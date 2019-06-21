Cricket Match
West Indies Women need 54 runs to win from 2.1 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Jun 2019
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- County Ground, Northampton
- Umpires
- R J Bailey, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
west indies BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|H.K. Matthews
|c Ecclestone b Smith
|2
|B. Cooper
|lbw Shrubsole
|0
|S.A.C.A. King
|c Wyatt b Smith
|43
|S.R. Taylor
|run out (Brunt)
|19
|C.N. Nation
|run out sub
|32
|N.Y. McLean
|b Brunt
|9
|K.A. Knight
|b Brunt
|7
|C.A. Henry
|s Taylor b Sciver
|6
|A.S.S. Fletcher
|Not out
|6
|K. Ramharack
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|17.5 Overs
|127 - 8
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|L.C.N. Smith
|3
|0
|16
|2
|Shrubsole
|2
|0
|16
|1
|Brunt
|3
|0
|22
|2
|S. Ecclestone
|3
|0
|24
|0
|N.R. Sciver
|3.3
|0
|17
|0
|K.L. Cross
|3
|0
|30
|0