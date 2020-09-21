Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

163-8 (20.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

West Indies

83-3

West Indies Women need 81 runs to win from 5.2 overs

England vs West Indies

SUMMARY
West Indies 1st 83-3 (14.4 ov)
England 1st 163-8 (20.0 ov)
West Indies Women need 81 runs to win from 5.2 overs

West Indies 1st Innings83-3

west indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H.K. Matthews c Villiers b Sciver 3 10 0 0 30.00
D.J.S. Dottin Not out 49 44 4 2 111.36
S.R. Taylor (c) b Glenn 8 14 1 0 57.14
L.G.L. Kirby run out (Knight) 7 13 0 0 53.85
S.A. Campbelle Not out 5 7 0 0 71.43
Extras 7w, 1b, 3lb 11
Total 14.4 Overs, 3 wkts 83
To Bat: 
C.A. Henry,
B. Cooper,
A.A. Alleyne,
A.S.S. Fletcher,
S.S. Connell,
S.C. Selman

Fall of Wickets

  1. 9 Matthews 2.3ov
  2. 28 Taylor 6.3ov
  3. 61 Kirby 11.6ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 2 1 2 0 1.00
Shrubsole 3 0 25 0 8.33
N.R. Sciver 3 0 11 1 3.67
S. Ecclestone 3 0 18 0 6.00
S. Glenn 3 0 15 1 5.00

England 1st Innings163-8

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.T. Beaumont c Fletcher b Selman 62 49 9 1 126.53
D.N. Wyatt b Taylor 17 11 3 0 154.55
N.R. Sciver c Cooper b Taylor 7 9 0 0 77.78
H.C. Knight (c) c Campbelle b Selman 25 17 4 0 147.06
A.E. Jones c Alleyne b Selman 24 16 5 0 150.00
K.H. Brunt s Campbelle b Matthews 0 1 0 0 0.00
S. Glenn s Campbelle b Matthews 7 7 1 0 100.00
F.C. Wilson c Henry b Connell 4 4 0 0 100.00
S. Ecclestone Not out 7 5 1 0 140.00
M.K. Villiers Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 8w, 1lb 9
Total 20.0 Overs, 8 wkts 163
To Bat: 
A. Shrubsole

Fall of Wickets

  1. 43 Wyatt 5.2ov
  2. 61 Sciver 7.5ov
  3. 113 Knight 13.3ov
  4. 136 Beaumont 15.5ov
  5. 138 Brunt 16.3ov
  6. 144 Jones 17.4ov
  7. 149 Glenn 18.3ov
  8. 155 Wilson 19.2ov
  9. 9
  10. 10
West Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.S. Connell 4 0 27 1 6.75
Selman 4 0 26 3 6.50
H.K. Matthews 3 0 25 2 8.33
S.R. Taylor 4 0 34 2 8.50
Fletcher 3 0 25 0 8.33
A.A. Alleyne 2 0 25 0 12.50

Match Details

Date
21st Sep 2020
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The 3aaa County Ground
Umpires
M Burns, S Redfern
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
G D Lloyd

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 21, 2020 8:43pm

  •  

    14.4

    Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    14.3

    Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    14.2

    SIX! Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, Slog, Played in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    14.1

    Sarah Glenn to Shemaine Campbelle. Half volley, sweeping, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    13.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    13.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    13.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Wide Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, Slog, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    13.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    13.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.

  •  

    12.6

    Natalie Sciver to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, defending, Played to gully for 1 run.

  •  

    12.5

    Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, flick, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    12.4

    Natalie Sciver to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    12.3

    Natalie Sciver to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Glenn.

  •  

    12.2

    Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, driving, missed to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    12.1

    Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  • 11.6

    OUT! Run Out. Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    11.5

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, flick, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    11.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    11.2

    SIX! Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    11.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    10.6

    Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Half volley, Slog, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    10.5

    Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    10.4

    Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Half volley, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    10.3

    Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, slog sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs.

  •  

    10.2

    FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, pulling, Played past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.1

    Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, driving, Played to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    9.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs.

  •  

    9.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, defending, Edged to third man for 2 runs.

  •  

    9.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    9.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    9.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    9.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to short leg for 1 run.

  •  

    8.6

    Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    8.4

    Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Glenn.

  •  

    8.3

    Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Wyatt.

  •  

    8.2

    Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    8.1

    Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Natalie Sciver to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, glancing, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    7.5

    Natalie Sciver to Leeann Kirby. Short, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    7.4

    Natalie Sciver to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    7.3

    Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run, run save by Beaumont.

  •  

    7.2

    Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sciver.

  •  

    7.1

    Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, hit body to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    6.6

    Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    6.5

    Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    6.4

    Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, dropped, Played to short leg for 1 run.

  • 6.3

    OUT! Bowled. Sarah Glenn to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, working, missed to.

  •  

    6.2

    Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    6.1

    Sarah Glenn to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    5.6

    Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Back of a length, Steer, mis-timed to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    5.5

    Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to short fine leg for no runs.

  •  

    5.4

    Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, defending, mis-timed to point for no runs.

  •  

    5.3

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    5.2

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to short fine leg for no runs.

Full Commentary