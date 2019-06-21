Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

180-6 (20.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

West Indies

127-8

West Indies Women need 54 runs to win from 2.1 overs

England vs West Indies

England Women vs WI Women LIVE!

Updates from the second T20 international between England Women and the West Indies. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
21st Jun 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
County Ground, Northampton
Umpires
R J Bailey, M Burns
TV Umpire
S Redfern

west indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.K. Matthews c Ecclestone b Smith 2
B. Cooper lbw Shrubsole 0
S.A.C.A. King c Wyatt b Smith 43
S.R. Taylor run out (Brunt) 19
C.N. Nation run out sub 32
N.Y. McLean b Brunt 9
K.A. Knight b Brunt 7
C.A. Henry s Taylor b Sciver 6
A.S.S. Fletcher Not out 6
K. Ramharack Not out 1
Extras 2w, 2
Total 17.5 Overs 127 - 8
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
L.C.N. Smith 3 0 16 2
Shrubsole 2 0 16 1
Brunt 3 0 22 2
S. Ecclestone 3 0 24 0
N.R. Sciver 3.3 0 17 0
K.L. Cross 3 0 30 0
Full Bowling Card