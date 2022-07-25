Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

176-6

In Play
Badge

South Africa

43-1  (5.5 ov)

South Africa Women need 134 runs to win from 14.1 overs

England vs South Africa

SUMMARY
South Africa 1st 43-1 (5.5 ov)
England 1st 176-6 (20.0 ov)
South Africa 1st Innings43-1

south africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Bosch Not out 13 11 2 0 118.18
L. Goodall b Wong 2 3 0 0 66.67
T. Brits Not out 27 21 5 0 128.57
Extras 1w, 1
Total 5.5 Overs, 1 wkts 43
To Bat: 
L. Wolvaardt,
M. du Preez,
C.L. Tryon,
D. Tucker,
S. Jafta,
M.M. Klaas,
A. Khaka,
N. Mlaba

Fall of Wickets

  1. 3 Goodall 0.4ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
I. Wong 2 0 19 1 9.50
Brunt 1.1 0 6 0 5.14
F.G. Kemp 1 0 8 0 8.00
S. Ecclestone 1 0 6 0 6.00

England 1st Innings176-6

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.I.R. Dunkley c Wolvaardt b Mlaba 0 1 0 0 0.00
D.N. Wyatt b Tryon 30 25 3 1 120.00
A.R. Capsey c Tryon b Mlaba 25 17 5 0 147.06
N.R. Sciver (c) b Mlaba 24 24 3 0 100.00
A.E. Jones c Brits b Klaas 28 18 5 0 155.56
M.E. Bouchier run out (Jafta) 18 17 2 0 105.88
K.H. Brunt Not out 8 6 1 0 133.33
S. Ecclestone Not out 33 12 4 2 275.00
Extras 4w, 6lb 10
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 176
To Bat: 
F.G. Kemp,
S. Glenn,
I.E.C.M. Wong

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Dunkley 0.1ov
  2. 41 Capsey 4.1ov
  3. 86 Sciver 10.6ov
  4. 86 Wyatt 11.1ov
  5. 114 Bouchier 15.3ov
  6. 137 Jones 17.5ov
South Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
N. Mlaba 4 0 22 3 5.50
M. Klaas 4 0 62 1 15.50
A. Khaka 4 0 33 0 8.25
C.L. Tryon 4 0 22 1 5.50
D. Tucker 4 0 31 0 7.75

Match Details

Date
25th Jul 2022
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The 3aaa County Ground
Umpires
R J Bailey, S Bartlett
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
S J O'Shaughnessy

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 25, 2022 8:28pm

  •  

    5.5

    Katherine Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Back of a length, pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    5.4

    APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, working, hit pad to gully for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    5.3

    Katherine Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    5.2

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Katherine Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, shoulders arms, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    4.6

    Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    4.5

    FOUR! Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, pulling, Edged in the air uncontrolled past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.4

    FOUR! Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.3

    Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Full toss, Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    4.3

    Wide Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    4.2

    Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    4.1

    FOUR! Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, working, Edged past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.6

    APPEAL! Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Wong, appeal made for Run Out.

  •  

    3.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for no runs.

  •  

    3.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    3.3

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    2.6

    Freya Kemp to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    2.5

    Freya Kemp to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Edged to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Capsey.

  •  

    2.4

    FOUR! Freya Kemp to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.3

    Freya Kemp to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Freya Kemp to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, working, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    2.1

    Freya Kemp to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    1.6

    Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, working, hit body back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    1.5

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.4

    Katherine Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    1.3

    Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, cutting, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    1.2

    Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    1.1

    Katherine Brunt to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.6

    Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Edged to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    0.5

    Issy Wong to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  • 0.4

    OUT! Bowled. Issy Wong to Lara Goodall. Half volley, flick, missed.

  •  

    0.3

    Issy Wong to Lara Goodall. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    0.2

    Issy Wong to Lara Goodall. Length ball, defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Issy Wong to Anneke Bosch. Length ball, driving, Edged to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    19.6

    SIX! Masabata Klaas to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    19.5

    FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Sophie Ecclestone. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    19.4

    SIX! Masabata Klaas to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    19.3

    Masabata Klaas to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Wolvaardt.

  •  

    19.2

    FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, glancing, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    19.1

    FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Sophie Ecclestone. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.6

    Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    18.5

    Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    18.4

    FOUR! Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.3

    Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, run save by Tryon.

  •  

    18.3

    Wide Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    18.2

    Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    18.1

    Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Full toss, working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    18.1

    Wide Ayabonga Khaka to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    17.6

    FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Katherine Brunt. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  • 17.5

    OUT! Caught. Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Brits.

  •  

    17.4

    FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.3

    Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    17.2

    FOUR! Masabata Klaas to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.1

    Masabata Klaas to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, working, Edged in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    16.6

    FOUR! Delmi Tucker to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Khaka.

  •  

    16.5

    Delmi Tucker to Amy Jones. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Brits.

  •  

    16.4

    FOUR! Delmi Tucker to Amy Jones. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Khaka.

  •  

    16.3

    Delmi Tucker to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    16.2

    Delmi Tucker to Amy Jones. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    16.1

    Delmi Tucker to Katherine Brunt. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    15.6

    Ayabonga Khaka to Amy Jones. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    15.5

    Ayabonga Khaka to Katherine Brunt. Half volley, working, Played to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Klaas.

  •  

    15.4

    Ayabonga Khaka to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  • 15.3

    OUT! Run Out. Ayabonga Khaka to Maia Bouchier. Length ball, sweeping, top edge, fielded by Jafta.

  •  

    15.2

    Ayabonga Khaka to Maia Bouchier. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    15.1

    FOUR! Ayabonga Khaka to Maia Bouchier. Half volley, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

Full Commentary