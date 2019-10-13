Cricket Match
Guyana Amazon W 1st Innings57-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|B.A. King
|Not out
|37
|26
|4
|1
|142.31
|C. Hemraj
|c Al Hasan b Reifer
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|S.O. Hetmyer
|c Hales b Reifer
|9
|5
|0
|1
|180.00
|S. Malik (c)
|c Reifer b Walsh
|4
|11
|0
|0
|36.36
|N. Pooran
|Not out
|4
|2
|1
|0
|200.00
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|8.1 Overs, 3 wkts
|57
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Hemraj 1.5ov
- 30 Hetmyer 3.3ov
- 53 Malik 7.4ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Holder
|3
|0
|34
|0
|11.33
|R.A. Reifer
|2
|0
|6
|2
|3.00
|Al Hasan
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
|Gurney
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|H.R. Walsh
|0.4
|0
|4
|1
|6.00
Barbados Triden 1st Innings171-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J. Charles
|c Hemraj b Tahir
|39
|22
|6
|1
|177.27
|A.D. Hales
|c King b Shepherd
|28
|24
|2
|2
|116.67
|P.D. Salt
|c Pooran b Laughlin
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.D. Hope
|c Hemraj b Paul
|8
|12
|0
|0
|66.67
|S. Al Hasan
|run out (Paul)
|15
|15
|1
|0
|100.00
|J.O. Holder (c)
|run out (Paul)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|J.L. Carter
|Not out
|50
|27
|4
|4
|185.19
|A.R. Nurse
|Not out
|19
|15
|1
|1
|126.67
|Extras
|1nb, 3w, 7lb
|11
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|171
- To Bat:
- R.A. Reifer,
- H.R. Walsh,
- H.F. Gurney
Fall of Wickets
- 43 Hales 5.2ov
- 45 Salt 6.2ov
- 73 Charles 9.1ov
- 88 Hope 11.4ov
- 90 Holder 12.2ov
- 108 Al Hasan 14.5ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|C. Green
|4
|0
|32
|0
|8.00
|C. Hemraj
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
|M I T Tahir
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6.00
|Laughlin
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7.00
|R. Shepherd
|3
|0
|29
|1
|9.67
|K.M.A. Paul
|3
|0
|30
|1
|10.00
|Malik
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
Match Details
- Date
- 12th - 13th Oct 2019
- Toss
- Barbados Tridents won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Brian Lara Cricket Academy
- Umpires
- N Duguid, G O Brathwaite
- TV Umpire
- L A Reifer
- Match Referee
- S J A Taufel
- Reserve Umpire
- Z Bassarath
Live Commentary
-
8.2
Ashley Nurse to Brandon King. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
8.1
Ashley Nurse to Brandon King. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
7.6
FOUR! Hayden Walsh to Nicholas Pooran. Googly back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Short, wide, and scythed away through point by Pooran. Nice shot to get off the mark for the left hander.
-
7.5
Hayden Walsh to Nicholas Pooran. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
7.4
OUT! Caught. Hayden Walsh to Shoaib Malik. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Reifer. Sometimes the bad balls gets wickets as well. That is exactly the case here. A rank long hop from Walsh, and Malik should be planting this into the stands. Great connection, but he didn't get enough height on the ball. It flew flat, and into the hands of the fielder on the boundary edge. Super catch by Reifer. The Tridents are on top.
-
7.3
Hayden Walsh to Shoaib Malik. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Salt.
-
7.3
Wide Hayden Walsh to Shoaib Malik. Googly back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
7.2
Hayden Walsh to Shoaib Malik. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.
-
7.1
Hayden Walsh to Brandon King. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Charles, fielded by Salt.
-
6.6
Jason Holder to Brandon King. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
6.5
Jason Holder to Shoaib Malik. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.
-
6.4
Jason Holder to Brandon King. Back of a length, outside off stump Deep in crease pulling, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Reifer.
-
6.3
SIX! Jason Holder to Brandon King. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. So close to a third wicket for the Tridents. It looks like King has picked out deep mid wicket, but Salt cannot quite complete the catch. He clings on initially, but falls over the rope. He tried to flick it up and jump back in, but he just chucked it further over for a maximum.
-
6.2
Jason Holder to Shoaib Malik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gurney.
-
6.1
Jason Holder to Brandon King. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
5.6
Harry Gurney to Brandon King. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Spliced to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Reifer.
-
5.5
Harry Gurney to Brandon King. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
5.4
Harry Gurney to Brandon King. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
5.3
Harry Gurney to Brandon King. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
5.2
Harry Gurney to Brandon King. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Holder, fielded by Walsh.
