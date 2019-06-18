England Women's first Vitality IT20 match against West Indies Women was abandoned without any play due to torrential rain in Northampton.

The covers had been on for over three hours when the umpires Jeremy Lloyds and Rob Bailey decided to abandon the contest shortly after 8pm on Tuesday night with the rain not abating.

Heather Knight's team completed a clean sweep against the same opponents in the ODI series, but hopes of replicating that 3-0 success were ended after the first of three T20 internationals was called off without a ball being bowled.

The two teams will meet again in Northampton on Friday, live on Sky Sports, in the hope of improved weather conditions.

The West Indies have won five of their last seven T20 matches against England, and after a resounding defeat earlier this summer, they will hope for a better outcome in the different format.

England Women vs West Indies IT20 Series Tuesday, June 18: England v West Indies (The County Ground, Northampton)



Match abandoned



Friday, June 21: England v West Indies (The County Ground, Northampton)



Tuesday, June 25: England v West Indies (County Ground, Derby)

The T20 series finishes in Derby on June 25, with the remaining two games both live on Sky Sports.

Prior to Tuesday's rain-affected setback, England had won 13 all-format matches in a row and captain Knight is determined to continue their winning run.

9:54 England all-rounder Nat Sciver tells Sky Sports that regaining the Women's Ashes is at the forefront of the players' minds this summer

"It's great to set records and break new ground, it's something we talked about as a team when Robbo (head coach Mark Robinson) came in," Knight said.

"What's great is that a winning run requires a lot of hard work and a lot of ruthlessness - it won't continue if we become complacent or begin to let our own standards slip."

After the T20 series against the West Indies, England will turn their attentions to Australia, with the first of three ODIs in Leicester on July 2 ahead of the Test match in Taunton on July 18, followed by three T20 matches.

Watch the second T20I between England Women and West Indies Women, live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 6.45pm on Friday.