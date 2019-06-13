Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

43-0 (10.2 ov)
Rain
Badge

West Indies

 

England Women are 43 for 0 with 39.4 overs left

England vs West Indies

Eng Women vs West Indies Women LIVE!

Updates from Chelmsford as England Women and West Indies Women contest the third ODI. Watch live on Sky Sports Mix.

Match Details

Date
13th Jun 2019
Toss
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cloudfm County Ground
Umpires
D J Millns, S Redfern
TV Umpire
G D Lloyd
Match Referee
P Wolski
Reserve Umpire
J D Middlebrook

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.E. Jones Not out 16
T.T. Beaumont Not out 27
Extras 0
Total 10.2 Overs 43 - 0
Full Batting Card

west indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.S. Connell 5 0 14 0
H.K. Matthews 5 0 28 0
S.A.C.A. King 0.2 0 1 0
Full Bowling Card