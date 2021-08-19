Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Glamorgan

52-2 (13.2 ov)

In Play
Durham

 

Glamorgan are 52 for 2 with 36.4 overs left

Glamorgan vs Durham

SUMMARY
Glamorgan 1st 52-2 (13.2 ov)
Glamorgan are 52 for 2 with 36.4 overs left

Glamorgan 1st Innings52-2

glamorgan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H.D. Rutherford c Lees b Rushworth 15 17 0 1 88.24
N.J. Selman Not out 17 40 3 0 42.50
S. Reingold c Bancroft b Raine 14 21 3 0 66.67
K.S. Carlson (c) Not out 0 2 0 0 0.00
Extras 5w, 1lb 6
Total 13.2 Overs, 2 wkts 52
To Bat: 
W.T. Root,
T.N. Cullen,
J.M. Cooke,
A.G. Salter,
W.J. Weighell,
L.J. Carey,
M.G. Hogan

Fall of Wickets

  1. 20 Rutherford 4.6ov
  2. 51 Reingold 11.6ov
Durham Bowling
O M R W Econ
Rushworth 6.4 0 28 1 4.20
M.J. Potts 4 1 12 0 3.00
B.A. Raine 2 0 10 1 5.00

Match Details

Date
19th Aug 2021
Toss
Durham won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Trent Bridge
Umpires
N A Mallender, S J O'Shaughnessy
TV Umpire
M Burns