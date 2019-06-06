Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

211-3 (36.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

West Indies

 

England Women are 211 for 3 with 14.0 overs left

England vs West Indies

England Women vs West Indies Women LIVE!

Updates as England Women kick off their summer with the first of three ODIs against West Indies. Watch live on Sky Sports Mix.

Match Details

Date
6th Jun 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
Umpires
G D Lloyd, A G Wharf
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.E. Jones c King b Matthews 91
T.T. Beaumont c Selman b Matthews 32
S.J. Taylor c Knight b Selman 4
H.C. Knight Not out 73
N.R. Sciver Not out 4
Extras 7w, 7
Total 36.0 Overs 211 - 3
Full Batting Card

west indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Selman 6 0 43 1
S.S. Connell 4 0 32 0
S.A.C.A. King 2 0 25 0
H.K. Matthews 6.2 0 28 2
S.R. Taylor 8 0 32 0
Fletcher 7 0 37 0
C.A. Henry 2 0 10 0
Full Bowling Card