Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

South Africa

20-0  (4.3 ov)

England vs South Africa

SUMMARY
South Africa 1st 14-0 (3.5 ov)
South Africa Women are 20 for 0 with 15.3 overs left

South Africa 1st Innings14-0

south africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L. Wolvaardt Not out 9 13 1 0 69.23
T. Brits Not out 8 14 1 0 57.14
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total 3.5 Overs, 0 wkts 14
To Bat: 
M. Kapp,
S.E. Luus,
C.L. Tryon,
N. de Klerk,
A.E. Bosch,
S. Jafta,
S. Ismail,
A. Khaka,
N. Mlaba

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 2 0 5 0 2.50
L.K. Bell 1 0 3 0 3.00
S. Ecclestone 1 0 5 0 5.00

Match Details

Date
24th Feb 2023
Toss
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Newlands
Umpires
C A Polosak, J Williams
TV Umpire
E Sheridan
Match Referee
G S Lakshmi
Reserve Umpire
V Rathi

Live Commentary

Last Updated: February 24, 2023 1:18pm

  •  

    4.3

    Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 3 runs, run save by Bell.

  •  

    4.2

    Charlie Dean to Laura Wolvaardt. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    4.1

    APPEAL! Charlie Dean to Tazmin Brits. Off break length ball, middle stump no foot movement Leave, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jones, fielded by Bell, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    3.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Laura Wolvaardt. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    3.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control to long on for 1 run, run save by Sciver-Brunt.

  •  

    3.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    3.3

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump down the track working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    3.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Tazmin Brits. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    2.6

    Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    2.5

    Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dean.

  •  

    2.4

    Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bell.

  •  

    2.3

    Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Capsey.

  •  

    2.2

    Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dean.

  •  

    2.1

    Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dean.

  •  

    1.6

    Lauren Bell to Laura Wolvaardt. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.

  •  

    1.5

    Lauren Bell to Laura Wolvaardt. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    1.4

    Lauren Bell to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Glenn.

  •  

    1.4

    Wide Lauren Bell to Tazmin Brits. Out-swinging bouncer, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    1.3

    Lauren Bell to Tazmin Brits. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.

  •  

    1.2

    APPEAL! Lauren Bell to Tazmin Brits. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Jones, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    1.1

    Lauren Bell to Tazmin Brits. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    0.6

    Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dean.

  •  

    0.5

    Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.

  •  

    0.4

    Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sciver-Brunt.

  •  

    0.3

    Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Dean.

  •  

    0.2

    FOUR! Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Katherine Sciver-Brunt to Laura Wolvaardt. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Wyatt.

