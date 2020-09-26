Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

154-6
Result
Badge

West Indies

134-5

England Women win by 20 runs

England vs West Indies

England Women vs West Indies Women LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play match highlights from the third T20 at Derby. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Mix and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Match Details

Date
26th Sep 2020
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The 3aaa County Ground
Umpires
S Redfern, D J Millns
TV Umpire
M Burns
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
G D Lloyd

west indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.J.S. Dottin c Wilson b Brunt 63
L.G.L. Kirby s Jones b Sciver 3
S.A. Campbelle c Shrubsole b Brunt 5
H.K. Matthews lbw Glenn 21
C.N. Nation lbw Glenn 3
S.R. Taylor Not out 14
C.A. Henry Not out 12
Extras 1nb, 4w, 1b, 7lb 13
Total 20.0 Overs 134 - 5
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Shrubsole 3 0 19 0
Brunt 4 0 29 2
S. Ecclestone 3.3 0 22 0
N.R. Sciver 4 0 23 1
S. Glenn 4 0 18 2
M.K. Villiers 1 0 9 0
Full Bowling Card