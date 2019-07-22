Ross Whiteley and Brett D'Oliveira came to Worcestershire's rescue on the second day of the Specsavers County Championship match with Gloucestershire at Cheltenham.

The visitors plummeted to 68-5 having bowled out their opponents for 354, but ended the day 232-6.

D'Oliveira was dropped on three - a routine chance to Miles Hammond waist-high at second slip off Ryan Higgins - and it proved an expensive mistake.

Worcestershire's sixth-wicket pair went on to share a stand of 146 in 43 overs, Whiteley leading the way with a hugely responsible 88 while D'Oliveira grew in confidence to contribute an unbeaten 66.

The day began with Gloucestershire adding only 15 to their overnight score as Joe Leach claimed their last three wickets to record figures of 6-79.

Tom Smith was last man out for 83, just one short of his career-best score, before Gloucestershire's bowlers ran through the Worcestershire top-order, only to run in to Whiteley and D'Oliveiria.