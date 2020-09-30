England Women wrapped up a 5-0 T20I series victory over West Indies Women by winning a frantic five-overs-a-side game in Derby.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Heather Knight's team, set 42 for victory in the rain-reduced encounter, were 39-7 with three balls remaining after run outs off successive deliveries in the final over.

However, Windies seamer Shakera Selman then bowled successive no-balls - first overstepping and then sending a ball high down the leg-side - as England snuck home by three wickets at the Incora County Ground.

Deandra Dottin (11) had tonked Freya Davies - in for rested fellow England seamer Anya Shrubsole - for six in the first over after West Indies lost the toss, while Natasha McLean (14no) mowed the final delivery, bowled by Sophie Ecclestone, into the stands as the tourists carded 41-3, Stafanie Taylor top-scoring with 15 not out.

England - missing opener Danni Wyatt for personal reasons - made a meal of the chase, losing Knight (4) and Amy Jones (0) in Shamilia Connell's first over, seeing Katherine Brunt (2) out to a superb catch by Taylor at cover and having Nat Sciver (7), Sarah Glenn (8) and Fran Wilson (1) run out.

But Selman's errors ensured the home side, for whom Tammy Beaumont top-scored with nine after striking back-to-back fours, sealed a clean sweep in their only series of a coronavirus-affected summer.

Rain had prevented a 20-over-a-side game starting as planned at 6pm while hopes of a 15-over-a-side clash from 6.45pm were thwarted by a second batch of rain, with play finally beginning at 8.27pm.

England had eased into a 4-0 lead, winning the first two games by 47 runs, the third by 20 and the fourth by 44 as West Indies' run chases consistently petered out.

Leg-spinner Glenn picked up seven wickets across the series, with left-arm spinner Ecclestone (6) and seamers Brunt (6) and Sciver (4) also among the wickets.

Sciver, Beaumont and Jones struck a half-century apiece - Sciver topping out with 82 from 61 balls in game three.

England are set to face a long wait for their next international action due to the pandemic, with a tour of New Zealand poised to take place in February and March, a timeslot left open following the postponement of the 2021 World Cup until 2022.

However, many of England's players will take part in the Women's Big Bash League which runs from October 25 to November 29 in Sydney.

WHAT THEY SAID

England captain Heather Knight: "It was a bit of a bizarre end to a very bizarre summer. It was a bit scrappy but that's the nature of five-over games. It was quite a good learning experience in the end but it was about winning today and I'm delighted to win 5-0 and finish the summer on a high."

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor: "It was a brilliant game. I was just telling the coach that it's one of the best games that I've played so far! We call the catch [I took] a blinder, in the sense that you don't see it. It was more of a momentum thing; I stuck my hands out there and it stuck."

Player of the Series Sarah Glenn: "It's extra special given we have not played cricket in so long. It's even more special being at my home ground, where I've grown up. Credit to the girls and the staff for getting us ready for this tournament. Having more opportunities to get up the order has helped me gain more experience, and speaking to the batters too, is definitely a step forward."

Player of the Match Shamilia Connell: "We enjoyed it. Being the last game we had to come out and give it our all. I've been focussing on my consistency a lot more - being able to perform in England was a good feeling."

Sky Sports' Ebony Rainford-Brent: "West Indies were really up for it - it was good to see. When they play with freedom they really step up their game. I don't think Selman should have been bowling that last over after having a poor over the one before. Their tactics were not great but England needed that testing game and West Indies needed something just to leave with a little bit of energy. It ended up being an odd-game but well done to England for winning 5-0 - that means something."