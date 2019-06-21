Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

180-6 (20.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

West Indies

131-8

West Indies Women need 50 runs to win from 1.2 overs

England vs West Indies

SUMMARY
West Indies 1st 131-8 (18.4 ov)
England 1st 180-6 (20.0 ov)
West Indies Women need 50 runs to win from 1.2 overs

West Indies 1st Innings131-8

west indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H.K. Matthews c Ecclestone b Smith 2 5 0 0 40.00
B. Cooper lbw Shrubsole 0 1 0 0 0.00
S.A.C.A. King c Wyatt b Smith 43 34 7 0 126.47
S.R. Taylor (c) run out (Brunt) 19 17 3 0 111.76
C.N. Nation run out sub 32 20 4 2 160.00
N.Y. McLean b Brunt 9 9 1 0 100.00
K.A. Knight b Brunt 7 7 1 0 100.00
C.A. Henry s Taylor b Sciver 6 8 0 0 75.00
A.S.S. Fletcher Not out 7 8 1 0 87.50
K. Ramharack Not out 3 4 0 0 75.00
Extras 1nb, 2w, 3
Total 18.4 Overs, 8 wkts 131
To Bat: 
S.S. Connell

Fall of Wickets

  1. 3 Matthews 0.5ov
  2. 19 Cooper 1.6ov
  3. 58 Taylor 7.5ov
  4. 96 King 12.2ov
  5. 97 Nation 12.6ov
  6. 109 Knight 15.1ov
  7. 114 McLean 15.4ov
  8. 125 Henry 17.4ov
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
L.C.N. Smith 3 0 16 2 5.33
Shrubsole 2 0 16 1 8.00
Brunt 3 0 22 2 7.33
S. Ecclestone 3 0 24 0 8.00
N.R. Sciver 4 0 19 1 4.75
K.L. Cross 3 0 30 0 10.00

England 1st Innings180-6

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Jones b Henry 37 27 4 1 137.04
D.N. Wyatt c Matthews b Connell 81 55 10 0 147.27
T.T. Beaumont c&b Fletcher 2 3 0 0 66.67
N.R. Sciver b Matthews 31 19 4 0 163.16
H.C. Knight (c) run out (Ramharack) 22 11 2 0 200.00
K.H. Brunt run out (Knight) 2 3 0 0 66.67
S.J. Taylor Not out 2 2 0 0 100.00
A. Shrubsole Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 2w, 1b, 3
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 180
To Bat: 
A. Shrubsole,
S. Ecclestone,
K.L. Cross
L.C.N. Smith

Fall of Wickets

  1. 67 Jones 8.5ov
  2. 72 Beaumont 9.4ov
  3. 128 Sciver 15.2ov
  4. 169 Wyatt 18.4ov
  5. 171 Brunt 19.1ov
  6. 179 Knight 19.5ov
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
West Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.S. Connell 4 0 34 1 8.50
H.K. Matthews 4 0 28 1 7.00
S.R. Taylor 4 0 42 0 10.50
C.A. Henry 4 0 33 1 8.25
Fletcher 3 0 29 1 9.67
K. Ramharack 1 0 13 0 13.00

Match Details

Date
21st Jun 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
County Ground, Northampton
Umpires
R J Bailey, M Burns
TV Umpire
S Redfern

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 21, 2019 10:03pm

  •  

    18.5

    No ball Sophie Ecclestone to Afy Fletcher. Full toss, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    18.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Karishma Ramharack. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    18.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Afy Fletcher. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    18.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Karishma Ramharack. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    18.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Karishma Ramharack. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    17.6

    Natalie Sciver to Afy Fletcher. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    17.5

    Natalie Sciver to Karishma Ramharack. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    17.5

    Wide Natalie Sciver to Karishma Ramharack. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.

  • 17.4

    OUT! Stumped. Natalie Sciver to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, Slog, missed to wicketkeeper, by Taylor.

  •  

    17.3

    Natalie Sciver to Chinelle Henry. Half volley, Slog, to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    17.2

    Natalie Sciver to Afy Fletcher. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    17.1

    Natalie Sciver to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    16.6

    Kate Cross to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, Slog, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    16.5

    Kate Cross to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    16.4

    Kate Cross to Afy Fletcher. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    16.3

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Afy Fletcher. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.2

    Kate Cross to Chinelle Henry. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    16.1

    Kate Cross to Chinelle Henry. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    15.6

    Katherine Brunt to Afy Fletcher. Back of a length, pulling, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    15.5

    Katherine Brunt to Afy Fletcher. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  • 15.4

    OUT! Bowled. Katherine Brunt to Natasha McLean. Half volley, Slog, missed to.

  •  

    15.3

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Natasha McLean. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Wyatt.

  •  

    15.2

    Katherine Brunt to Chinelle Henry. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  • 15.1

    OUT! Bowled. Katherine Brunt to Kycia Knight. Length ball, Slog, missed to.

  •  

    14.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Kycia Knight. Full toss, reverse sweeping, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    14.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Kycia Knight. Back of a length, cutting, mis-timed to cover for no runs.

  •  

    14.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Kycia Knight. Length ball, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    14.3

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Kycia Knight. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Natasha McLean. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    14.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Kycia Knight. Length ball, sweeping, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    13.6

    Natalie Sciver to Natasha McLean. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    13.5

    Natalie Sciver to Natasha McLean. Length ball, Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    13.4

    Natalie Sciver to Natasha McLean. Length ball, defending, to gully for no runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Natalie Sciver to Natasha McLean. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control to long on for 2 runs.

  •  

    13.2

    Natalie Sciver to Natasha McLean. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    13.1

    Natalie Sciver to Kycia Knight. Length ball, driving, to third man for 1 run.

  • 12.6

    OUT! Run Out (Sub). Linsey Smith to Natasha McLean. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover.

  •  

    12.5

    Linsey Smith to Chedean Nation. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    12.4

    Linsey Smith to Chedean Nation. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    12.3

    Linsey Smith to Chedean Nation. Back of a length, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.

  • 12.2

    OUT! Caught. Linsey Smith to Stacy-Ann King. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed to deep mid wicket, by Wyatt.

  •  

    12.1

    APPEAL! Linsey Smith to Stacy-Ann King. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    11.6

    Katherine Brunt to Chedean Nation. Back of a length, pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    11.5

    Katherine Brunt to Chedean Nation. Short, pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    11.4

    Katherine Brunt to Chedean Nation. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to cover for no runs.

  •  

    11.3

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Chedean Nation. Slower ball full toss, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Katherine Brunt to Chedean Nation. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    11.1

    Katherine Brunt to Stacy-Ann King. Length ball, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    10.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Chedean Nation. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    10.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Chedean Nation. Length ball, cutting, to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    10.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Stacy-Ann King. Half volley, sweeping, to leg slip for 1 run.

  •  

    10.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Chedean Nation. Length ball, cutting, to point for 1 run.

  •  

    10.2

    SIX! Sophie Ecclestone to Chedean Nation. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    10.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Stacy-Ann King. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Jones.

  •  

    9.6

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Chedean Nation. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.5

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Chedean Nation. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.4

    Kate Cross to Chedean Nation. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    9.3

    SIX! Kate Cross to Chedean Nation. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Kate Cross to Stacy-Ann King. Length ball, driving, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    9.1

    Kate Cross to Stacy-Ann King. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

Full Commentary