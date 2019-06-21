Cricket Match
England
180-6 (20.0 ov)
West Indies
131-8
England vs West Indies
|West Indies 1st
|131-8 (18.4 ov)
|England 1st
|180-6 (20.0 ov)
|West Indies Women need 50 runs to win from 1.2 overs
West Indies 1st Innings131-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.K. Matthews
|c Ecclestone b Smith
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|B. Cooper
|lbw Shrubsole
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.A.C.A. King
|c Wyatt b Smith
|43
|34
|7
|0
|126.47
|S.R. Taylor (c)
|run out (Brunt)
|19
|17
|3
|0
|111.76
|C.N. Nation
|run out sub
|32
|20
|4
|2
|160.00
|N.Y. McLean
|b Brunt
|9
|9
|1
|0
|100.00
|K.A. Knight
|b Brunt
|7
|7
|1
|0
|100.00
|C.A. Henry
|s Taylor b Sciver
|6
|8
|0
|0
|75.00
|A.S.S. Fletcher
|Not out
|7
|8
|1
|0
|87.50
|K. Ramharack
|Not out
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|Extras
|1nb, 2w,
|3
|Total
|18.4 Overs, 8 wkts
|131
- To Bat:
- S.S. Connell
Fall of Wickets
- 3 Matthews 0.5ov
- 19 Cooper 1.6ov
- 58 Taylor 7.5ov
- 96 King 12.2ov
- 97 Nation 12.6ov
- 109 Knight 15.1ov
- 114 McLean 15.4ov
- 125 Henry 17.4ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|L.C.N. Smith
|3
|0
|16
|2
|5.33
|Shrubsole
|2
|0
|16
|1
|8.00
|Brunt
|3
|0
|22
|2
|7.33
|S. Ecclestone
|3
|0
|24
|0
|8.00
|N.R. Sciver
|4
|0
|19
|1
|4.75
|K.L. Cross
|3
|0
|30
|0
|10.00
England 1st Innings180-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Jones
|b Henry
|37
|27
|4
|1
|137.04
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Matthews b Connell
|81
|55
|10
|0
|147.27
|T.T. Beaumont
|c&b Fletcher
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|N.R. Sciver
|b Matthews
|31
|19
|4
|0
|163.16
|H.C. Knight (c)
|run out (Ramharack)
|22
|11
|2
|0
|200.00
|K.H. Brunt
|run out (Knight)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|S.J. Taylor
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|A. Shrubsole
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|2w, 1b,
|3
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|180
Fall of Wickets
- 67 Jones 8.5ov
- 72 Beaumont 9.4ov
- 128 Sciver 15.2ov
- 169 Wyatt 18.4ov
- 171 Brunt 19.1ov
- 179 Knight 19.5ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Connell
|4
|0
|34
|1
|8.50
|H.K. Matthews
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7.00
|S.R. Taylor
|4
|0
|42
|0
|10.50
|C.A. Henry
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|Fletcher
|3
|0
|29
|1
|9.67
|K. Ramharack
|1
|0
|13
|0
|13.00
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Jun 2019
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- County Ground, Northampton
- Umpires
- R J Bailey, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
Live Commentary
-
18.5
No ball Sophie Ecclestone to Afy Fletcher. Full toss, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
18.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Karishma Ramharack. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long on for 1 run.
-
18.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Afy Fletcher. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
18.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Karishma Ramharack. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run.
-
18.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Karishma Ramharack. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
17.6
Natalie Sciver to Afy Fletcher. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
17.5
Natalie Sciver to Karishma Ramharack. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
17.5
Wide Natalie Sciver to Karishma Ramharack. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
17.4
OUT! Stumped. Natalie Sciver to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, Slog, missed to wicketkeeper, by Taylor.
-
17.3
Natalie Sciver to Chinelle Henry. Half volley, Slog, to silly point for no runs.
-
17.2
Natalie Sciver to Afy Fletcher. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
-
17.1
Natalie Sciver to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
16.6
Kate Cross to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, Slog, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
16.5
Kate Cross to Chinelle Henry. Length ball, Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
16.4
Kate Cross to Afy Fletcher. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
-
16.3
FOUR! Kate Cross to Afy Fletcher. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
16.2
Kate Cross to Chinelle Henry. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
16.1
Kate Cross to Chinelle Henry. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
15.6
Katherine Brunt to Afy Fletcher. Back of a length, pulling, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
15.5
Katherine Brunt to Afy Fletcher. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
15.4
OUT! Bowled. Katherine Brunt to Natasha McLean. Half volley, Slog, missed to.
-
15.3
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Natasha McLean. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Wyatt.
-
15.2
Katherine Brunt to Chinelle Henry. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
15.1
OUT! Bowled. Katherine Brunt to Kycia Knight. Length ball, Slog, missed to.
-
14.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Kycia Knight. Full toss, reverse sweeping, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
14.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Kycia Knight. Back of a length, cutting, mis-timed to cover for no runs.
-
14.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Kycia Knight. Length ball, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
14.3
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Kycia Knight. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
14.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Natasha McLean. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long off for 1 run.
-
14.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Kycia Knight. Length ball, sweeping, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
13.6
Natalie Sciver to Natasha McLean. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
13.5
Natalie Sciver to Natasha McLean. Length ball, Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
13.4
Natalie Sciver to Natasha McLean. Length ball, defending, to gully for no runs.
-
13.3
Natalie Sciver to Natasha McLean. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard in the air under control to long on for 2 runs.
-
13.2
Natalie Sciver to Natasha McLean. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
13.1
Natalie Sciver to Kycia Knight. Length ball, driving, to third man for 1 run.
-
12.6
OUT! Run Out (Sub). Linsey Smith to Natasha McLean. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover.
-
12.5
Linsey Smith to Chedean Nation. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to deep point for 1 run.
-
12.4
Linsey Smith to Chedean Nation. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
-
12.3
Linsey Smith to Chedean Nation. Back of a length, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.
-
12.2
OUT! Caught. Linsey Smith to Stacy-Ann King. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed to deep mid wicket, by Wyatt.
-
12.1
APPEAL! Linsey Smith to Stacy-Ann King. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
11.6
Katherine Brunt to Chedean Nation. Back of a length, pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
11.5
Katherine Brunt to Chedean Nation. Short, pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
11.4
Katherine Brunt to Chedean Nation. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to cover for no runs.
-
11.3
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Chedean Nation. Slower ball full toss, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
11.2
Katherine Brunt to Chedean Nation. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
11.1
Katherine Brunt to Stacy-Ann King. Length ball, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
10.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Chedean Nation. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
10.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Chedean Nation. Length ball, cutting, to short leg for no runs.
-
10.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Stacy-Ann King. Half volley, sweeping, to leg slip for 1 run.
-
10.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Chedean Nation. Length ball, cutting, to point for 1 run.
-
10.2
SIX! Sophie Ecclestone to Chedean Nation. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
10.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Stacy-Ann King. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Jones.
-
9.6
FOUR! Kate Cross to Chedean Nation. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
9.5
FOUR! Kate Cross to Chedean Nation. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
9.4
Kate Cross to Chedean Nation. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
9.3
SIX! Kate Cross to Chedean Nation. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
9.2
Kate Cross to Stacy-Ann King. Length ball, driving, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
9.1
Kate Cross to Stacy-Ann King. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.