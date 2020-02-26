Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

176-2
Result
Badge

Thailand Women

78-7

England Women win by 98 runs

England vs Thailand Women

England Women vs Thailand Women LIVE!

Commentary from the Women's T20 World Cup Group B game in Canberra. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
26th Feb 2020
Toss
Thailand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Umpires
J Williams, A Raza
TV Umpire
C M Brown
Match Referee
S R Bernard
Reserve Umpire
S George

thailand women BATTING CARD

Batsman R
N. Chantam lbw Ecclestone 32
N. Boochatham lbw Shrubsole 0
N. Koncharoenkai b Sciver 12
N. Chaiwai Not out 19
C. Sutthiruang c Winfield b Sciver 1
S. Tippoch s Jones b Shrubsole 1
W. Liengprasert run out (Shrubsole) 1
O. Kamchomphu c Winfield b Shrubsole 2
Extras 4w, 4b, 2lb 10
Total 20.0 Overs 78 - 7
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Shrubsole 4 0 21 3
Brunt 3 0 10 0
N.R. Sciver 2 0 5 2
S. Ecclestone 4 0 11 1
S. Glenn 4 0 11 0
H.C. Knight 2 0 5 0
D.N. Wyatt 1 0 9 0
Full Bowling Card