England's opening Women's World T20 match against Sri Lanka was washed out after torrential rain in St Lucia.

Heather Knight's side will hope for better weather when they take on Bangladesh in their second Group A match on Monday, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7.30pm.

Seamer Katherine Brunt was ruled out of the tournament on Friday, after a recurrence of a back injury having pulled up in pain during England's final warm-up match with India Women and was unable to complete her opening over.

Both England and Sri Lanka picked up a point despite no play being possible while hosts and holders Windies currently top the group after beating Bangladesh by 60 runs in Guyana on Friday.