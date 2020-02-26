Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
England Women win by 98 runs
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Feb 2020
- Toss
- Thailand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Manuka Oval, Canberra
- Umpires
- J Williams, A Raza
- TV Umpire
- C M Brown
- Match Referee
- S R Bernard
- Reserve Umpire
- S George
thailand women BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|N. Chantam
|lbw Ecclestone
|32
|N. Boochatham
|lbw Shrubsole
|0
|N. Koncharoenkai
|b Sciver
|12
|N. Chaiwai
|Not out
|19
|C. Sutthiruang
|c Winfield b Sciver
|1
|S. Tippoch
|s Jones b Shrubsole
|1
|W. Liengprasert
|run out (Shrubsole)
|1
|O. Kamchomphu
|c Winfield b Shrubsole
|2
|Extras
|4w, 4b, 2lb
|10
|Total
|20.0 Overs
|78 - 7
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Shrubsole
|4
|0
|21
|3
|Brunt
|3
|0
|10
|0
|N.R. Sciver
|2
|0
|5
|2
|S. Ecclestone
|4
|0
|11
|1
|S. Glenn
|4
|0
|11
|0
|H.C. Knight
|2
|0
|5
|0
|D.N. Wyatt
|1
|0
|9
|0