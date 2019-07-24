Cricket Match

Day 4 of 4
Badge

Gloucs

354 & 184
Result
Badge

Worcs

293 & 232

Gloucestershire win by 13 runs

Gloucs vs Worcs

Ryan Higgins bowls Gloucestershire to narrow 13-run win over Worcestershire

Ryan Higgins' four-wicket haul helped Gloucestershire close out a narrow victory

Ryan Higgins claimed four wickets as Gloucestershire moved into the Division Two promotion places with a nerve-jangling 13-run victory over Worcestershire at Cheltenham.

SCORECARD | DIVISION TWO TABLE

Set 246 to win, the visitors looked on course at 229-7 before Higgins struck twice in quick succession for an heroic Gloucestershire seam attack, deprived of Matt Taylor by injury.

The prolific all-rounder finished with 4-64 as the game went right down to the wire.

Worcestershire were bowled out for 232, despite an impressive contribution from Callum Ferguson (63), while Riki Wessels and Ben Cox both made 42.

Gloucestershire took 23 points from the game to move joint second in the table, while Worcestershire had to settle for five.

Match Details

Date
21st - 24th Jul 2019
Toss
Worcestershire elected to bowl.
Venue
College Ground
Umpires
R K Illingworth, G D Lloyd

worcs BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.K.H. Mitchell c Bracey b Payne 0
M.H. Wessels c Bracey b Smith 42
C.J. Ferguson c Bracey b Howell 63
E.G. Barnard c Bracey b Higgins 10
R.A. Whiteley lbw Higgins 0
O.B. Cox c Higgins b Bamber 42
B.L. D'Oliveira c sub b Howell 11
W.D. Parnell b Higgins 15
J. Leach Not out 15
D.Y. Pennington b Higgins 0
A.W. Finch c sub b Payne 0
Extras 1 1w, 5b, 18lb 34
Total All Out, 75.1 Overs 232
Full Batting Card

gloucs BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
D.A. Payne 19.1 4 55 2
E.R. Bamber 17 3 44 1
Higgins 21 6 64 4
Howell 12 4 32 2
Smith 6 1 14 1
Full Bowling Card

