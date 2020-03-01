Cricket Match
England
143-5 (20.0 ov)
West Indies
42-2
England vs West Indies
|West Indies 1st
|42-2 (8.3 ov)
|England 1st
|143-5 (20.0 ov)
|West Indies Women need 102 runs to win from 11.3 overs
West Indies 1st Innings42-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.K. Matthews
|b Glenn
|10
|22
|1
|0
|45.45
|D.J.S. Dottin
|c Sciver b Ecclestone
|9
|9
|1
|0
|100.00
|S.R. Taylor (c)
|ret hurt
|15
|18
|2
|0
|83.33
|S.A. Campbelle
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|C.N. Nation
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|2w, 1b, 4lb
|7
|Total
|8.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|42
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Dottin 2.6ov
- 42 Matthews 8.2ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shrubsole
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Brunt
|2
|0
|20
|0
|10.00
|S. Ecclestone
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1.50
|N.R. Sciver
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2.50
|S. Glenn
|1.3
|0
|7
|1
|4.67
England 1st Innings143-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Selman b Mohammed
|29
|27
|2
|0
|107.41
|T.T. Beaumont
|lbw Selman
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|N.R. Sciver
|c Matthews b Taylor
|57
|56
|6
|0
|101.79
|H.C. Knight (c)
|run out (Selman)
|17
|14
|1
|0
|121.43
|F.C. Wilson
|c Cooper b Fletcher
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|A.E. Jones
|Not out
|23
|13
|3
|0
|176.92
|K.H. Brunt
|Not out
|10
|4
|2
|0
|250.00
|Extras
|2w, 2b,
|4
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|143
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Beaumont 0.4ov
- 51 Wyatt 8.2ov
- 90 Knight 13.4ov
- 97 Wilson 15.3ov
- 130 Sciver 18.6ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Selman
|4
|0
|23
|1
|5.75
|A.A. Alleyne
|2
|0
|18
|0
|9.00
|H.K. Matthews
|3
|0
|23
|0
|7.67
|Fletcher
|4
|0
|29
|1
|7.25
|Mohammed
|4
|0
|23
|1
|5.75
|S.R. Taylor
|3
|0
|25
|1
|8.33
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Mar 2020
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sydney Showground Stadium
- Umpires
- C A Polosak, C M Brown
- TV Umpire
- K D Cotton
- Match Referee
- S R Bernard
- Reserve Umpire
- N N Menon
Live Commentary
-
8.3
Sarah Glenn to Chedean Nation. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Glenn.
-
8.2
OUT! Bowled. Sarah Glenn to Hayley Matthews. Half volley, driving, missed to.
-
8.1
Sarah Glenn to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, dropped, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
7.6
Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
7.5
Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, dropped catch by Shrubsole.
-
7.4
Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
7.3
APPEAL! Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
7.2
Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, dropped, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
7.1
Natalie Sciver to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.6
Sarah Glenn to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.
-
6.5
FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
-
6.4
Sarah Glenn to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.
-
6.3
Sarah Glenn to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
6.2
Sarah Glenn to Hayley Matthews. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.
-
6.1
Sarah Glenn to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
5.6
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.
-
5.5
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
5.4
Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brunt.
-
5.4
APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, by Jones, appeal made for Stumped.
-
5.3
Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
5.2
Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, cutting, to silly point for no runs.
-
5.1
Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.
-
4.6
APPEAL! Sophie Ecclestone to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, by Jones, appeal made for Run Out.
-
4.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Stafanie Taylor. Back of a length, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
4.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
4.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
4.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, Slog, missed to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
4.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, working, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
3.6
Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, Steer, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
-
3.5
Natalie Sciver to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
3.4
Natalie Sciver to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
3.3
Natalie Sciver to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs.
-
3.2
Natalie Sciver to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
3.1
Natalie Sciver to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
2.6
OUT! Caught. Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket, by Sciver.
-
2.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for 1 run.
-
2.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
2.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
2.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
2.2
Wide Sophie Ecclestone to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Jones.
-
2.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Half volley, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
1.6
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
1.5
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, Played to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.
-
1.4
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
1.3
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
1.2
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Half volley, working, to short leg for no runs.
-
1.1
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
0.6
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, cutting, to short third man for no runs.
-
0.5
Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
0.4
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, dropped, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
0.3
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
0.2
Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Anya Shrubsole to Hayley Matthews. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
19.6
FOUR! Shakera Selman to Katherine Brunt. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
19.5
FOUR! Shakera Selman to Katherine Brunt. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
19.4
Shakera Selman to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to long off for 2 runs.
-
19.3
Shakera Selman to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Campbelle.
-
19.2
Shakera Selman to Amy Jones. Length ball, Slog, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
19.1
APPEAL! Shakera Selman to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Cooper, appeal made for Run Out.