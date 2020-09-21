Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
West Indies Women need 89 runs to win from 6.0 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Sep 2020
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The 3aaa County Ground
- Umpires
- M Burns, S Redfern
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- G D Lloyd
west indies BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|H.K. Matthews
|c Villiers b Sciver
|3
|D.J.S. Dottin
|Not out
|42
|S.R. Taylor
|b Glenn
|8
|L.G.L. Kirby
|run out (Knight)
|7
|S.A. Campbelle
|Not out
|4
|Extras
|7w, 1b, 3lb
|11
|Total
|14.0 Overs
|75 - 3
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Brunt
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Shrubsole
|3
|0
|24
|0
|N.R. Sciver
|3
|0
|11
|1
|S. Ecclestone
|2.4
|0
|16
|0
|S. Glenn
|3
|0
|15
|1