-
5.1
Harry Gurney to Brandon King. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Hales.
-
4.6
Shakib Al Hasan to Shoaib Malik. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
4.5
Shakib Al Hasan to Shoaib Malik. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Charles.
-
4.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Shoaib Malik. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Charles.
-
4.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Brandon King. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
4.2
FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Brandon King. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. High class from King. He walks outside leg, and hammers this away off the back foot through the covers.
-
4.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Brandon King. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
3.6
Raymon Reifer to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.
-
3.5
Raymon Reifer to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
3.4
Raymon Reifer to Shoaib Malik. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
3.3
OUT! Caught. Raymon Reifer to Shimron Hetmyer. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Hales. Huge wicket! Hetmyer falls cheaply. He tries to muscle this bouncer over mid wicket, but the ball rushes onto him. High off the bat, and it loops down to long on for a simple catch.
-
3.2
Raymon Reifer to Brandon King. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
3.1
Raymon Reifer to Brandon King. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Holder, fielded by Walsh.
-
2.6
Jason Holder to Brandon King. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
2.5
Jason Holder to Shimron Hetmyer. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Charles.
-
2.4
SIX! Jason Holder to Shimron Hetmyer. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Hetmyer takes on the bumper, and flaps this over short fine leg to hit the rope on the full. Top shot.
-
2.3
Jason Holder to Brandon King. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Reifer.
-
2.2
FOUR! Jason Holder to Brandon King. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. King keeps pushing on. A touch of width, and he slashes this away behind backward point. Wonderful batting.
-
2.1
Jason Holder to Shimron Hetmyer. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Reifer.
-
1.6
Raymon Reifer to Shimron Hetmyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
1.5
OUT! Caught. Raymon Reifer to Chandrapaul Hemraj. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to short third man, by Al Hasan. A swishy drive, the edge is taken, and it flies straight into the hands of Shakib at short third man. Hemraj was going to throw the bat anyway with the injury he just picked up, but a good wicket for the Tridents to take.
-
1.4
Raymon Reifer to Brandon King. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
1.3
Raymon Reifer to Chandrapaul Hemraj. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Walsh, fielded by Salt, fielded by Hales. Hemraj's hamstring is gone. He sets off for a quick single, but pulls up halfway down. Walsh had the chance for the run out, but misses the throw at the non-striker's.
-
1.2
Raymon Reifer to Chandrapaul Hemraj. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
1.1
Raymon Reifer to Chandrapaul Hemraj. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Charles, fielded by Holder.
-
0.6
Jason Holder to Brandon King. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
0.5
Jason Holder to Chandrapaul Hemraj. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Holder.
-
0.4
Jason Holder to Brandon King. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Reifer.
-
0.3
Jason Holder to Brandon King. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Carter.
-
0.2
FOUR! Jason Holder to Brandon King. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. That's beautiful. Holder goes full, searching for more swing, and King creams it through the covers for four.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! Jason Holder to Brandon King. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. That's a streaky start from King. Shape away from the right hander, a loose drive away from the body, and the edge was taken. Slip in place, but it flies wide of him for four.
-
19.6
Romario Shepherd to Jonathan Carter. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
A decent start, a dodgy middle, but a brutal ending from Barbados Tridents. Johnson Charles got things off to a flyer, but Jonathon Carter was the main man in that innings, notching up his second fifty this CPL. Imran Tahir was the pick of the bowlers for Guyana. Runs on the board in a final is always advantageous. It won't be an easy chase, but the Warriors' batting line up is strong. Who wins it from here?
-
19.5
Romario Shepherd to Jonathan Carter. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Shepherd. Fifty up for Carter. What a crucial knock it has been for Barbados. He has boosted his team up to a decent total.
-
19.4
Romario Shepherd to Ashley Nurse. Half volley, wide outside off stump Deep in crease driving, to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Shepherd, fielded by Green.
-
19.3
Romario Shepherd to Ashley Nurse. Length ball, outside off stump Deep in crease pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by King.
-
19.2
FOUR! Romario Shepherd to Ashley Nurse. Half volley, wide outside off stump Deep in crease driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. A wild swing of the bat from Nurse, it would've been a wide had he missed it, but the edge is found, and the ball runs away for four.
-
19.1
SIX! Romario Shepherd to Ashley Nurse. Length ball, outside off stump Deep in crease Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Terrific hitting. Nurse creates the length by going back in the crease, and he heaves it over mid wicket for six.