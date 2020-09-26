Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
England Women win by 20 runs
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Sep 2020
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The 3aaa County Ground
- Umpires
- S Redfern, D J Millns
- TV Umpire
- M Burns
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- G D Lloyd
west indies BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|D.J.S. Dottin
|c Wilson b Brunt
|63
|L.G.L. Kirby
|s Jones b Sciver
|3
|S.A. Campbelle
|c Shrubsole b Brunt
|5
|H.K. Matthews
|lbw Glenn
|21
|C.N. Nation
|lbw Glenn
|3
|S.R. Taylor
|Not out
|14
|C.A. Henry
|Not out
|12
|Extras
|1nb, 4w, 1b, 7lb
|13
|Total
|20.0 Overs
|134 - 5
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Shrubsole
|3
|0
|19
|0
|Brunt
|4
|0
|29
|2
|S. Ecclestone
|3.3
|0
|22
|0
|N.R. Sciver
|4
|0
|23
|1
|S. Glenn
|4
|0
|18
|2
|M.K. Villiers
|1
|0
|9
|0