to point for no runs.

  •  

    Issy Wong to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    Wide Issy Wong to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    Katherine Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, driving, Edged to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  • 2.4

    OUT! Bowled. Katherine Brunt to Sune Luus. Length ball, driving, missed.

  •  

    Katherine Brunt to Sune Luus. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    Issy Wong to Sune Luus. Length ball, working, Edged to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Yorker, defending, Edged to short mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bouchier.

  •  

    Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brunt.

  •  

    Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Half volley, defending, Played to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, working, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    Katherine Brunt to Sune Luus. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    Katherine Brunt to Sune Luus. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

  • 0.4

    OUT! Bowled. Katherine Brunt to Lara Goodall. Length ball, Slog, missed.

  •  

    APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Lara Goodall. Half volley, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    Katherine Brunt to Lara Goodall. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    NEW BALL. Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, flick, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

Full Commentary