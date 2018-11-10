England begin their pursuit of a second Women’s World T20 crown against Sri Lanka in St Lucia on Saturday night without two key players.

Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor is missing the tournament as she continues to manage her anxiety condition, while Katherine Brunt has been ruled out of the competition with a back injury.

0:44 Danni Wyatt remains confident England can win the Women's World T20 despite Katherine Brunt's back injury

England won the first Women's World T20 on home soil in 2009 but were unable to replicate that in the following four tournaments, exiting in the first round in 2010, losing in the final to Australia in 2012 and 2014, and then coming up short against the Southern Stars again in the 2016 semi-finals.

But Heather Knight's side enter the sixth Women's World T20 as 50-over World Cup champions, following an Anya Shrubsole-inspired victory over India at a sold-out Lord's in July 2017.

England won a T20I tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa at home over the summer, after reaching the final of another T20I tri-series in India in the spring, Knight's charges undone by Australia in the showpiece game.

15:21 Nasser Hussain and Mark Butcher preview the tournament, with Nas tipping Australia to come out on top

Opening batter Tammy Beaumont says adapting to conditions will be key for England in the Caribbean: "I think we've played on three very different wickets," said the Kent player after her side's warm-up matches.

"You've kind of looked at it on the morning of the game and it's then played very differently. So something we will have to do quite quickly is adapt to whatever we come up against and it's going to be a good challenge."

Fran Wilson has replaced Brunt in the England squad but is not expected to play against Sri Lanka, a game in which Sophia Dunkley, Kirstie Gordon and Linsey Smith will be hoping to make their debuts.

0:22 The St Lucia locals are pumped for the ICC Women's World T20

England Women's World T20 squad: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt

Watch England Women vs Sri Lanka Women live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm on Saturday - you can also follow a live over-by-over blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.