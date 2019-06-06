Cricket Match
England
227-3 (37.2 ov)
West Indies
England vs West Indies
|England 1st
|227-3 (37.2 ov)
|England Women are 227 for 3 with 12.4 overs left
England 1st Innings227-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Jones
|c King b Matthews
|91
|99
|10
|2
|91.92
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Selman b Matthews
|32
|28
|6
|0
|114.29
|S.J. Taylor
|c Knight b Selman
|4
|5
|1
|0
|80.00
|H.C. Knight (c)
|Not out
|79
|83
|10
|0
|95.18
|N.R. Sciver
|Not out
|14
|9
|3
|0
|155.56
|Extras
|7w,
|7
|Total
|37.2 Overs, 3 wkts
|227
Fall of Wickets
- 57 Beaumont 7.6ov
- 61 Taylor 8.5ov
- 207 Jones 35.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Selman
|6
|0
|43
|1
|7.17
|S.S. Connell
|4
|0
|32
|0
|8.00
|S.A.C.A. King
|2
|0
|25
|0
|12.50
|H.K. Matthews
|7
|0
|32
|2
|4.57
|S.R. Taylor
|8
|0
|32
|0
|4.00
|Fletcher
|7
|0
|37
|0
|5.29
|C.A. Henry
|2.4
|0
|16
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Jun 2019
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
- Umpires
- G D Lloyd, A G Wharf
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- S Redfern
Live Commentary
-
37.2
FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pulling, Played past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
37.1
FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
36.6
Chinelle Henry to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Henry.
-
36.5
Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
36.4
FOUR! Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
36.3
Chinelle Henry to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
36.2
Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
36.1
Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, hit body back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.
-
35.6
Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
35.5
Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs.
-
35.4
Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
35.3
FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, sweeping, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
35.2
Hayley Matthews to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
35.1
OUT! Caught. Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by King.
-
34.6
Chinelle Henry to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
34.5
Chinelle Henry to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.
-
34.4
Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
34.3
Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
34.2
FOUR! Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played past deep extra cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Connell.
-
34.1
Chinelle Henry to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
33.6
Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.
-
33.5
Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
33.4
Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
33.3
Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
33.2
FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played past third man for 4 runs.
-
33.1
Hayley Matthews to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, mis-timed to third slip for no runs.
-
32.6
Chinelle Henry to Amy Jones. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
32.5
Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
32.4
Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 2 runs.
-
32.3
Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
32.2
Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Yorker, Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
32.1
Chinelle Henry to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
31.6
SIX! Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
31.5
FOUR! Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played past deep point for 4 runs.
-
31.4
Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
31.3
Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
31.2
Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by King.
-
31.1
FOUR! Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
31.1
Wide Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Knight.
-
30.6
Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
30.5
Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
30.4
Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
30.3
Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played to fourth slip for no runs.
-
30.2
Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to deep extra cover for 1 run.
-
30.1
FOUR! Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played past long on for 4 runs.
-
29.6
Afy Fletcher to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
29.5
Afy Fletcher to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
29.5
Wide Afy Fletcher to Amy Jones. Length ball, slog sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Knight.
-
29.4
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
29.3
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
29.2
Afy Fletcher to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
29.1
Afy Fletcher to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
28.6
Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
28.5
Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
28.4
Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
28.3
Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
28.2
Stafanie Taylor to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
28.1
Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.