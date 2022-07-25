Cricket Match
England
176-6
South Africa
43-1 (5.5 ov)
England vs South Africa
|South Africa 1st
|43-1 (5.5 ov)
|England 1st
|176-6 (20.0 ov)
|South Africa Women need 134 runs to win from 14.1 overs
South Africa 1st Innings43-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Bosch
|Not out
|13
|11
|2
|0
|118.18
|L. Goodall
|b Wong
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|T. Brits
|Not out
|27
|21
|5
|0
|128.57
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|5.5 Overs, 1 wkts
|43
Fall of Wickets
- 3 Goodall 0.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|I. Wong
|2
|0
|19
|1
|9.50
|Brunt
|1.1
|0
|6
|0
|5.14
|F.G. Kemp
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
|S. Ecclestone
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
England 1st Innings176-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|c Wolvaardt b Mlaba
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.N. Wyatt
|b Tryon
|30
|25
|3
|1
|120.00
|A.R. Capsey
|c Tryon b Mlaba
|25
|17
|5
|0
|147.06
|N.R. Sciver (c)
|b Mlaba
|24
|24
|3
|0
|100.00
|A.E. Jones
|c Brits b Klaas
|28
|18
|5
|0
|155.56
|M.E. Bouchier
|run out (Jafta)
|18
|17
|2
|0
|105.88
|K.H. Brunt
|Not out
|8
|6
|1
|0
|133.33
|S. Ecclestone
|Not out
|33
|12
|4
|2
|275.00
|Extras
|4w, 6lb
|10
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|176
- To Bat:
- F.G. Kemp,
- S. Glenn,
- I.E.C.M. Wong
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Dunkley 0.1ov
- 41 Capsey 4.1ov
- 86 Sciver 10.6ov
- 86 Wyatt 11.1ov
- 114 Bouchier 15.3ov
- 137 Jones 17.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N. Mlaba
|4
|0
|22
|3
|5.50
|M. Klaas
|4
|0
|62
|1
|15.50
|A. Khaka
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.25
|C.L. Tryon
|4
|0
|22
|1
|5.50
|D. Tucker
|4
|0
|31
|0
|7.75
Match Details
- Date
- 25th Jul 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The 3aaa County Ground
- Umpires
- R J Bailey, S Bartlett
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- S J O'Shaughnessy
Live Commentary
5.5
Katherine Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Back of a length, pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
5.4
APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, working, hit pad to gully for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
5.3
Katherine Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
5.2
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
5.1
Katherine Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
4.6
Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, Played to short third man for 1 run.
4.5
FOUR! Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, pulling, Edged in the air uncontrolled past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
4.4
FOUR! Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
4.3
Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Full toss, Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs.
4.3
Wide Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
FOUR! Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, working, Edged past third man for 4 runs.
-
APPEAL! Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Wong, appeal made for Run Out.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for no runs.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
Freya Kemp to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to extra cover for 2 runs.
-
Freya Kemp to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Edged to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Capsey.
-
FOUR! Freya Kemp to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
Freya Kemp to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
Freya Kemp to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, working, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
Freya Kemp to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, working, hit body back to bowler for no runs.
-
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
Katherine Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, cutting, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Edged to third man for 1 run.
-
Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
OUT! Bowled. Issy Wong to Lara Goodall. Half volley, flick, missed.
-
Issy Wong to Lara Goodall. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 2 runs.
-
Issy Wong to Lara Goodall. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
NEW BALL. Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Edged to third man for 1 run.
-
SIX! Masabata Klaas to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Sophie Ecclestone. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
SIX! Masabata Klaas to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
Masabata Klaas to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wolvaardt.
-
FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, glancing, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Sophie Ecclestone. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.
-
Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.
-
Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for no runs.
-
FOUR! Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, run save by Tryon.
-
Wide Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jafta.
-
Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Full toss, working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
Wide Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jafta.
-
FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Katherine Brunt. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
OUT! Caught. Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Brits.
-
FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Jafta.
-
FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
Masabata Klaas to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, working, Edged in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run.
-
FOUR! Delmi Tucker to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Khaka.
-
Delmi Tucker to Amy Jones. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Brits.
-
FOUR! Delmi Tucker to Amy Jones. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Khaka.
-
Delmi Tucker to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
Delmi Tucker to Amy Jones. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.
-
Delmi Tucker to Katherine Brunt. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
Ayabonga Khaka to Amy Jones. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
Ayabonga Khaka to Katherine Brunt. Half volley, working, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Klaas.
-
Ayabonga Khaka to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
OUT! Run Out. Ayabonga Khaka to Maia Bouchier. Length ball, sweeping, top edge, fielded by Jafta.
-
Ayabonga Khaka to Maia Bouchier. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 2 runs.
-
FOUR! Ayabonga Khaka to Maia Bouchier. Half volley, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.