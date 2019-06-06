Amy Jones and Heather Knight scored 91 and 94 respectively as England beat West Indies in the first ODI in Leicester.

Heather Knight and Amy Jones narrowly missed out on centuries and Sophie Ecclestone and Laura Marsh claimed three wickets each as England Women swept aside West Indies by 208 runs in their first match of the international summer.

Knight's 94 in Leicester - also the venue for her one and only ODI ton, against Pakistan in 2017 - and Jones' 91 propelled England to 318-9 in the opening ODI of the three-match series.

West Indies' ground fielding was sloppy throughout and their batting malfunctioned too, as they were skittled for 110, with spinners Ecclestone and Marsh both bagging figures of 3-30.

England dismissed Windies in 36 overs despite a number of dropped catches to make a winning start to a packed few months that also includes three T20Is against West Indies and a multi-format Ashes series against holders Australia.

Heather Knight says England's pursuit of big totals means they were disappointed with their score of 318-9 against West Indies.

Opener Jones and No 4 batter Knight put on 146 for England's third wicket after their brisk start had been checked by two wickets in six balls, Tammy Beaumont (32) and Sarah Taylor (4) the players to fall as the hosts slipped from 57-0 to 61-2.

Jones - who smashed the first ball of the match, a rank full toss from Shakera Selman, for six - stroked her fourth ODI fifty in a row and seventh in total and was on course for a maiden ton before she drove to mid-off at the start of the 36th over.

Knight also fell short of a hundred after sweeping Afy Fletcher to fine leg towards the end of the 44th over and England struggled to find the boundary in the closing stages as they amassed a relatively sedate 69 runs from their final 10 overs, losing 6-53 along the way.

Katherine Brunt (2-6) rocked West Indies' chase with two wickets in two balls in the eighth over, trapping Hayley Matthews (17) lbw and then bowling Shemaine Campbelle (0) first delivery with a peach that hit off stump.

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone accounted for the Knight twins Kycia and Kyshona - opener Kycia bowled off the inside-edge after scoring a painful 16 from 45 balls - as well Stacy-Ann King, who was playing her first ODI since 2016.

Chedean Nation (42no) top-scored for West Indies, ensuring her side made it into three figures, but the visitors were thoroughly outplayed and will hope for a better display in Worcester on Sunday as they aim to keep the series alive.

Off-spinner Marsh mopped up the tail and sealed England's thumping victory - and West Indies' heaviest defeat - when she bowled Shamilia Connell for a duck.

