Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
ABD
Badge

Sri Lanka

 

Match abandoned without a ball bowled

England vs Sri Lanka

England Women suffer World T20 washout in opening match against Sri Lanka

England Women take on Bangladesh in second Group A match on Monday, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7.30pm.

England's opening Women's World T20 match against Sri Lanka was washed out after torrential rain in St Lucia.

Heather Knight's side will hope for better weather when they take on Bangladesh in their second Group A match on Monday, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7.30pm.

Seamer Katherine Brunt was ruled out of the tournament on Friday, after a recurrence of a back injury having pulled up in pain during England's final warm-up match with India Women and was unable to complete her opening over.

Both England and Sri Lanka picked up a point despite no play being possible while hosts and holders Windies currently top the group after beating Bangladesh by 60 runs in Guyana on Friday.

Match Details

Date
10th - 14th Nov 2018
Toss
Teams will be announced at the toss
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
A Raza, K D Cotton
TV Umpire
S I S Saikat
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
S J Nogajski

