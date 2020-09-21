Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

163-8 (20.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

West Indies

75-3

West Indies Women need 89 runs to win from 6.0 overs

England vs West Indies

England Women vs West Indies Women LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play match highlights from the first T20 at Derby. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Match Details

Date
21st Sep 2020
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The 3aaa County Ground
Umpires
M Burns, S Redfern
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
G D Lloyd

west indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.K. Matthews c Villiers b Sciver 3
D.J.S. Dottin Not out 42
S.R. Taylor b Glenn 8
L.G.L. Kirby run out (Knight) 7
S.A. Campbelle Not out 4
Extras 7w, 1b, 3lb 11
Total 14.0 Overs 75 - 3
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Brunt 2 1 2 0
Shrubsole 3 0 24 0
N.R. Sciver 3 0 11 1
S. Ecclestone 2.4 0 16 0
S. Glenn 3 0 15 1
Full Bowling Card