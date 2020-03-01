Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

143-5 (20.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

West Indies

42-2

West Indies Women need 102 runs to win from 11.3 overs

England vs West Indies

SUMMARY
West Indies 1st 42-2 (8.3 ov)
England 1st 143-5 (20.0 ov)
West Indies Women need 102 runs to win from 11.3 overs

West Indies 1st Innings42-2

west indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H.K. Matthews b Glenn 10 22 1 0 45.45
D.J.S. Dottin c Sciver b Ecclestone 9 9 1 0 100.00
S.R. Taylor (c) ret hurt 15 18 2 0 83.33
S.A. Campbelle Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
C.N. Nation Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 2w, 1b, 4lb 7
Total 8.3 Overs, 2 wkts 42
To Bat: 
L.G.L. Kirby,
S.C. Selman,
B. Cooper,
A.S.S. Fletcher,
A.A. Alleyne,
A. Mohammed

Fall of Wickets

  1. 12 Dottin 2.6ov
  2. 42 Matthews 8.2ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Shrubsole 1 0 2 0 2.00
Brunt 2 0 20 0 10.00
S. Ecclestone 2 1 3 1 1.50
N.R. Sciver 2 0 5 0 2.50
S. Glenn 1.3 0 7 1 4.67

England 1st Innings143-5

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.N. Wyatt c Selman b Mohammed 29 27 2 0 107.41
T.T. Beaumont lbw Selman 0 2 0 0 0.00
N.R. Sciver c Matthews b Taylor 57 56 6 0 101.79
H.C. Knight (c) run out (Selman) 17 14 1 0 121.43
F.C. Wilson c Cooper b Fletcher 3 4 0 0 75.00
A.E. Jones Not out 23 13 3 0 176.92
K.H. Brunt Not out 10 4 2 0 250.00
Extras 2w, 2b, 4
Total 20.0 Overs, 5 wkts 143
To Bat: 
A. Shrubsole,
M.K. Villiers,
S. Ecclestone,
S. Glenn

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1 Beaumont 0.4ov
  2. 51 Wyatt 8.2ov
  3. 90 Knight 13.4ov
  4. 97 Wilson 15.3ov
  5. 130 Sciver 18.6ov
West Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Selman 4 0 23 1 5.75
A.A. Alleyne 2 0 18 0 9.00
H.K. Matthews 3 0 23 0 7.67
Fletcher 4 0 29 1 7.25
Mohammed 4 0 23 1 5.75
S.R. Taylor 3 0 25 1 8.33

Match Details

Date
1st Mar 2020
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sydney Showground Stadium
Umpires
C A Polosak, C M Brown
TV Umpire
K D Cotton
Match Referee
S R Bernard
Reserve Umpire
N N Menon

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 1, 2020 10:16am

  •  

    8.3

    Sarah Glenn to Chedean Nation. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Glenn.

  • 8.2

    OUT! Bowled. Sarah Glenn to Hayley Matthews. Half volley, driving, missed to.

  •  

    8.1

    Sarah Glenn to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, dropped, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    7.6

    Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    7.5

    Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, dropped catch by Shrubsole.

  •  

    7.4

    Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    7.3

    APPEAL! Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    7.2

    Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, dropped, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    7.1

    Natalie Sciver to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.6

    Sarah Glenn to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    6.5

    FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.4

    Sarah Glenn to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    6.3

    Sarah Glenn to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    6.2

    Sarah Glenn to Hayley Matthews. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    6.1

    Sarah Glenn to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    5.6

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.5

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.4

    Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brunt.

  •  

    5.4

    APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, by Jones, appeal made for Stumped.

  •  

    5.3

    Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, cutting, to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    4.6

    APPEAL! Sophie Ecclestone to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, by Jones, appeal made for Run Out.

  •  

    4.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Stafanie Taylor. Back of a length, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    4.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    4.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, Slog, missed to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    4.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, working, hit pad to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    3.6

    Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, Steer, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    3.5

    Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    3.4

    Natalie Sciver to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    3.3

    Natalie Sciver to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Natalie Sciver to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Natalie Sciver to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  • 2.6

    OUT! Caught. Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket, by Sciver.

  •  

    2.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    2.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    2.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Wide Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    2.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Half volley, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    1.6

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    1.5

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, Played to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    1.4

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, hit pad to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    1.2

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Half volley, working, to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    1.1

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, cutting, to short third man for no runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    0.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, dropped, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    0.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    19.6

    FOUR! Shakera Selman to Katherine Brunt. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    19.5

    FOUR! Shakera Selman to Katherine Brunt. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    19.4

    Shakera Selman to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long off for 2 runs.

  •  

    19.3

    Shakera Selman to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Campbelle.

  •  

    19.2

    Shakera Selman to Amy Jones. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    19.1

    APPEAL! Shakera Selman to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Cooper, appeal made for Run Out.

Full Commentary