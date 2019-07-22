Cricket Match

Day 2 of 4
Badge

Gloucs

354 (103.2 ov)
Close
Badge

Worcs

232-6

Worcestershire trail Gloucestershire by 122 runs with 4 wickets remaining

Gloucs vs Worcs

Ross Whiteley and Brett D'Oliveira rescue Worcestershire against Gloucestershire

Ross Whiteley made 88 in a sixth-wicket stand of 146 with Brett D'Oliveira

Ross Whiteley and Brett D'Oliveira came to Worcestershire's rescue on the second day of the Specsavers County Championship match with Gloucestershire at Cheltenham.

GLOUCS vs WORCS SCORECARD | DIVISION TWO TABLE

The visitors plummeted to 68-5 having bowled out their opponents for 354, but ended the day 232-6.

D'Oliveira was dropped on three - a routine chance to Miles Hammond waist-high at second slip off Ryan Higgins - and it proved an expensive mistake.

Worcestershire's sixth-wicket pair went on to share a stand of 146 in 43 overs, Whiteley leading the way with a hugely responsible 88 while D'Oliveira grew in confidence to contribute an unbeaten 66.

The day began with Gloucestershire adding only 15 to their overnight score as Joe Leach claimed their last three wickets to record figures of 6-79.

Tom Smith was last man out for 83, just one short of his career-best score, before Gloucestershire's bowlers ran through the Worcestershire top-order, only to run in to Whiteley and D'Oliveiria.

Match Details

Date
21st - 24th Jul 2019
Toss
Worcestershire elected to bowl.
Venue
College Ground
Umpires
R K Illingworth, G D Lloyd

worcs BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.K.H. Mitchell c Bracey b Higgins 18
M.H. Wessels c Howell b Bamber 12
C.J. Ferguson c Hammond b Payne 1
E.G. Barnard c Bracey b Higgins 6
R.A. Whiteley c Howell b Taylor 88
O.B. Cox c Howell b Payne 13
B.L. D'Oliveira Not out 66
W.D. Parnell Not out 10
Extras 8nb, 1b, 9lb 18
Total 83.0 Overs 232 - 6
Full Batting Card

gloucs BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
D.A. Payne 18.1 5 55 2
E.R. Bamber 17 4 40 1
Taylor 15.5 3 50 1
Higgins 18 4 42 2
Howell 7 2 11 0
Smith 7 1 24 0
Full Bowling Card

