Cricket Match
England
163-8 (20.0 ov)
West Indies
83-3
England vs West Indies
|West Indies 1st
|83-3 (14.4 ov)
|England 1st
|163-8 (20.0 ov)
|West Indies Women need 81 runs to win from 5.2 overs
West Indies 1st Innings83-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.K. Matthews
|c Villiers b Sciver
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30.00
|D.J.S. Dottin
|Not out
|49
|44
|4
|2
|111.36
|S.R. Taylor (c)
|b Glenn
|8
|14
|1
|0
|57.14
|L.G.L. Kirby
|run out (Knight)
|7
|13
|0
|0
|53.85
|S.A. Campbelle
|Not out
|5
|7
|0
|0
|71.43
|Extras
|7w, 1b, 3lb
|11
|Total
|14.4 Overs, 3 wkts
|83
Fall of Wickets
- 9 Matthews 2.3ov
- 28 Taylor 6.3ov
- 61 Kirby 11.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1.00
|Shrubsole
|3
|0
|25
|0
|8.33
|N.R. Sciver
|3
|0
|11
|1
|3.67
|S. Ecclestone
|3
|0
|18
|0
|6.00
|S. Glenn
|3
|0
|15
|1
|5.00
England 1st Innings163-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Fletcher b Selman
|62
|49
|9
|1
|126.53
|D.N. Wyatt
|b Taylor
|17
|11
|3
|0
|154.55
|N.R. Sciver
|c Cooper b Taylor
|7
|9
|0
|0
|77.78
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c Campbelle b Selman
|25
|17
|4
|0
|147.06
|A.E. Jones
|c Alleyne b Selman
|24
|16
|5
|0
|150.00
|K.H. Brunt
|s Campbelle b Matthews
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Glenn
|s Campbelle b Matthews
|7
|7
|1
|0
|100.00
|F.C. Wilson
|c Henry b Connell
|4
|4
|0
|0
|100.00
|S. Ecclestone
|Not out
|7
|5
|1
|0
|140.00
|M.K. Villiers
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|8w, 1lb
|9
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|163
- To Bat:
- A. Shrubsole
Fall of Wickets
- 43 Wyatt 5.2ov
- 61 Sciver 7.5ov
- 113 Knight 13.3ov
- 136 Beaumont 15.5ov
- 138 Brunt 16.3ov
- 144 Jones 17.4ov
- 149 Glenn 18.3ov
- 155 Wilson 19.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Connell
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|Selman
|4
|0
|26
|3
|6.50
|H.K. Matthews
|3
|0
|25
|2
|8.33
|S.R. Taylor
|4
|0
|34
|2
|8.50
|Fletcher
|3
|0
|25
|0
|8.33
|A.A. Alleyne
|2
|0
|25
|0
|12.50
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Sep 2020
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The 3aaa County Ground
- Umpires
- M Burns, S Redfern
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- G D Lloyd
Live Commentary
14.4
Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
14.3
Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
SIX! Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, Slog, Played in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
Sarah Glenn to Shemaine Campbelle. Half volley, sweeping, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
Wide Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, Slog, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ecclestone.
-
Natalie Sciver to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, defending, Played to gully for 1 run.
-
Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, flick, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
Natalie Sciver to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
Natalie Sciver to Shemaine Campbelle. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Glenn.
-
Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, driving, missed to short third man for 1 run.
-
Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
OUT! Run Out. Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Knight.
-
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, flick, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
SIX! Anya Shrubsole to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Half volley, Slog, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Half volley, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, slog sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs.
-
FOUR! Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, pulling, Played past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, driving, Played to backward point for 1 run.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, defending, Edged to third man for 2 runs.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to short leg for 1 run.
-
Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to extra cover for 1 run.
-
Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Glenn.
-
Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Wyatt.
-
Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
Natalie Sciver to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, glancing, mis-timed to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
Natalie Sciver to Leeann Kirby. Short, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
Natalie Sciver to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run, run save by Beaumont.
-
Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sciver.
-
Natalie Sciver to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, working, hit body to silly point for no runs.
-
Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for no runs.
-
Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
Sarah Glenn to Leeann Kirby. Length ball, dropped, Played to short leg for 1 run.
-
OUT! Bowled. Sarah Glenn to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, working, missed to.
-
Sarah Glenn to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
Sarah Glenn to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Back of a length, Steer, mis-timed to short third man for 1 run.
-
Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to short fine leg for no runs.
-
Katherine Brunt to Stafanie Taylor. Length ball, defending, mis-timed to point for no runs.
-
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Back of a length, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
Katherine Brunt to Deandra Dottin. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to short fine leg for no runs.