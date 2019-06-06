Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

227-3 (37.2 ov)

In Play
Badge

West Indies

 

England Women are 227 for 3 with 12.4 overs left

England vs West Indies

SUMMARY
England 1st 227-3 (37.2 ov)
England 1st Innings227-3

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Jones c King b Matthews 91 99 10 2 91.92
T.T. Beaumont c Selman b Matthews 32 28 6 0 114.29
S.J. Taylor c Knight b Selman 4 5 1 0 80.00
H.C. Knight (c) Not out 79 83 10 0 95.18
N.R. Sciver Not out 14 9 3 0 155.56
Extras 7w, 7
Total 37.2 Overs, 3 wkts 227
To Bat: 
K.H. Brunt,
D.N. Wyatt,
K.L. Cross,
A. Shrubsole,
S. Ecclestone,
L.A. Marsh

Fall of Wickets

  1. 57 Beaumont 7.6ov
  2. 61 Taylor 8.5ov
  3. 207 Jones 35.1ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
West Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Selman 6 0 43 1 7.17
S.S. Connell 4 0 32 0 8.00
S.A.C.A. King 2 0 25 0 12.50
H.K. Matthews 7 0 32 2 4.57
S.R. Taylor 8 0 32 0 4.00
Fletcher 7 0 37 0 5.29
C.A. Henry 2.4 0 16 0 6.00

Match Details

Date
6th Jun 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
Umpires
G D Lloyd, A G Wharf
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 6, 2019 4:25pm

  •  

    37.2

    FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pulling, Played past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    37.1

    FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    36.6

    Chinelle Henry to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Henry.

  •  

    36.5

    Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    36.4

    FOUR! Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    36.3

    Chinelle Henry to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    36.2

    Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    36.1

    Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, hit body back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.

  •  

    35.6

    Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    35.5

    Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs.

  •  

    35.4

    Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    35.3

    FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, sweeping, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    35.2

    Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  • 35.1

    OUT! Caught. Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by King.

  •  

    34.6

    Chinelle Henry to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    34.5

    Chinelle Henry to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.

  •  

    34.4

    Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    34.3

    Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    34.2

    FOUR! Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played past deep extra cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Connell.

  •  

    34.1

    Chinelle Henry to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    33.6

    Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    33.5

    Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    33.4

    Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    33.3

    Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    33.2

    FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    33.1

    Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, mis-timed to third slip for no runs.

  •  

    32.6

    Chinelle Henry to Amy Jones. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    32.5

    Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    32.4

    Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    32.3

    Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    32.2

    Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Yorker, Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    32.1

    Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    31.6

    SIX! Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    31.5

    FOUR! Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    31.4

    Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    31.3

    Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    31.2

    Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by King.

  •  

    31.1

    FOUR! Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    31.1

    Wide Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    30.6

    Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    30.5

    Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    30.4

    Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    30.3

    Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played to fourth slip for no runs.

  •  

    30.2

    Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to deep extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    30.1

    FOUR! Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    29.6

    Afy Fletcher to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    29.5

    Afy Fletcher to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    29.5

    Wide Afy Fletcher to Amy Jones. Length ball, slog sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    29.4

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    29.3

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    29.2

    Afy Fletcher to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    29.1

    Afy Fletcher to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    28.6

    Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    28.5

    Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    28.4

    Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    28.3

    Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    28.2

    Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    28.1

    Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

Full Commentary