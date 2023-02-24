Cricket Match
England
South Africa
20-0 (4.3 ov)
England vs South Africa
|South Africa 1st
|14-0 (3.5 ov)
|South Africa Women are 20 for 0 with 15.3 overs left
South Africa 1st Innings14-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L. Wolvaardt
|Not out
|9
|13
|1
|0
|69.23
|T. Brits
|Not out
|8
|14
|1
|0
|57.14
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|3.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|14
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2.50
|L.K. Bell
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|S. Ecclestone
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Feb 2023
- Toss
- South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Newlands
- Umpires
- C A Polosak, J Williams
- TV Umpire
- E Sheridan
- Match Referee
- G S Lakshmi
- Reserve Umpire
- V Rathi
Live Commentary
-
4.3
Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 3 runs, run save by Bell.
-
4.2
Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
4.1
APPEAL! Charlie Dean to Tazmin Brits. Off break length ball, middle stump no foot movement Leave, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jones, fielded by Bell, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
3.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Laura Wolvaardt. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
3.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control to long on for 1 run, run save by Sciver-Brunt.
-
3.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
3.3
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump down the track working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
3.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
2.6
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
2.5
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dean.
-
2.4
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bell.
-
2.3
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Capsey.
-
2.2
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dean.
-
2.1
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dean.
-
1.6
Lauren Bell to Laura Wolvaardt. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.
-
1.5
Lauren Bell to Laura Wolvaardt. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
1.4
Lauren Bell to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Glenn.
-
1.4
Wide Lauren Bell to Tazmin Brits. Out-swinging bouncer, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
1.3
Lauren Bell to Tazmin Brits. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.
-
1.2
APPEAL! Lauren Bell to Tazmin Brits. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jones, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
1.1
Lauren Bell to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Wyatt.
-
0.6
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dean.
-
0.5
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.
-
0.4
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.
-
0.3
Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dean.
-
0.2
FOUR! Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.