Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
England Women win by 47 runs
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Sep 2020
- Toss
- West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The 3aaa County Ground
- Umpires
- D J Millns, G D Lloyd
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
west indies BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|H.K. Matthews
|c Knight b Brunt
|3
|D.J.S. Dottin
|lbw Glenn
|38
|S.R. Taylor
|s Jones b Glenn
|28
|L.G.L. Kirby
|s Jones b Villiers
|1
|S.A. Campbelle
|c Wilson b Shrubsole
|5
|C.A. Henry
|lbw Villiers
|7
|B. Cooper
|b Ecclestone
|0
|A.A. Alleyne
|lbw Ecclestone
|5
|S.C. Selman
|Not out
|6
|A.S.S. Fletcher
|Not out
|4
|Extras
|2w, 5lb
|7
|Total
|20.0 Overs
|104 - 8
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Brunt
|3
|0
|8
|1
|Shrubsole
|4
|0
|22
|1
|N.R. Sciver
|2
|0
|16
|0
|S. Ecclestone
|4
|0
|19
|2
|S. Glenn
|4
|0
|24
|2
|M.K. Villiers
|3
|0
|10
|2