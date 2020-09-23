Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

151-8
Result
Badge

West Indies

104-8

England Women win by 47 runs

England vs West Indies

England Women vs West Indies Women LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play match highlights from the second T20 at Derby. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Match Details

Date
23rd Sep 2020
Toss
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The 3aaa County Ground
Umpires
D J Millns, G D Lloyd
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

west indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.K. Matthews c Knight b Brunt 3
D.J.S. Dottin lbw Glenn 38
S.R. Taylor s Jones b Glenn 28
L.G.L. Kirby s Jones b Villiers 1
S.A. Campbelle c Wilson b Shrubsole 5
C.A. Henry lbw Villiers 7
B. Cooper b Ecclestone 0
A.A. Alleyne lbw Ecclestone 5
S.C. Selman Not out 6
A.S.S. Fletcher Not out 4
Extras 2w, 5lb 7
Total 20.0 Overs 104 - 8
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Brunt 3 0 8 1
Shrubsole 4 0 22 1
N.R. Sciver 2 0 16 0
S. Ecclestone 4 0 19 2
S. Glenn 4 0 24 2
M.K. Villiers 3 0 10 2
Full Bowling Card