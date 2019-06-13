England Women's Fran Wilson grabbed a worldie catch in the covers during the third ODI against West Indies Women

Amy Jones and Sarah Taylor's half-centuries and Fran Wilson's wonder catch saw England to an ODI series sweep over West Indies.

Jones, on her 26th birthday, top-scored with 80 in the third ODI at Chelmsford as Heather Knight's England posted 258-4 from a revised 39 overs after rain hit 10.2 overs into the innings with the hosts on 43-0.

Taylor, who had amassed just 40 runs in five ODI innings in 2019 heading into the game, struck 70 and became the third player, after Charlotte Edwards and Claire Taylor, to pass 4,000 ODI runs for England Women, while Knight thumped 40 not out from 19 balls at the death.

Wilson then dove full length to her left at cover to catch West Indies opener Hayley Matthews in mid-air at the end of the second over of the chase before the tourists, chasing a recalculated 267, were dismissed for 131 in 37.4 overs to lose by 135 runs on DLS - England only needing nine wickets with visiting captain Stafanie Taylor unable to bat due to a hand injury.

Taylor also claimed a smart catch up close to the stumps and a run out, while Bryony Smith bagged a wicket and shipped just 20 runs from eight overs on debut as England recorded a 13th win in a row in all formats, preserved their unbeaten record at Chelmsford and moved above Australia and top of the ICC Women's Championship.

Jones played a pivotal role, putting on 84 with fellow opener Tammy Beaumont (46) - their sixth straight stand of over fifty in ODIs - with the duo not perturbed by a near two-and-half-hour rain break.

Beaumont fell lbw to Afy Fletcher - from a ball that UltraEdge suggested she hit - but Jones and Taylor then combined to add 87.

Jones completed her eighth ODI fifty during the partnership, while Taylor, who swept and reverse-swept beautifully, topped the 4,000 run mark, becoming the ninth player from any nation to do so.

Jones missed out on a first hundred, ballooning Matthews into the leg-side, but Taylor pressed on, recording her 20th ODI half-century before she was caught at short third man off Matthews attempting a reverse paddle, which was the cue for Knight to go berserk.

The skipper ensured Shamilia Connell's penultimate over went for 24 and Matthews' final one went for 13, Knight hitting two huge leg-side sixes as well as five fours in her blistering cameo.

Danni Wyatt (12) and Wilson (4no) also got a hit - Wilson playing her first game of the series for the much-changed hosts, who also handed Surrey all-rounder Smith her ODI bow and recalled Jenny Gunn with seamer Katherine Brunt, all-rounder Nat Sciver and spinner Laura Marsh rested.

Wilson's moment of magic came one ball after Matthews had launched Kate Cross for six and reduced West Indies to 12-1, which became 27-2 when Cross caught Britney Cooper's swipe off Sophie Ecclestone at short third man and 67-3 when Natasha McLean lofted Smith to Gunn in the deep.

Kycia Knight (38) was the standout batter for West Indies - who were thrashed by England in the first two games of the series - but fell to some glorious glovework from Taylor as she snicked Cross behind on the drive, West Indies' hopes of a consolation victory all but over at 80-4.

The tourists did suffer some misfortune with Taylor absent after damaging her hand while fielding - an injury that could put her participation in next week's T20I series in doubt - and Chedean Nation adjudged out lbw to Ecclestone despite inside-edging onto her pad.

But two late run outs also contributed to West Indies' downfall, before Knight sealed another comprehensive England victory by bowling Connell middle stump.

Watch the first T20I between England Women and West Indies Women, live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 6.45pm on Tuesday.