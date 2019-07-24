Ryan Higgins claimed four wickets as Gloucestershire moved into the Division Two promotion places with a nerve-jangling 13-run victory over Worcestershire at Cheltenham.

SCORECARD | DIVISION TWO TABLE

Set 246 to win, the visitors looked on course at 229-7 before Higgins struck twice in quick succession for an heroic Gloucestershire seam attack, deprived of Matt Taylor by injury.

The prolific all-rounder finished with 4-64 as the game went right down to the wire.

Worcestershire were bowled out for 232, despite an impressive contribution from Callum Ferguson (63), while Riki Wessels and Ben Cox both made 42.

Gloucestershire took 23 points from the game to move joint second in the table, while Worcestershire had to settle for five.